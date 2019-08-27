Reuters
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Johnson & Johnson, Altria, Papa John's, J.M. Smucker
At 10:27 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.30% at 25,977.35. The S&P 500 was up 0.36% at 2,888.69 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.43% at 7,887.513.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Altria Group Inc <MO.N>, up 7.4 %
** Activision Blizzard Inc, up 6.9 %
** Johnson & Johnson <JNJ.N>, up 3.4 %
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** J.M. Smucker Co, down 9.4 %
** Philip Morris International Inc, down 7.6 %
** TransDigm Group Inc, down 3.6 %
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Caleres Inc <CAL.N>, up 23.3 %
** Standex International Corp, up 18.4 %
** Bitauto Holdings Ltd, up 12.7 %
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** LAIX Inc <LAIX.N>, down 13.9 %
** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, down 10.7 %
** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, down 10.3 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** SilverSun Technologies Inc, up 106.7 %
** Ossen Innovation Co Ltd <OSN.O>, up 93.9 %
** Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc, up 33.1 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Modern Media Acquisition Corp <MMDM.O>, down 24.2 %
** Constellation Alpha Capital Corp <CNAC.O>, down 23.7 %
** Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc <DVCR.O>, down 12.3 %
** Johnson & Johnson : up 3.4%
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 4.4%
** Endo International Plc : down 5.7%
All eyes on upcoming Ohio case after J&J's Oklahoma opioid ruling
** Zynga : up 3.7%
** Peer Gluu Mobile Inc < GLUU.O>: up 5.3%
** Activision Blizzard : up 6.9%
** Electronic Arts : up 1.6%
** Take-Two Interactive : up 1.2%
Zynga: Wedbush says co's titles have potential to drive 'significant' upside to expectations
** Revlon : up 1.2%
Rises on report co to meet potential bidders next month
** GTT Communications : down 10.7%
Down after CFO steps down
** J.M. Smucker Co : down 9.4%
Drops on Q1 results miss, forecast cut
** Altria Group Inc : up 7.4%
** Philip Morris International Inc : down 7.6%
Altria jumps, Philip Morris falls after announcement of merger talks
** Tencent Music Entertainment Group : down 4.3%
Tencent Music slips after report of being probed by Chinese antitrust authority
** Ibio Inc : up 15.3%
Ibio soars on deal to expand into China
** Momo Inc : up 5.0%
Gains on upbeat Q3 revenue forecast
** Papa John's International Ltd : up 6.7%
Up on CEO appointment
** Synchronoss Technologies Inc : up 4.4%
Canaccord initiates with "buy" on continued growth expectations
** Xerox Holdings Corp : down 1.1%
Drops as JPM downgrades on printing business headwinds
** Cree Inc : up 1.6%
JP Morgan moves off bearish stance on valuation
** Ossen Innovation Co : up 93.9%
Up on higher H1 profit
** Caleres Inc : up 23.3%
Famous Footwear puts Caleres on track for best day in nearly three years
** T-Mobile US Inc : down 0.7%
** Verizon Communications Inc : up 1.2%
Oppenheimer downgrades T-Mobile ahead of deal with Sprint, upgrades Verizon
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.71%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.35%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
flat
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.44%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.31%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.78%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.25%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.38%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.76%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.52%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.53%
