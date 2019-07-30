U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-McDermott, Gartner, Under Armour, LSB Industries

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 13:18 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.20% at 27,166.79. The S&P 500 was down 0.34% at 3,010.61 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.30% at 8,268.547.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, up 10.1%
** Martin Marietta Materials Inc <MLM.N>, up 8.3%
** Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp <WAB.N>, up 8%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Gartner Inc, down 19.7%
** Under Armour Inc C , down 13.7%
** Under Armour Inc A , down 12.2%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** LSB Industries Inc <LXU.N>, up 27.2%
** CNX Resources Corp <CNX.N>, up 25.1%
** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, up 21.9%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, down 36.8%
** Gartner Inc, down 19.7%
** Granite Construction Inc <GVA.N>, down 18.8%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Iradimed Corp, up 31.6%
** Medpace Holdings Inc <MEDP.O>, up 17.6%
** Amkor Technology Inc, up 15%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, down 15.3%
** Dorman Products Inc <DORM.O>, down 12.1%
** Commvault Systems Inc <CVLT.O>, down 11.2%
** Under Armour Inc : down 12.2%
Drops after cutting N.America revenue outlook
** Eli Lilly and Co : up 0.3%
Eli Lilly rises as diabetes drug Trulicity powers Q2 beat
** Beyond Meat Inc : down 9.4%
Slides on stock offering plan
** Merck & Co Inc : up 0.9%
Merck shares up as Keytruda sales grow by nearly $1 bln in Q2
** Procter & Gamble Co : up 4.3%
Set for record high following "impressive" top-line results
** Neurocrine Biosciences Inc : up 9.7%
Neurocrine shares surge as lead drug sales smash estimates
** McDermott International Inc : down 36.8%
McDermott International tumbles after outlook cut, Q2 loss
** SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc : down 15.3%
SS&C Tech set for worst session as weak forecast invites slew of PT cuts
** LSB Industries Inc : up 27.2%
Surges after posting Q2 profit vs year-ago loss
** RingCentral Inc : up 11.5%
RingCentral rises; JPM says "there is no slowdown in sight for this machine"
** Capital One Financial Corp : down 7.3%
Drops after revealing data breach of 100 mln individuals
** Capstead Mortgage Corp : down 4.1%
Capstead Mortgage falls on 9 mln share offering
** Del Taco Restaurants Inc : down 7.7%
Tumbles after Q2 comp sales disappoints
** Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 3.7%
Up on fast track status for blood disorder treatment
** A.O. Smith Corp : up 2.8%
Plagued by prolonged headwinds in China
** Terex Corp : down 3.4%
Falls after cutting 2019 outlook amid slowing global demand
** ConocoPhillips : up 1.9%
ConocoPhillips drops as weak crude prices hit Q2 profit
** Cummins Inc : down 5.3%
Skids on lower truck demand in international markets
** Corning Inc : down 7.4%
Falls on optical communications unit FY sales forecast cut
** Pfizer Inc : down 6.1%
** Mylan NV : up 1.8%
Pfizer: MS, BofA move to sidelines as spinoff signals lower profit margins
Street View: Mylan merger with Pfizer unit a marriage of convenience
** Eaton Corp : up 2.6%
Aerospace, electrical businesses power earnings beat
** Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd : up 11.4%
Foamix shares up as top investors pump in more financing
** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc : up 15.4%
U.S. Silica Holdings rises on Q2 profit beat
** Gartner Inc : down 19.7%
Gartner set for biggest one-day drop in 2-1/2 years on weak forecast
** Chegg Inc : up 11.2%
Parents will be pleased with Chegg's Q2 report card, says Jefferies; shares jump
** RH : up 5.4%
RH shares rise on strong forecast, Street PT hikes
** Magellan Health Inc : down 0.7%
Down on CEO retirement plan; Jefferies says sale unlikely now
** Xerox Corp : down 2.7%
Falls as co cuts FY revenue forecast
** EnPro Industries Inc : up 8.8%
Surges after profit beat, upbeat outlook
** Incyte Corp : up 4.7%
Incyte shares up as Q2 revenue beats estimates
** HCA Healthcare Inc : down 9.1%
Tumbles on first profit miss in 7 quarters
** Keane Group Inc : up 17.6%
Keane Group shares rise after strong Q3 outlook
** Altria Group Inc : down 4.3%
** Philip Morris International Inc : down 1.6%
Hurt by tepid forecast for domestic cigarette volumes
** GrubHub Inc : down 9.1%
GrubHub shares drubbed as higher spending bites into Q2 profit
** Zebra Technologies Corp : up 14.9%
Jumps on upbeat Q2 results, $1 bln buyback
** Ryder System Inc : down 9.1%
"Softer freight environment" hurts results, outlook
** Medpace Holdings Inc : up 17.6%
Medpace hits record high on Q2 profit beat, bullish forecast
** Dorman Products Inc : down 12.1%
Dorman Products on downward spiral as it cuts 2019 profit forecast
** Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp : up 8.0%
Wabtec Corp: On fast track after 2019 outlook raise
** CNX Resources Corp : up 25.1%
CNX Resources: Rises on higher 2019 production forecast
** Alimera Sciences Inc : down 28.4%
Alimera Sciences hits record low after disappointing Q2 results
** Trex Co Inc : up 19.5%
Jumps after Q2 revenue beat prompts PT hikes
** Biogen Inc : up 1.5%
** Alkermes Plc : up 4.9%
Street View: Biogen/Alkermes data from MS drug seems positive but may not be enough - Piper Jaffray
** SunCoke Energy Inc : down 8.2%
Down on Q2 earnings miss
** Aytu Bioscience Inc : up 5.0%
Aytu Bioscience shares rise as partner expands sales team
** Harmonic Inc : down 7.1%
Tumbles after forecast disappoints
** Edison International : down 2.2%
Edison International falls ahead of stock offering to pay into wildfire fund
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.63%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.61%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.20%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.74%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.53%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.57%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.10%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.56%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.38%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.41%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.86%
Referenced Symbols:
ALIM
,