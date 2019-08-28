U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lannett, Movado, Autodesk, Papa John's

Reuters





Wall Street was set to open lower on Wednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market returned investors to worrying about the risk of a recession as a bruising U.S.-China trade war drags on.

** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc : up 21.9%

** Ramaco Resources Inc , up 20.0%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Phibro Animal Health Corp , down 24.9%

** Hudson Technologies Inc , down 17%

** Destination Xl Group Inc , down 12.6%





** Autodesk Inc : down 11.9% premarket

Autodesk cracks on full-year earnings cut



** Papa John's International Inc : up 1.7% premarket

Stifel upgrades to 'buy' after CEO appointment



** Lannett Co Inc : up 40.6% premarket

Resurrection efforts gain credibility - Raymond James



** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc : up 21.9% premarket

Gains after William Blair starts with "outperform"



** Dycom Industries Inc : up 3.7% premarket

Advances as profit beats for fourth straight quarter



** DPW Holdings Inc : up 50.7% premarket

DPW Holdings nearly doubles after clearing about $2 mln debt



** Tallgrass Energy LP : up 36.3% premarket

Jumps on take-private offer



** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 0.6% premarket

** Endo International Plc : down 2.0% premarket

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : up 0.6% premarket

Endo, Mallinckrodt down on talks of Purdue's$10 bln-$12 bln opioid settlement



** DouYu International Holdings Ltd : up 1.9% premarket

JP Morgan sees DouYu's valuation attractive; rates 'overweight'



** Movado Group Inc : down 19.9% premarket

Plunges after cutting full-year outlook



** Soligenix Inc : up 8.7% premarket

Jumps on positive recommendation from data monitoring committee

