U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Macy's, Canada Goose, oil stocks

At 10:38 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.73% at 25,825.82. The S&P 500 was down 1.77% at 2,874.5 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.02% at 7,854.223.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Newmont Goldcorp , up 1.7 %
** American Water Works Co , up 1 %
** Cboe Global Markets Inc , up 0.7 %
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Macys Inc , down 15.8 %
** Nordstrom Inc , down 10.4 %
** Kohl's Crp , down 9.9 %
The top NYSE percentage gainer:
** DPW Holdings Inc , up 15.4 %
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** CorePoint Lodging Inc , down 25.7 %
** Charah Solutions Inc , down 20.6 %
** Macys Inc , down 15.8 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Akari Therapeutics Plc , up 32.8 %
** Purple Innovation Inc , up 27.5 %
** Presidio Inc , up 21.5 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Mmtec Inc , down 43.9 %
** Myriad Genetics , down 40.9 %
** Emmaus Life Sciences Inc , down 27 %
** Macy's : down 15.8%
Set to open at more than 9-year low as Q2 profit disappoints
** Tilray : down 15.8%
Tilray profitability long way off
** Myriad Genetics : down 40.9%
Myriad Genetics: 'One step forward, two steps back'
** Apple Inc : down 1.8%
BofA says delay in tariffs a net positive for Apple
** Canada Goose : down 5.6%
U.S.-listed shares down on quarterly margin miss
** Occidental : down 3.1%
** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 2.8%
** Carrizo Oil & Gas : down 8.5%
** Whiting Petroleum Corp : down 7.1%
** Schlumberger NV : down 5.9%
Oil cos slide as prices fall on weak economic data, rise in U.S. crude stockpile
** Caterpillar Inc : down 2.6%
** 3M Co : down 2.7%
** United Technologies Corp : down 2.4%
** Boeing Co : down 1.7%
** Honeywell International Inc : down 1.4%
U.S. industrials: Recession fears, worsening global growth rate hit stocks
** Purple Innovation : up 27.5%
On pace for best day ever on beat-and-raise qtr
** Deciphera Pharma : up 6.0%
Commences $200 mln equity raise after shares soar
** JD.com : down 1.1%
Street View: JD.com's margin expansion story intact
** Grocery Outlet : up 10.6%
Record high after upbeat forecast, PT hikes
** RealReal : down 6.9%
RealReal rises on upbeat Q2
** Advance Auto Parts Inc : down 3.2%
Street View: Long-term growth opportunities intact for Advance Auto Parts
** Covetrus Inc : down 3.9%
There are serious questions around Covetrus - William Blair
** Portola Pharma : up 1.4%
Down after pricing stock offering
** DelMar Pharma : down 41.4%
Plunges to record low on deep-discounted stock deal
** Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp : down 8.0%
Slides after wider loss
** YY Inc : down 1.8%
Down after Q2 profit miss
** Neptune Wellness : down 2.8%
Not well as Q1 revenue falls
** Crown Crafts : up 7.9%
Headline of story OR Buzz OR Brief
** Akari : up 32.8%
Surges on FDA "fast track" status for rare disease drug
** Charah Solutions : down 20.6%
Slumps on Q2 miss, forecast below estimates
** Iterum Therapeutics : down 9.5%
Slumps on Q2 miss, forecast below estimates
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 2.07%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 2.13%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.41%
|
Energy
|
|
down 3.14%
|
Financial
|
|
down 2.34%
|
Health
|
|
down 1.29%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 1.81%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 2.04%
|
Materials
|
|
down 1.77%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.71%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.09%
