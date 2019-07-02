Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-L3Harris, Ovid, CyberOptics, Amarin

By Reuters

Reuters


At 11:20 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.01% at 26,719.22. The S&P 500 was up 0.05% at 2,965.82 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.04% at 8,087.624.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** L3Harris Technologies Inc , up 3.7%

** Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc , up 3.2%

** O'Reilly Automotive Inc , up 2.4%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Apache Corp , down 5%

** EOG Resources Inc , down 4.2%

** Pioneer Natural Resources Co , down 4%



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** Orion Group Holdings Inc , up 12.3%

** ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF , up 11.3%



The top NYSE percentage losers:

** OncoCyte Corp , down 17.8%

** ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF , down 11.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** MDJM Ltd , up 50%

** Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc , up 34.7%

** Xcel Brands Inc , up 27.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** CyberOptics Corp , down 20.4%

** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 12.9%

** Puyi Inc , down 12.5%







** American International Group Inc : down 0.7%

** MetLife Inc : down 0.9%

** Torchmark Corp : down 0.7%

** Lincoln National Corp : down 0.7%

** Prudential Financial Inc : down 0.9%

** Brighthouse Financial Inc : down 1.9%

Life insurers less compelling in the longer run - J.P. Morgan



** PBF Energy Inc : down 3.1%

Credit Suisse lowers Q2 earnings estimate



** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : up 2%

Rises after Asian business seeks $9.8 bln in world's largest IPO this year



** Boeing Co : down 0.5%

Boeing MAX grounding to stretch longer - Vertical Research



** Ingersoll-Rand PLC : down 1.3%

Ingersoll-Rand: Jefferies downgrades on limited near-term upside



** HCA Healthcare Inc : up 0.1%

SVB Leerink expects HCA Healthcare to stand tall amid political 'noise'



** Roku Inc : down 0.4%

Dips after RBC downgrades on valuation



** Amarin Corp PLC : up 10.7%

Shares jump on raising 2019 sales estimates



** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc : down 2.1%

Jefferies cuts to "hold" with Street-low PT



** Greenbrier Companies Inc : down 10.2%

Railcar maker Greenbrier falls on profit miss, weak forecast



** Coty Inc : down 1.2%

Citi "turning more cautious" on cosmetics maker's turnaround plan



** Western Digital Corp : down 2.2%

Western Digital: 'Too Far, Too Fast and Too Many Questions



** Automatic Data Processing Inc : down 3.8%

Drops on 8 mln share block trade



** Ceragon Networks Ltd : down 7.9%

Falls as delay in orders from India affects Q2 revenue



** Chanticleer Holdings Inc : up 0.1%

Gains on Hooters of America sale



** Acuity Brands Inc : down 9.7%

Trade tariffs cloud outlook, shares fall



** CyberOptics Corp : down 20.4%

** NXP Semiconductors NV : down 1.2%

** QUALCOMM Inc : down 0.3%

** Micron Technology Inc : down 2.0%

** NVIDIA Corp : down 1.1%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 0.8%

** Applied Materials Inc : down 2.5%

** Lam Research Corp : down 2.2%

CyberOptics warns of slowing demand for rest of 2019, shares fall



** Delta Air Lines Inc : up 1.7%

** United Airlines Holdings Inc : up 0.5%

** Alaska Air Group Inc : up 0.6%

Delta Air Lines Inc: Strong travel demand sends stock higher



** Revolve Group Inc : up 7.9%

Street View: Dressed for success



** Gilead Sciences Inc : up 1.5%

Gilead: Rising as faster timing seen for rheumatoid arthritis drug



** Ovid Therapeutics Inc : up 10.3%

Jumps after EU grants "orphan" status to rare disorder drug



** DISH Network Corp : up 1.7%

** Sprint Corp : up 4%

** T-Mobile US Inc : up 0.8%

Dish: Up on report of reaching divestiture deal with T-Mobile, pending DoJ concerns



** Perrigo Company PLC : up 1.7%

Rises after raising 2019 profit forecast



** L3Harris Technologies Inc : up 3.7%

** United Technologies Corp : up 0.4%

L3Harris, UTC gain after Jefferies names them among "top picks"





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.63%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.17%

Consumer Staples

up 0.50%

Energy

down 1.55%

Financial

down 0.18%

Health

down 0.03%

Industrial

up 0.01%

Information Technology

up 0.10%

Materials

down 0.40%

Real Estate

up 1.41%

Utilities

up 0.60%





