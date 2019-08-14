U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Macy's, Canada Goose, oil stocks

Reuters





At 10:38 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.73% at 25,825.82. The S&P 500 was down 1.77% at 2,874.5 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.02% at 7,854.223.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Newmont Goldcorp , up 1.7 %

** American Water Works Co , up 1 %

** Cboe Global Markets Inc , up 0.7 %



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Macys Inc , down 15.8 %

** Nordstrom Inc , down 10.4 %

** Kohl's Crp , down 9.9 %



The top NYSE percentage gainer:

** DPW Holdings Inc , up 15.4 %



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** CorePoint Lodging Inc , down 25.7 %

** Charah Solutions Inc , down 20.6 %

** Macys Inc , down 15.8 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Akari Therapeutics Plc , up 32.8 %

** Purple Innovation Inc , up 27.5 %

** Presidio Inc , up 21.5 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Mmtec Inc , down 43.9 %

** Myriad Genetics , down 40.9 %

** Emmaus Life Sciences Inc , down 27 %





** Macy's : down 15.8%

Set to open at more than 9-year low as Q2 profit disappoints



** Tilray : down 15.8%

Tilray profitability long way off



** Myriad Genetics : down 40.9%

Myriad Genetics: 'One step forward, two steps back'



** Apple Inc : down 1.8%

BofA says delay in tariffs a net positive for Apple



** Canada Goose : down 5.6%

U.S.-listed shares down on quarterly margin miss



** Occidental : down 3.1%

** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 2.8%

** Carrizo Oil & Gas : down 8.5%

** Whiting Petroleum Corp : down 7.1%

** Schlumberger NV : down 5.9%

Oil cos slide as prices fall on weak economic data, rise in U.S. crude stockpile



** Caterpillar Inc : down 2.6%

** 3M Co : down 2.7%

** United Technologies Corp : down 2.4%

** Boeing Co : down 1.7%

** Honeywell International Inc : down 1.4%

U.S. industrials: Recession fears, worsening global growth rate hit stocks



** Purple Innovation : up 27.5%

On pace for best day ever on beat-and-raise qtr



** Deciphera Pharma : up 6.0%

Commences $200 mln equity raise after shares soar



** JD.com : down 1.1%

Street View: JD.com's margin expansion story intact



** Grocery Outlet : up 10.6%

Record high after upbeat forecast, PT hikes



** RealReal : down 6.9%

RealReal rises on upbeat Q2



** Advance Auto Parts Inc : down 3.2%

Street View: Long-term growth opportunities intact for Advance Auto Parts



** Covetrus Inc : down 3.9%

There are serious questions around Covetrus - William Blair



** Portola Pharma : up 1.4%

Down after pricing stock offering



** DelMar Pharma : down 41.4%

Plunges to record low on deep-discounted stock deal



** Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp : down 8.0%

Slides after wider loss



** YY Inc : down 1.8%

Down after Q2 profit miss



** Neptune Wellness : down 2.8%

Not well as Q1 revenue falls



** Crown Crafts : up 7.9%

** Akari : up 32.8%

Surges on FDA "fast track" status for rare disease drug



** Charah Solutions : down 20.6%

Slumps on Q2 miss, forecast below estimates



** Iterum Therapeutics : down 9.5%

Slumps on Q2 miss, forecast below estimates



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 2.07% Consumer Discretionary down 2.13% Consumer Staples down 0.41% Energy down 3.14% Financial down 2.34% Health down 1.29% Industrial down 1.81% Information Technology down 2.04% Materials down 1.77% Real Estate down 0.71% Utilities up 0.09%