U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mosaic, EverQuote, Chesapeake Energy, Mallinckrodt

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, helped by technology shares, as China stepped in to stabilize the yuan, a day after Wall Street's main indexes suffered their sharpest one-day percentage declines of the year.
Sinks as litigation woes, worries about Acthar sales hit stock
** Pitney Bowes Inc : up 13.7%
Jumps on better-than-expected Q2 profit
** Mosaic : down 14.2%
Slumps on FY EPS outlook cut, profit miss
** Care.com : down 22.8%
Plunges after announced CEO search, revenue forecast cut
** eHealth : up 3.8%
"Growth story shielded from market turbulence" says CS, hikes PT
** KLA Corp : up 5.6%
Up after strong Q4, PT raises
** WPX Energy : up 8.4%
Rises after profit beat, output forecast raise
** Louisiana-Pacific Corp : down 7.4%
Surges on Q2 results beat
** Shutterstock : down 8.2%
Falls after 2019 revenue forecast cut
** EverQuote : up 43.7%
Soars on earnings beat, guidance hike
** Avis : down 1.2%
Avis Budget Group Inc: Drops after weak outlook
** Chesapeake Energy : down 11.2%
Dives to 20-yr low on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss
** FireEye : down 0.5%
Up as Instinet initiates with 'buy'
** LGI Homes Inc : up 8.6%
** Lennar Corp : up 1.1%
** KB Home : up 0.5%
** Toll Brothers Inc : up 0.4%
** D.R. Horton Inc : up 0.9%
Lower interest rates boost demand, lift sector
** Axos Financial Inc : up 3.2%
Rises on share buyback plan
** Aurora Cannabis : up 5.6%
Rises on higher prelim Q4 revenue
** SeaWorld Entertainment : down 0.6%
Falls on Q2 revenue miss
** TransDigm : up 13.5%
Hits record high on biggest profit beat in 2 yrs
** Plug Power Inc : up 3.9%
Shares charge on Q2 results
** Marriott : down 1.8%
Falls as weak business travel drives forecast cut
** Trecora Resources : up 5.4%
Rises on higher quarterly profit
** Insulet : up 18.7%
Hits record high on raised revenue forecast
** Snap Inc : down 1.5%
Dips on planned $1 bln convertible debt deal
** Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc : up 14.2%
Surges on raised 2019 production forecast
** Dean Foods : down 23.4%
Dean Foods turns sour on wider-than-expected Q2 loss
** Aurora Cannabis : up 7.9%
Rises on higher prelim Q4 revenue
** Blue Apron : down 1.9%
Dips as Q2 sales miss; customers, orders drop
** T2 Biosystems : up 15.4%
Rises as CMS approves add-on payment for diagnostic panel
** NeoPhotonics : up 19.7%
Jumps on Q2 beat, upbeat forecast
** United Technologies Corp : up 1.0%
** Raytheon : up 1.9%
Ackman's Pershing Square exits UTX, ADP investments - source
** Canada Goose ,: up 0.8%
DA Davidson says Canada Goose sell-off overdone
** Shake Shack : up 13.9%
Delivering burgers and top line, six analysts hike PT
** Allakos Inc : up 11.1%
Announces $200 mln equity raise after stock doubles
** Take-Two Interactive : up 8.5%
Surges on upbeat Q1 revenue, full-year forecast
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.64%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.49%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.56%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.89%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.16%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.48%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.77%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.97%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.90%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.88%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.35%
Referenced Symbols:
ACB
,