U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lululemon, GrubHub, Alexion, Domo

At 7:41 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.34% at 26,793. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.34% at 2,982.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.28% at 7,877.75.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Genesco Inc , up 10.9%

** Myovant Sciences Ltd , up 7.3%

** MV Oil Trust , up 5.5%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** MRC Global Inc , down 11.6%

** Medallia Inc , down 10.9%

** RPC Inc , down 6.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** DocuSign Inc , up 23.0%

** Neon Therapeutics Inc , up 18.6%

** Telenav Inc , up 15.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Domo Inc , down 37.1%

** U.S. Global Investors Inc , down 19.1%

** Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 16.7%





** Lululemon Athletica Inc : up 4.9% premarket

Lululemon: Gains on beat-and-raise quarter



** Domo Inc : down 37.1% premarket

Domo: Set for worst day after co cuts earnings forecast



** Zumiez Inc : up 10.1% premarket

Zumiez: Set to open at near 1-year high on beat-and-raise quarter



** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 1.3% premarket

Alexion Pharma: Drops as Soliris faces European patent setback



** DocuSign Inc : up 23.0% premarket

DocuSign Inc: Jumps on Q2 revenue beat, forecast raise



** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : down 6.5% premarket

Crowdstrike Holdings: Drops despite Q2 beat, FY forecast raise



** GrubHub Inc : up 2.3% premarket

GrubHub gains on McDonald's partnership



** Immunic Inc : up 10.4% premarket

Immunic: Surges on upbeat data from ulcerative colitis treatment study



** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 1.0% premarket

Zoom Video Communications: Falls despite Q2 beat, forecast raise





