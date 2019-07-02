U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-L3Harris, Ovid, CyberOptics, Amarin

Reuters
At 11:20 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.01% at 26,719.22. The S&P 500 was up 0.05% at 2,965.82 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.04% at 8,087.624.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** L3Harris Technologies Inc , up 3.7%
** Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc , up 3.2%
** O'Reilly Automotive Inc , up 2.4%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Apache Corp , down 5%
** EOG Resources Inc , down 4.2%
** Pioneer Natural Resources Co , down 4%
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** Orion Group Holdings Inc , up 12.3%
** ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF , up 11.3%
The top NYSE percentage losers:
** OncoCyte Corp , down 17.8%
** ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF , down 11.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** MDJM Ltd , up 50%
** Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc , up 34.7%
** Xcel Brands Inc , up 27.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** CyberOptics Corp , down 20.4%
** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 12.9%
** Puyi Inc , down 12.5%
** American International Group Inc : down 0.7%
** MetLife Inc : down 0.9%
** Torchmark Corp : down 0.7%
** Lincoln National Corp : down 0.7%
** Prudential Financial Inc : down 0.9%
** Brighthouse Financial Inc : down 1.9%
Life insurers less compelling in the longer run - J.P. Morgan
** PBF Energy Inc : down 3.1%
Credit Suisse lowers Q2 earnings estimate
** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : up 2%
Rises after Asian business seeks $9.8 bln in world's largest IPO this year
** Boeing Co : down 0.5%
Boeing MAX grounding to stretch longer - Vertical Research
** Ingersoll-Rand PLC : down 1.3%
Ingersoll-Rand: Jefferies downgrades on limited near-term upside
** HCA Healthcare Inc : up 0.1%
SVB Leerink expects HCA Healthcare to stand tall amid political 'noise'
** Roku Inc : down 0.4%
Dips after RBC downgrades on valuation
** Amarin Corp PLC : up 10.7%
Shares jump on raising 2019 sales estimates
** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc : down 2.1%
Jefferies cuts to "hold" with Street-low PT
** Greenbrier Companies Inc : down 10.2%
Railcar maker Greenbrier falls on profit miss, weak forecast
** Coty Inc : down 1.2%
Citi "turning more cautious" on cosmetics maker's turnaround plan
** Western Digital Corp : down 2.2%
Western Digital: 'Too Far, Too Fast and Too Many Questions
** Automatic Data Processing Inc : down 3.8%
Drops on 8 mln share block trade
** Ceragon Networks Ltd : down 7.9%
Falls as delay in orders from India affects Q2 revenue
** Chanticleer Holdings Inc : up 0.1%
Gains on Hooters of America sale
** Acuity Brands Inc : down 9.7%
Trade tariffs cloud outlook, shares fall
** CyberOptics Corp : down 20.4%
** NXP Semiconductors NV : down 1.2%
** QUALCOMM Inc : down 0.3%
** Micron Technology Inc : down 2.0%
** NVIDIA Corp : down 1.1%
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 0.8%
** Applied Materials Inc : down 2.5%
** Lam Research Corp : down 2.2%
CyberOptics warns of slowing demand for rest of 2019, shares fall
** Delta Air Lines Inc : up 1.7%
** United Airlines Holdings Inc : up 0.5%
** Alaska Air Group Inc : up 0.6%
Delta Air Lines Inc: Strong travel demand sends stock higher
** Revolve Group Inc : up 7.9%
Street View: Dressed for success
** Gilead Sciences Inc : up 1.5%
Gilead: Rising as faster timing seen for rheumatoid arthritis drug
** Ovid Therapeutics Inc : up 10.3%
Jumps after EU grants "orphan" status to rare disorder drug
** DISH Network Corp : up 1.7%
** Sprint Corp : up 4%
** T-Mobile US Inc : up 0.8%
Dish: Up on report of reaching divestiture deal with T-Mobile, pending DoJ concerns
** Perrigo Company PLC : up 1.7%
Rises after raising 2019 profit forecast
** L3Harris Technologies Inc : up 3.7%
** United Technologies Corp : up 0.4%
L3Harris, UTC gain after Jefferies names them among "top picks"
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.63%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.17%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.50%
|
Energy
|
|
down 1.55%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.18%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.03%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.01%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.10%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.40%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 1.41%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.60%
