U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Macy's, Tilray, Myriad Genetics

At 9:12 ET, Dow e-minis were down 1.48% at 25,925. S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.43% at 2,890, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.59% at 7,624.75.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Empresa Distribuidora , up 7.3%
** New Media Investment Group Inc , up 5.9%
** BBVA Banco Frances S.A., up 5.6%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** CorePoint Lodging Inc , down 28.4%
** Macy's, Inc , down 15.3%
** Applied Industrial Technologies Inc , down 9.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Akari Therapeutics Plc , up 38.9%
** MICT Inc , up 26.3%
** Inmode Ltd , up 23.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 38.9%
** Myriad Genetics Inc , down 33.6%
** Oncolytics Biotech Inc, down 28.9%
** Macy's : down 15.3% premarket
Set to open at more than 9-year low as Q2 profit disappoints
** Tilray : down 11.5%
Tilray profitability long way off
** Myriad Genetics : down 33.6%
Myriad Genetics: 'One step forward, two steps back'
** Purple Innovation : up 19.0%
On pace for best day ever on beat-and-raise qtr
** Deciphera Pharma : up 4.7%
Commences $200 mln equity raise after shares soar
** JD.com : down 2.7%
Street View: JD.com's margin expansion story intact
** Grocery Outlet : up 9.6%
Grocery Outlet eyes record high on upbeat qtrly results
** RealReal : up 9.7%
RealReal rises on upbeat Q2
** Advance Auto Parts Inc : down 3.0%
Street View: Long-term growth opportunities intact for Advance Auto Parts
** Covetrus Inc : up 0.8% premarket
There are serious questions around Covetrus - William Blair
** Portola Pharma : down 3.2% premarket
Down after pricing stock offering
