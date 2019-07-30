U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-McDermott, Gartner, Under Armour, LSB Industries

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 13:18 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.20% at 27,166.79. The S&P 500 was down 0.34% at 3,010.61 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.30% at 8,268.547.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, up 10.1%

** Martin Marietta Materials Inc <MLM.N>, up 8.3%

** Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp <WAB.N>, up 8%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Gartner Inc, down 19.7%

** Under Armour Inc C , down 13.7%

** Under Armour Inc A , down 12.2%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** LSB Industries Inc <LXU.N>, up 27.2%

** CNX Resources Corp <CNX.N>, up 25.1%

** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, up 21.9%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, down 36.8%

** Gartner Inc, down 19.7%

** Granite Construction Inc <GVA.N>, down 18.8%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Iradimed Corp, up 31.6%

** Medpace Holdings Inc <MEDP.O>, up 17.6%

** Amkor Technology Inc, up 15%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, down 15.3%

** Dorman Products Inc <DORM.O>, down 12.1%

** Commvault Systems Inc <CVLT.O>, down 11.2%





** Under Armour Inc : down 12.2%

Drops after cutting N.America revenue outlook



** Eli Lilly and Co : up 0.3%

Eli Lilly rises as diabetes drug Trulicity powers Q2 beat



** Beyond Meat Inc : down 9.4%

Slides on stock offering plan



** Merck & Co Inc : up 0.9%

Merck shares up as Keytruda sales grow by nearly $1 bln in Q2



** Procter & Gamble Co : up 4.3%

Set for record high following "impressive" top-line results



** Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : up 9.7%

Neurocrine shares surge as lead drug sales smash estimates



** McDermott International Inc : down 36.8%

McDermott International tumbles after outlook cut, Q2 loss



** SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc : down 15.3%

SS&C Tech set for worst session as weak forecast invites slew of PT cuts



** LSB Industries Inc : up 27.2%

Surges after posting Q2 profit vs year-ago loss



** RingCentral Inc : up 11.5%

RingCentral rises; JPM says "there is no slowdown in sight for this machine"



** Capital One Financial Corp : down 7.3%

Drops after revealing data breach of 100 mln individuals



** Capstead Mortgage Corp : down 4.1%

Capstead Mortgage falls on 9 mln share offering



** Del Taco Restaurants Inc : down 7.7%

Tumbles after Q2 comp sales disappoints



** Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 3.7%

Up on fast track status for blood disorder treatment



** A.O. Smith Corp : up 2.8%

Plagued by prolonged headwinds in China



** Terex Corp : down 3.4%

Falls after cutting 2019 outlook amid slowing global demand



** ConocoPhillips : up 1.9%

ConocoPhillips drops as weak crude prices hit Q2 profit



** Cummins Inc : down 5.3%

Skids on lower truck demand in international markets



** Corning Inc : down 7.4%

Falls on optical communications unit FY sales forecast cut



** Pfizer Inc : down 6.1%

** Mylan NV : up 1.8%

Pfizer: MS, BofA move to sidelines as spinoff signals lower profit margins

Street View: Mylan merger with Pfizer unit a marriage of convenience



** Eaton Corp : up 2.6%

Aerospace, electrical businesses power earnings beat



** Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd : up 11.4%

Foamix shares up as top investors pump in more financing



** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc : up 15.4%

U.S. Silica Holdings rises on Q2 profit beat



** Gartner Inc : down 19.7%

Gartner set for biggest one-day drop in 2-1/2 years on weak forecast



** Chegg Inc : up 11.2%

Parents will be pleased with Chegg's Q2 report card, says Jefferies; shares jump



** RH : up 5.4%

RH shares rise on strong forecast, Street PT hikes



** Magellan Health Inc : down 0.7%

Down on CEO retirement plan; Jefferies says sale unlikely now



** Xerox Corp : down 2.7%

Falls as co cuts FY revenue forecast



** EnPro Industries Inc : up 8.8%

Surges after profit beat, upbeat outlook



** Incyte Corp : up 4.7%

Incyte shares up as Q2 revenue beats estimates



** HCA Healthcare Inc : down 9.1%

Tumbles on first profit miss in 7 quarters



** Keane Group Inc : up 17.6%

Keane Group shares rise after strong Q3 outlook



** Altria Group Inc : down 4.3%

** Philip Morris International Inc : down 1.6%

Hurt by tepid forecast for domestic cigarette volumes



** GrubHub Inc : down 9.1%

GrubHub shares drubbed as higher spending bites into Q2 profit



** Zebra Technologies Corp : up 14.9%

Jumps on upbeat Q2 results, $1 bln buyback



** Ryder System Inc : down 9.1%

"Softer freight environment" hurts results, outlook



** Medpace Holdings Inc : up 17.6%

Medpace hits record high on Q2 profit beat, bullish forecast



** Dorman Products Inc : down 12.1%

Dorman Products on downward spiral as it cuts 2019 profit forecast



** Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp : up 8.0%

Wabtec Corp: On fast track after 2019 outlook raise



** CNX Resources Corp : up 25.1%

CNX Resources: Rises on higher 2019 production forecast



** Alimera Sciences Inc : down 28.4%

Alimera Sciences hits record low after disappointing Q2 results



** Trex Co Inc : up 19.5%

Jumps after Q2 revenue beat prompts PT hikes



** Biogen Inc : up 1.5%

** Alkermes Plc : up 4.9%

Street View: Biogen/Alkermes data from MS drug seems positive but may not be enough - Piper Jaffray



** SunCoke Energy Inc : down 8.2%

Down on Q2 earnings miss



** Aytu Bioscience Inc : up 5.0%

Aytu Bioscience shares rise as partner expands sales team



** Harmonic Inc : down 7.1%

Tumbles after forecast disappoints



** Edison International : down 2.2%

Edison International falls ahead of stock offering to pay into wildfire fund







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.63% Consumer Discretionary down 0.61% Consumer Staples up 0.20% Energy up 0.74% Financial down 0.53% Health down 0.57% Industrial up 0.10% Information Technology down 0.56% Materials up 0.38% Real Estate up 0.41% Utilities down 0.86%