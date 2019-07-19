U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Microsoft, Skechers, CIRCOR

Shutterstock photo
At 7:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.18% at 27,251. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.07% at 2,999.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.14% at 7,944.25.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Skechers USA Inc, up 13.3%
** AK Steel Holding Corp, up 8.1%
** CIRCOR International Inc <CIR.N>, up 5.0%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** QEP Resources Inc, down 6.5%
** Tata Motors Ltd, down 4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Midatech Pharma Plc <MTP.O>, up 71.5%
** IZEA Worldwide Inc, up 18.8%
** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc <CRWD.O>, up 18.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Jaguar Health Inc <JAGX.O>, down 18.9%
** Safe-T Group Ltd, down 13.2%
** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, down 9.5%
** Microsoft Corp : up 3.0% premarket
Street View: Microsoft cloud services remain robust
** Chewy Inc : up 1.4% premarket
Wall Street's pet on strong footing
** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc : up 18.5 premarket
Street View: Crowdstrike's strong customer base expected to boost Q2 results
** Boeing Co : up 1.6% premarket
Up as investors comfortable with $4.9 bln 737 MAX charge
** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc : up 14.2% premarket
Jumps after Vintage Capital buy-out offer
** Skechers USA : up 13.3% premarket
Street runs with Skechers' healthy beat; credits solid international sales
** Amarin Corporation plc : down 1.6% premarket
Drops after pricing $400 mln share offering to fund heart drug
** Inflarx NV : up 6.7% premarket
Inflarx shares jump on new analysis of skin disease drug trial
