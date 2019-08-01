Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Kellogg, GM, Beyond Meat, Myriad Genetics, SunPower, Fitbit

At 13:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.96% at 27,121.49. The S&P 500 was up 0.95% at 3,008.66 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.42% at 8,291.285.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Corteva Inc , up 9%

** Kellogg Co , up 8.2%

** Nektar Therapeutics , up 8.1% []nL4N24X3XT



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Abiomed Inc , down 26.4%

** Concho Resources Inc , down 22.8%

** Prudential Financial Inc , down 9%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Dynatrace Inc , up 63.4%

** Rubicon Project Inc , up 31%

** Carriage Services Inc , up 20%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Whiting Petroleum Corp , down 37.4%

** Concho Resources Inc , down 22.8%

** Modine Manufacturing Co , down 22.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Myriad Genetics Inc , up 52.1%

** SunPower Corp , up 33.8%

** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 28.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Pluralsight Inc , down 39.4%

** ABIOMED Inc , down 26.4%

** Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc , down 21.6%





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 1.14%

Consumer Discretionary

up 1.00%

Consumer Staples

up 1.06%

Energy

down 0.61%

Financial

down 0.22%

Health

up 1.02%

Industrial

up 0.31%

Information Technology

up 2.03%

Materials

up 1.19%

Real Estate

up 0.95%

Utilities

up 1.02%





