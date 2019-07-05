Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Karyopharm, Oasmia, Sellas

By Reuters

Reuters


At 6:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.12% at 26,937. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.16% at 2,995.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.17% at 7,874.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Nio Inc , up 4.2%

** Alteryx Inc , up 4.1%

** Eros International Plc , up 3.7%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** AllianceBernstein Holding LP , down 4.9%

** Rio Tinto plc , down 4.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 41.5%

** DBV Technologies SA , up 25.5%

** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc , up 18.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Melinta Therapeutics Inc , down 12.8%

** Aethlon Medical Inc , down 9.7%

** Estre Ambiental Inc , down 9.5%





** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc : up 14.4% premarket

FDA approval of Xpovio sets stage for label expansion





