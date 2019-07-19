Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Microsoft, Skechers, CIRCOR

By Reuters

At 7:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.18% at 27,251. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.07% at 2,999.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.14% at 7,944.25.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Skechers USA Inc, up 13.3%

** AK Steel Holding Corp, up 8.1%

** CIRCOR International Inc <CIR.N>, up 5.0%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** QEP Resources Inc, down 6.5%

** Tata Motors Ltd, down 4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Midatech Pharma Plc <MTP.O>, up 71.5%

** IZEA Worldwide Inc, up 18.8%

** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc <CRWD.O>, up 18.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Jaguar Health Inc <JAGX.O>, down 18.9%

** Safe-T Group Ltd, down 13.2%

** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, down 9.5%





** Microsoft Corp : up 3.0% premarket

Street View: Microsoft cloud services remain robust



** Chewy Inc : up 1.4% premarket

Wall Street's pet on strong footing



** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc : up 18.5 premarket

Street View: Crowdstrike's strong customer base expected to boost Q2 results



** Boeing Co : up 1.6% premarket

Up as investors comfortable with $4.9 bln 737 MAX charge



** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc : up 14.2% premarket

Jumps after Vintage Capital buy-out offer



** Skechers USA : up 13.3% premarket

Street runs with Skechers' healthy beat; credits solid international sales



** Amarin Corporation plc : down 1.6% premarket

Drops after pricing $400 mln share offering to fund heart drug



** Inflarx NV : up 6.7% premarket

Inflarx shares jump on new analysis of skin disease drug trial





