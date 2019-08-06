Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mosaic, EverQuote, Chesapeake Energy, Mallinckrodt

By Reuters

Reuters


U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, helped by technology shares, as China stepped in to stabilize the yuan, a day after Wall Street's main indexes suffered their sharpest one-day percentage declines of the year.

Sinks as litigation woes, worries about Acthar sales hit stock



** Pitney Bowes Inc : up 13.7%

Jumps on better-than-expected Q2 profit



** Mosaic : down 14.2%

Slumps on FY EPS outlook cut, profit miss



** Care.com : down 22.8%

Plunges after announced CEO search, revenue forecast cut



** eHealth : up 3.8%

"Growth story shielded from market turbulence" says CS, hikes PT



** KLA Corp : up 5.6%

Up after strong Q4, PT raises



** WPX Energy : up 8.4%

Rises after profit beat, output forecast raise



** Louisiana-Pacific Corp : down 7.4%

Surges on Q2 results beat



** Shutterstock : down 8.2%

Falls after 2019 revenue forecast cut



** EverQuote : up 43.7%

Soars on earnings beat, guidance hike



** Avis : down 1.2%

Avis Budget Group Inc: Drops after weak outlook



** Chesapeake Energy : down 11.2%

Dives to 20-yr low on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss



** FireEye : down 0.5%

Up as Instinet initiates with 'buy'



** LGI Homes Inc : up 8.6%

** Lennar Corp : up 1.1%

** KB Home : up 0.5%

** Toll Brothers Inc : up 0.4%

** D.R. Horton Inc : up 0.9%

Lower interest rates boost demand, lift sector



** Axos Financial Inc : up 3.2%

Rises on share buyback plan



** Aurora Cannabis : up 5.6%

Rises on higher prelim Q4 revenue



** SeaWorld Entertainment : down 0.6%

Falls on Q2 revenue miss



** TransDigm : up 13.5%

Hits record high on biggest profit beat in 2 yrs



** Plug Power Inc : up 3.9%

Shares charge on Q2 results



** Marriott : down 1.8%

Falls as weak business travel drives forecast cut



** Trecora Resources : up 5.4%

Rises on higher quarterly profit



** Insulet : up 18.7%

Hits record high on raised revenue forecast



** Snap Inc : down 1.5%

Dips on planned $1 bln convertible debt deal



** Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc : up 14.2%

Surges on raised 2019 production forecast



** Dean Foods : down 23.4%

Dean Foods turns sour on wider-than-expected Q2 loss



** Aurora Cannabis : up 7.9%

Rises on higher prelim Q4 revenue



** Blue Apron : down 1.9%

Dips as Q2 sales miss; customers, orders drop



** T2 Biosystems : up 15.4%

Rises as CMS approves add-on payment for diagnostic panel



** NeoPhotonics : up 19.7%

Jumps on Q2 beat, upbeat forecast



** United Technologies Corp : up 1.0%

** Raytheon : up 1.9%

Ackman's Pershing Square exits UTX, ADP investments - source



** Canada Goose ,: up 0.8%

DA Davidson says Canada Goose sell-off overdone



** Shake Shack : up 13.9%

Delivering burgers and top line, six analysts hike PT



** Allakos Inc : up 11.1%

Announces $200 mln equity raise after stock doubles



** Take-Two Interactive : up 8.5%

Surges on upbeat Q1 revenue, full-year forecast



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.64%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.49%

Consumer Staples

up 0.56%

Energy

down 0.89%

Financial

up 0.16%

Health

up 0.48%

Industrial

up 0.77%

Information Technology

up 0.97%

Materials

down 0.90%

Real Estate

up 0.88%

Utilities

up 0.35%





