U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Inovio, Seattle Genetics, NU Skin, chipmakers

At 8:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.01% at 27,326. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.01% at 3,006.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.05% at 7,946.5.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Orion Group Holdings Inc , up 10.1%
** Nautilus Inc , up 9.8%
** Manchester United , up 8.5%
The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** NU Skin Enterprises Inc , down 21.6%
** Sempra Energy , down 6.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Francesca's Holdings Corp , up 56.9%
** Guardion Health Sciences Inc , up 46.9%
** Anixa Biosciences Inc , up 24.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 45.6%
** Krystal Biotech Inc , down 20.3%
** Immuron Ltd , down 0%
** CSX Corp : down 7.2% premarket
** Union Pacific Corp : down 2.4% premarket
** Kansas City Southern : down 2.1% premarket
** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 2.4% premarket
Railroad operator CSX slips after multiple PT cuts, rivals chug along
** Seattle Genetics Inc : up 9.1% premarket
Focus shifts to diversification after solid Q2 - analyst
** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 10% premarket
Down on cutting some early-stage R&D programs
** Forty Seven Inc : down 8.1% premarket
Down on $75 mln stock offering
** NU Skin Enterprises Inc : down 21.6% premarket
Gets ugly on forecast cut, triggers rating downgrade
** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 1.7% premarket
Discontinued Mallinckrodt study could have been a game changer - analyst
** HyreCar Inc : down 11.8% premarket
Slumps on 3.5 mln stock offering
** Monster Beverage down 2% premarket
Fizzles on report of UK ban on energy drinks for children
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : down 0.5% premarket
** Wells Fargo & Co : down 0.6% premarket
** Bank of America Corp : down 0.9% premarket
Bank of America: Dips after Q2 results
** Qualcomm Inc : up 4.2% premarket
** ASML Holding NV : up 5.7% premarket
** Applied Materials Inc: up 2.2% premarket
** Lam Research Corp : up 1.8% premarket
** Qorvo Inc : up 2.8% premarket
Chip stocks rally after strong results, upbeat forecast from ASML
** Orion Group Holdings Inc : up 10.1% premarket
Jumps on $52 mln contract win
** Tellurian Inc : down 2.9% premarket
Tellurian: Stifel downgrades on lower LNG pricing assumptions
** Immuron Inc : down 12.8% premarket
Australia'sImmuron raises equity after shares more than double
** Comerica Inc : down 3.3% premarket
: Falls after Q2 profit disappoints
** Textron Inc : down 2.6% premarket
Down after reporting weak aviation sales, lower backlog
** Shell Midstream Partners LP : down 1.1% premarket
Mizuho cuts PT on Zydeco woes
** Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc : up 4.6% premarket
Set for best session in over 2 mths
** Yatra Online Inc : up 18.0% premarket
Surges on $338 mln buyout deal from Ebix
** Abbott Laboratories : up 2.2% premarket
Shares rise on Q2 earnings beat, hike in 2019 forecast
** DURECT Corp : up 5.9% premarket
Shares surge as FDA accepts non-opioid pain drug for review
** Guardion Health Sciences : up 46.9% premarket
Surges after receiving patent for medical device
** DaVita Inc : down 3.8% premarket
DaVita, Fresenius fall as CVS brings dialysis home
