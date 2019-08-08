U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Kraft Heinz, Viacom, Symantec

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as better-than-expected domestic and Chinese data as well as a steadying yuan offered some comfort to investors rattled by an escalation in trade tensions.
Rises after strong Q3, ad rebound
** GTT : down 44.9%
On track for worst day ever on wider-than-expected Q2 loss, rev miss
** Iamgold Corp : down 13.1%
Down on bigger-than-expected loss
** Wabtec : down 3.8%
** General Electric : down 0.3%
Wabtec in reverse as GE departs
** Apyx Medical Corp : up 22.4%
Jumps on promising Q2 results
** Perrigo : down 8.2%
Jumps as Q2 profit beats estimates
** Caterpillar : down 0.1%
Down after GS downgrade, PT cut
** Zillow Group : down 18.3%
Plunges on higher spending to expand home unit
** MannKind Corp : down 1.3%
Shares jump as Q2 sales beat estimates
** Vitamin Shoppe : up 40.4%
Surges as Liberty Tax agrees to buy co
** Roku : up 20.7%
Higher on surging rev, narrowing loss
** Wright Medical Group : down 21.5%
Plunges on lower sales forecast, Q2 revenue miss
** New Age Beverages : down 2.0%
Pops as Q2 revenue jumps
** Skyworks Solutions : down 3.0%
** Apple Inc : up 1.0%
Tumbles as Huawei overhang trumps Q3 execution
** 3D Systems : down 13.0%
Set to touch lowest level in over 3 yrs on Q2 revenue miss
** Green Dot : down 39.8%
Tumbles on FY profit forecast cut
** Cardinal Health : up 2.6%
Rises as pharma unit helps drive Q4 EPS beat
** Evoke Pharma Inc : up 1.3%
Up after Q2 results, pipeline update
** Carvana Co : up 21.4%
Rises on higher profit per unit, shares jump
** Walt Disney Co : up 1.6%
More Beauty Than Beast: Disney rises as CS sees strong Disney+ potential
** Symantec : up 11.0%
Jumps after Broadcom in talks to buy co's enterprise unit
** AMD : up 12.2%
** Alphabet Inc : up 1.0%
** Twitter Inc : up 0.1%
** Intel Corp : down 0.4%
Surges on landing Google, Twitter as customers for new chip
** Clovis Oncology : down 21.8%
Clovis Oncology falls on convertible debt deal plans
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 1.07%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 1.29%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.14%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.10%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.87%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.58%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.00%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 1.34%
|
Materials
|
|
up 1.35%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.40%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.29%
(Compiled By Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)
Referenced Symbols:
AAPL
,