U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Macy's, Tilray, Myriad Genetics

By Reuters

Reuters


At 9:12 ET, Dow e-minis were down 1.48% at 25,925. S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.43% at 2,890, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.59% at 7,624.75.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Empresa Distribuidora , up 7.3%

** New Media Investment Group Inc , up 5.9%

** BBVA Banco Frances S.A., up 5.6%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** CorePoint Lodging Inc , down 28.4%

** Macy's, Inc , down 15.3%

** Applied Industrial Technologies Inc , down 9.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Akari Therapeutics Plc , up 38.9%

** MICT Inc , up 26.3%

** Inmode Ltd , up 23.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 38.9%

** Myriad Genetics Inc , down 33.6%

** Oncolytics Biotech Inc, down 28.9%





** Macy's : down 15.3% premarket

Set to open at more than 9-year low as Q2 profit disappoints



** Tilray : down 11.5%

Tilray profitability long way off



** Myriad Genetics : down 33.6%

Myriad Genetics: 'One step forward, two steps back'



** Purple Innovation : up 19.0%

On pace for best day ever on beat-and-raise qtr



** Deciphera Pharma : up 4.7%

Commences $200 mln equity raise after shares soar



** JD.com : down 2.7%

Street View: JD.com's margin expansion story intact



** Grocery Outlet : up 9.6%

Grocery Outlet eyes record high on upbeat qtrly results



** RealReal : up 9.7%

RealReal rises on upbeat Q2



** Advance Auto Parts Inc : down 3.0%

Street View: Long-term growth opportunities intact for Advance Auto Parts



** Covetrus Inc : up 0.8% premarket

There are serious questions around Covetrus - William Blair



** Portola Pharma : down 3.2% premarket

Down after pricing stock offering





