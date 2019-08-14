U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Macy's, Apple, Canada Goose, pharma stocks

Reuters
At 11:58 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.38% at 25,655.12. The S&P 500 was down 2.38% at 2,856.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.74% at 7,796.75.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Newmont Goldcorp , up 1.6 %
** Dominion Energy Inc , up 1.3 %
** McCormick & Co , up 1.1 %
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Macys Inc , down 14.4 %
** Nordstrom Inc , down 10.7 %
** Kohl's Corp , down 10.6 %
The top NYSE percentage gainer:
** DPW Holdings Inc , up 15.4 %
The top NYSE percentage losers:
** Charah Solutions Inc , down 34.9 %
** CorePoint Lodging Inc , down 22.3 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives Inc , up 47.7 %
** Akari Therapeutics Plc , up 31.1 %
** Novavax Inc , up 30.7 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Mmtec Inc , down 48 %
** Myriad Genetics , down 42.5 %
** Reeds Inc , down 26.7 %
** Macy's : down 14.4%
At near 10-year low on dismal earnings; rattles retail stocks
** Apple Inc : down 2.7%
BofA says delay in tariffs a net positive for Apple
** Canada Goose : down 9.8%
U.S.-listed shares down on quarterly margin miss
** Teva Pharmaceutical : down 8.0%
** Mylan NV : down 8.1%
** Endo International : down 6.7%
** Amneal Pharmaceuticals : down 9.8%
** Perrigo Company : down 3.2%
Teva, Mylan sink as lawmakers seek documents in pricing probe
** Caterpillar Inc : down 3.0%
** 3M Co : down 2.9%
** United Technologies Corp : down 3.1%
** Boeing Co : down 2.7%
** Honeywell International Inc : down 1.7%
U.S. industrials: Recession fears, worsening global growth rate hit stocks
** Occidental : down 2.7%
** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 3.2%
** Carrizo Oil & Gas : down 8.6%
** Whiting Petroleum Corp : down 8.0%
** Schlumberger NV : down 6.1%
Oil cos slide as prices fall on weak economic data, rise in U.S. crude stockpile
** Akari : up 31.1%
Surges on FDA "fast track" status for rare disease drug
** Tilray : down 14.4%
Tilray profitability long way off
** Myriad Genetics : down 42.5%
Myriad Genetics: 'One step forward, two steps back'
** Purple Innovation : up 24.6%
On pace for best day ever on beat-and-raise qtr
** Deciphera Pharma : up 2.8%
Commences $200 mln equity raise after shares soar
** JD.com : down 0.7%
Street View: JD.com's margin expansion story intact
** Grocery Outlet : up 10.1%
Record high after upbeat forecast, PT hikes
** RealReal : down 10.9%
RealReal rises on upbeat Q2
** Advance Auto Parts Inc : down 3.9%
Street View: Long-term growth opportunities intact for Advance Auto Parts
** Covetrus Inc : down 9.0%
There are serious questions around Covetrus - William Blair
** Portola Pharma : up 1.6%
Down after pricing stock offering
** DelMar Pharma : down 42.7%
Plunges to record low on deep-discounted stock deal
** Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp : down 7.6%
Slides after wider loss
** YY Inc : down 2.2%
Down after Q2 profit miss
** Neptune Wellness : down 4.3%
Not well as Q1 revenue falls
** Crown Crafts : up 4.7%
Crown Crafts: Gains on higher Q1 profit, revenue
** Charah Solutions : down 34.9%
Slumps on Q2 miss, forecast below estimates
** Iterum Therapeutics : down 9.8%
Slumps on Q2 miss, forecast below estimates
** Asta Funding Inc : up 6.8%
Jumps on higher quarterly profit
** Ramaco Resources : down 16.8%
Hits record low after Q2 profit misses estimates
** Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives : up 47.7%
** Ares : down 2.0%
Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives jumps on equity commitment
** Performance Food Group : up 3.5%
Up on revenue and profit beat
** HCP : up 0.4%
RBC sees accelerating earnings growth, raises PT
** Ideanomics : down 8.1%
Slips after massive drop in Q2 revenue
** Tesla : down 4.3%
Tesla executive churn highest among tech cos - Bernstein
** Wayfair : down 7.3%
Wayfair drops ahead of $750 mln convertible debt deal
** Reed's : down 26.7%
Fizzles out after Q2 result miss, 2019 revenue forecast cut
** Ameri Holdings : down 14.6%
Slumps after co files for mixed shelf offering
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 2.56%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 2.70%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.73%
|
Energy
|
|
down 3.44%
|
Financial
|
|
down 3.07%
|
Health
|
|
down 1.95%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 2.48%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 2.95%
|
Materials
|
|
down 2.34%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.72%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.30%
