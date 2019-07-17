Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Inovio, Seattle Genetics, NU Skin, chipmakers

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 8:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.01% at 27,326. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.01% at 3,006.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.05% at 7,946.5.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Orion Group Holdings Inc , up 10.1%

** Nautilus Inc , up 9.8%

** Manchester United , up 8.5%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** NU Skin Enterprises Inc , down 21.6%

** Sempra Energy , down 6.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Francesca's Holdings Corp , up 56.9%

** Guardion Health Sciences Inc , up 46.9%

** Anixa Biosciences Inc , up 24.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 45.6%

** Krystal Biotech Inc , down 20.3%

** Immuron Ltd , down 0%





** CSX Corp : down 7.2% premarket

** Union Pacific Corp : down 2.4% premarket

** Kansas City Southern : down 2.1% premarket

** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 2.4% premarket

Railroad operator CSX slips after multiple PT cuts, rivals chug along



** Seattle Genetics Inc : up 9.1% premarket

Focus shifts to diversification after solid Q2 - analyst



** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 10% premarket

Down on cutting some early-stage R&D programs



** Forty Seven Inc : down 8.1% premarket

Down on $75 mln stock offering



** NU Skin Enterprises Inc : down 21.6% premarket

Gets ugly on forecast cut, triggers rating downgrade



** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 1.7% premarket

Discontinued Mallinckrodt study could have been a game changer - analyst



** HyreCar Inc : down 11.8% premarket

Slumps on 3.5 mln stock offering



** Monster Beverage down 2% premarket

Fizzles on report of UK ban on energy drinks for children



** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : down 0.5% premarket

** Wells Fargo & Co : down 0.6% premarket

** Bank of America Corp : down 0.9% premarket

Bank of America: Dips after Q2 results



** Qualcomm Inc : up 4.2% premarket

** ASML Holding NV : up 5.7% premarket

** Applied Materials Inc: up 2.2% premarket

** Lam Research Corp : up 1.8% premarket

** Qorvo Inc : up 2.8% premarket

Chip stocks rally after strong results, upbeat forecast from ASML



** Orion Group Holdings Inc : up 10.1% premarket

Jumps on $52 mln contract win



** Tellurian Inc : down 2.9% premarket

Tellurian: Stifel downgrades on lower LNG pricing assumptions



** Immuron Inc : down 12.8% premarket

Australia'sImmuron raises equity after shares more than double



** Comerica Inc : down 3.3% premarket

: Falls after Q2 profit disappoints



** Textron Inc : down 2.6% premarket

Down after reporting weak aviation sales, lower backlog



** Shell Midstream Partners LP : down 1.1% premarket

Mizuho cuts PT on Zydeco woes



** Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc : up 4.6% premarket

Set for best session in over 2 mths



** Yatra Online Inc : up 18.0% premarket

Surges on $338 mln buyout deal from Ebix



** Abbott Laboratories : up 2.2% premarket

Shares rise on Q2 earnings beat, hike in 2019 forecast



** DURECT Corp : up 5.9% premarket

Shares surge as FDA accepts non-opioid pain drug for review



** Guardion Health Sciences : up 46.9% premarket

Surges after receiving patent for medical device



** DaVita Inc : down 3.8% premarket

DaVita, Fresenius fall as CVS brings dialysis home





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: ABT ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar