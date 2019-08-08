U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Kraft Heinz, Viacom, Symantec

Reuters





U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as better-than-expected domestic and Chinese data as well as a steadying yuan offered some comfort to investors rattled by an escalation in trade tensions.

Rises after strong Q3, ad rebound



** GTT : down 44.9%

On track for worst day ever on wider-than-expected Q2 loss, rev miss



** Iamgold Corp : down 13.1%

Down on bigger-than-expected loss



** Wabtec : down 3.8%

** General Electric : down 0.3%

Wabtec in reverse as GE departs



** Apyx Medical Corp : up 22.4%

Jumps on promising Q2 results



** Perrigo : down 8.2%

Jumps as Q2 profit beats estimates



** Caterpillar : down 0.1%

Down after GS downgrade, PT cut



** Zillow Group : down 18.3%

Plunges on higher spending to expand home unit



** MannKind Corp : down 1.3%

Shares jump as Q2 sales beat estimates



** Vitamin Shoppe : up 40.4%

Surges as Liberty Tax agrees to buy co



** Roku : up 20.7%

Higher on surging rev, narrowing loss



** Wright Medical Group : down 21.5%

Plunges on lower sales forecast, Q2 revenue miss



** New Age Beverages : down 2.0%

Pops as Q2 revenue jumps



** Skyworks Solutions : down 3.0%

** Apple Inc : up 1.0%

Tumbles as Huawei overhang trumps Q3 execution



** 3D Systems : down 13.0%

Set to touch lowest level in over 3 yrs on Q2 revenue miss



** Green Dot : down 39.8%

Tumbles on FY profit forecast cut



** Cardinal Health : up 2.6%

Rises as pharma unit helps drive Q4 EPS beat



** Evoke Pharma Inc : up 1.3%

Up after Q2 results, pipeline update



** Carvana Co : up 21.4%

Rises on higher profit per unit, shares jump



** Walt Disney Co : up 1.6%

More Beauty Than Beast: Disney rises as CS sees strong Disney+ potential



** Symantec : up 11.0%

Jumps after Broadcom in talks to buy co's enterprise unit



** AMD : up 12.2%

** Alphabet Inc : up 1.0%

** Twitter Inc : up 0.1%

** Intel Corp : down 0.4%

Surges on landing Google, Twitter as customers for new chip



** Clovis Oncology : down 21.8%

Clovis Oncology falls on convertible debt deal plans



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 1.07% Consumer Discretionary up 1.29% Consumer Staples up 0.14% Energy up 1.10% Financial up 0.87% Health up 0.58% Industrial up 1.00% Information Technology up 1.34% Materials up 1.35% Real Estate up 0.40% Utilities up 0.29%

(Compiled By Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)