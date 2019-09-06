U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lululemon, GrubHub, Alexion, Domo

Reuters
At 7:41 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.34% at 26,793. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.34% at 2,982.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.28% at 7,877.75.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Genesco Inc , up 10.9%
** Myovant Sciences Ltd , up 7.3%
** MV Oil Trust , up 5.5%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** MRC Global Inc , down 11.6%
** Medallia Inc , down 10.9%
** RPC Inc , down 6.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** DocuSign Inc , up 23.0%
** Neon Therapeutics Inc , up 18.6%
** Telenav Inc , up 15.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Domo Inc , down 37.1%
** U.S. Global Investors Inc , down 19.1%
** Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 16.7%
** Lululemon Athletica Inc : up 4.9% premarket
Lululemon: Gains on beat-and-raise quarter
** Domo Inc : down 37.1% premarket
Domo: Set for worst day after co cuts earnings forecast
** Zumiez Inc : up 10.1% premarket
Zumiez: Set to open at near 1-year high on beat-and-raise quarter
** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 1.3% premarket
Alexion Pharma: Drops as Soliris faces European patent setback
** DocuSign Inc : up 23.0% premarket
DocuSign Inc: Jumps on Q2 revenue beat, forecast raise
** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : down 6.5% premarket
Crowdstrike Holdings: Drops despite Q2 beat, FY forecast raise
** GrubHub Inc : up 2.3% premarket
GrubHub gains on McDonald's partnership
** Immunic Inc : up 10.4% premarket
Immunic: Surges on upbeat data from ulcerative colitis treatment study
** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 1.0% premarket
Zoom Video Communications: Falls despite Q2 beat, forecast raise
