U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lannett, Movado, Autodesk, Papa John's

Wall Street was set to open lower on Wednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market returned investors to worrying about the risk of a recession as a bruising U.S.-China trade war drags on.
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Phibro Animal Health Corp , down 24.9%
** Hudson Technologies Inc , down 17%
** Destination Xl Group Inc , down 12.6%
** Autodesk Inc : down 11.9% premarket
Autodesk cracks on full-year earnings cut
** Papa John's International Inc : up 1.7% premarket
Stifel upgrades to 'buy' after CEO appointment
** Lannett Co Inc : up 40.6% premarket
Resurrection efforts gain credibility - Raymond James
** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc : up 21.9% premarket
Gains after William Blair starts with "outperform"
** Dycom Industries Inc : up 3.7% premarket
Advances as profit beats for fourth straight quarter
** DPW Holdings Inc : up 50.7% premarket
DPW Holdings nearly doubles after clearing about $2 mln debt
** Tallgrass Energy LP : up 36.3% premarket
Jumps on take-private offer
** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 0.6% premarket
** Endo International Plc : down 2.0% premarket
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : up 0.6% premarket
Endo, Mallinckrodt down on talks of Purdue's$10 bln-$12 bln opioid settlement
** DouYu International Holdings Ltd : up 1.9% premarket
JP Morgan sees DouYu's valuation attractive; rates 'overweight'
** Movado Group Inc : down 19.9% premarket
Plunges after cutting full-year outlook
** Soligenix Inc : up 8.7% premarket
Jumps on positive recommendation from data monitoring committee
