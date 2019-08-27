Reuters

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Johnson & Johnson, Altria, Papa John's, J.M. Smucker



At 10:27 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.30% at 25,977.35. The S&P 500 was up 0.36% at 2,888.69 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.43% at 7,887.513.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Altria Group Inc <MO.N>, up 7.4 %

** Activision Blizzard Inc, up 6.9 %

** Johnson & Johnson <JNJ.N>, up 3.4 %



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** J.M. Smucker Co, down 9.4 %

** Philip Morris International Inc, down 7.6 %

** TransDigm Group Inc, down 3.6 %



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Caleres Inc <CAL.N>, up 23.3 %

** Standex International Corp, up 18.4 %

** Bitauto Holdings Ltd, up 12.7 %



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** LAIX Inc <LAIX.N>, down 13.9 %

** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, down 10.7 %

** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, down 10.3 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** SilverSun Technologies Inc, up 106.7 %

** Ossen Innovation Co Ltd <OSN.O>, up 93.9 %

** Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc, up 33.1 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Modern Media Acquisition Corp <MMDM.O>, down 24.2 %

** Constellation Alpha Capital Corp <CNAC.O>, down 23.7 %

** Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc <DVCR.O>, down 12.3 %



** Johnson & Johnson : up 3.4%

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 4.4%

** Endo International Plc : down 5.7%

All eyes on upcoming Ohio case after J&J's Oklahoma opioid ruling



** Zynga : up 3.7%

** Peer Gluu Mobile Inc < GLUU.O>: up 5.3%

** Activision Blizzard : up 6.9%

** Electronic Arts : up 1.6%

** Take-Two Interactive : up 1.2%

Zynga: Wedbush says co's titles have potential to drive 'significant' upside to expectations



** Revlon : up 1.2%

Rises on report co to meet potential bidders next month



** GTT Communications : down 10.7%

Down after CFO steps down



** J.M. Smucker Co : down 9.4%

Drops on Q1 results miss, forecast cut



** Altria Group Inc : up 7.4%

** Philip Morris International Inc : down 7.6%

Altria jumps, Philip Morris falls after announcement of merger talks





** Tencent Music Entertainment Group : down 4.3%

Tencent Music slips after report of being probed by Chinese antitrust authority



** Ibio Inc : up 15.3%

Ibio soars on deal to expand into China



** Momo Inc : up 5.0%

Gains on upbeat Q3 revenue forecast



** Papa John's International Ltd : up 6.7%

Up on CEO appointment



** Synchronoss Technologies Inc : up 4.4%

Canaccord initiates with "buy" on continued growth expectations



** Xerox Holdings Corp : down 1.1%

Drops as JPM downgrades on printing business headwinds



** Cree Inc : up 1.6%

JP Morgan moves off bearish stance on valuation



** Ossen Innovation Co : up 93.9%

Up on higher H1 profit



** Caleres Inc : up 23.3%

Famous Footwear puts Caleres on track for best day in nearly three years



** T-Mobile US Inc : down 0.7%

** Verizon Communications Inc : up 1.2%

Oppenheimer downgrades T-Mobile ahead of deal with Sprint, upgrades Verizon



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.71% Consumer Discretionary up 0.35% Consumer Staples flat Energy up 0.44% Financial down 0.31% Health up 0.78% Industrial up 0.25% Information Technology up 0.38% Materials up 0.76% Real Estate up 0.52% Utilities up 0.53%

