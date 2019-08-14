Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Macy's, Apple, Canada Goose, pharma stocks

By Reuters

Reuters


At 11:58 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.38% at 25,655.12. The S&P 500 was down 2.38% at 2,856.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.74% at 7,796.75.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Newmont Goldcorp , up 1.6 %

** Dominion Energy Inc , up 1.3 %

** McCormick & Co , up 1.1 %



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Macys Inc , down 14.4 %

** Nordstrom Inc , down 10.7 %

** Kohl's Corp , down 10.6 %



The top NYSE percentage gainer:

** DPW Holdings Inc , up 15.4 %



The top NYSE percentage losers:

** Charah Solutions Inc , down 34.9 %

** CorePoint Lodging Inc , down 22.3 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives Inc , up 47.7 %

** Akari Therapeutics Plc , up 31.1 %

** Novavax Inc , up 30.7 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Mmtec Inc , down 48 %

** Myriad Genetics , down 42.5 %

** Reeds Inc , down 26.7 %





** Macy's : down 14.4%

At near 10-year low on dismal earnings; rattles retail stocks



** Apple Inc : down 2.7%

BofA says delay in tariffs a net positive for Apple



** Canada Goose : down 9.8%

U.S.-listed shares down on quarterly margin miss



** Teva Pharmaceutical : down 8.0%

** Mylan NV : down 8.1%

** Endo International : down 6.7%

** Amneal Pharmaceuticals : down 9.8%

** Perrigo Company : down 3.2%

Teva, Mylan sink as lawmakers seek documents in pricing probe



** Caterpillar Inc : down 3.0%

** 3M Co : down 2.9%

** United Technologies Corp : down 3.1%

** Boeing Co : down 2.7%

** Honeywell International Inc : down 1.7%

U.S. industrials: Recession fears, worsening global growth rate hit stocks



** Occidental : down 2.7%

** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 3.2%

** Carrizo Oil & Gas : down 8.6%

** Whiting Petroleum Corp : down 8.0%

** Schlumberger NV : down 6.1%

Oil cos slide as prices fall on weak economic data, rise in U.S. crude stockpile



** Akari : up 31.1%

Surges on FDA "fast track" status for rare disease drug



** Tilray : down 14.4%

Tilray profitability long way off



** Myriad Genetics : down 42.5%

Myriad Genetics: 'One step forward, two steps back'



** Purple Innovation : up 24.6%

On pace for best day ever on beat-and-raise qtr



** Deciphera Pharma : up 2.8%

Commences $200 mln equity raise after shares soar



** JD.com : down 0.7%

Street View: JD.com's margin expansion story intact



** Grocery Outlet : up 10.1%

Record high after upbeat forecast, PT hikes



** RealReal : down 10.9%

RealReal rises on upbeat Q2



** Advance Auto Parts Inc : down 3.9%

Street View: Long-term growth opportunities intact for Advance Auto Parts



** Covetrus Inc : down 9.0%

There are serious questions around Covetrus - William Blair



** Portola Pharma : up 1.6%

Down after pricing stock offering



** DelMar Pharma : down 42.7%

Plunges to record low on deep-discounted stock deal



** Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp : down 7.6%

Slides after wider loss



** YY Inc : down 2.2%

Down after Q2 profit miss



** Neptune Wellness : down 4.3%

Not well as Q1 revenue falls



** Crown Crafts : up 4.7%

Crown Crafts: Gains on higher Q1 profit, revenue



** Charah Solutions : down 34.9%

Slumps on Q2 miss, forecast below estimates



** Iterum Therapeutics : down 9.8%

Slumps on Q2 miss, forecast below estimates



** Asta Funding Inc : up 6.8%

Jumps on higher quarterly profit



** Ramaco Resources : down 16.8%

Hits record low after Q2 profit misses estimates



** Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives : up 47.7%

** Ares : down 2.0%

Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives jumps on equity commitment



** Performance Food Group : up 3.5%

Up on revenue and profit beat



** HCP : up 0.4%

RBC sees accelerating earnings growth, raises PT



** Ideanomics : down 8.1%

Slips after massive drop in Q2 revenue



** Tesla : down 4.3%

Tesla executive churn highest among tech cos - Bernstein



** Wayfair : down 7.3%

Wayfair drops ahead of $750 mln convertible debt deal



** Reed's : down 26.7%

Fizzles out after Q2 result miss, 2019 revenue forecast cut



** Ameri Holdings : down 14.6%

Slumps after co files for mixed shelf offering



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 2.56%

Consumer Discretionary

down 2.70%

Consumer Staples

down 0.73%

Energy

down 3.44%

Financial

down 3.07%

Health

down 1.95%

Industrial

down 2.48%

Information Technology

down 2.95%

Materials

down 2.34%

Real Estate

down 0.72%

Utilities

up 0.30%





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Oil , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AAPL


