U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Karyopharm, Oasmia, Sellas

At 6:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.12% at 26,937. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.16% at 2,995.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.17% at 7,874.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Nio Inc , up 4.2%
** Alteryx Inc , up 4.1%
** Eros International Plc , up 3.7%
The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** AllianceBernstein Holding LP , down 4.9%
** Rio Tinto plc , down 4.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 41.5%
** DBV Technologies SA , up 25.5%
** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc , up 18.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Melinta Therapeutics Inc , down 12.8%
** Aethlon Medical Inc , down 9.7%
** Estre Ambiental Inc , down 9.5%
** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc : up 14.4% premarket
FDA approval of Xpovio sets stage for label expansion