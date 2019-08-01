U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Kellogg, GM, Beyond Meat, Myriad Genetics, SunPower, Fitbit

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 13:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.96% at 27,121.49. The S&P 500 was up 0.95% at 3,008.66 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.42% at 8,291.285.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Corteva Inc , up 9%
** Kellogg Co , up 8.2%
** Nektar Therapeutics , up 8.1% []nL4N24X3XT
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Abiomed Inc , down 26.4%
** Concho Resources Inc , down 22.8%
** Prudential Financial Inc , down 9%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Dynatrace Inc , up 63.4%
** Rubicon Project Inc , up 31%
** Carriage Services Inc , up 20%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Whiting Petroleum Corp , down 37.4%
** Concho Resources Inc , down 22.8%
** Modine Manufacturing Co , down 22.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Myriad Genetics Inc , up 52.1%
** SunPower Corp , up 33.8%
** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 28.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Pluralsight Inc , down 39.4%
** ABIOMED Inc , down 26.4%
** Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc , down 21.6%
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 1.14%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 1.00%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 1.06%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.61%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.22%
|
Health
|
|
up 1.02%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.31%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 2.03%
|
Materials
|
|
up 1.19%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.95%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 1.02%
Referenced Symbols:
AAWW
,