U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Inovio, Seattle Genetics, NU Skin, chipmakers

At 8:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.01% at 27,326. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.01% at 3,006.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.05% at 7,946.5.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Orion Group Holdings Inc , up 10.1%

** Nautilus Inc , up 9.8%

** Manchester United , up 8.5%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Sempra Energy , down 6.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Francesca's Holdings Corp , up 56.9%

** Guardion Health Sciences Inc , up 46.9%

** Anixa Biosciences Inc , up 24.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 45.6%

** Krystal Biotech Inc , down 20.3%

** Immuron Ltd , down 0%





** CSX Corp : down 7.2% premarket

** Union Pacific Corp : down 2.4% premarket

** Kansas City Southern : down 2.1% premarket

** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 2.4% premarket

Railroad operator CSX slips after multiple PT cuts, rivals chug along



** Seattle Genetics Inc : up 9.1% premarket

Focus shifts to diversification after solid Q2 - analyst



** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 10% premarket

Down on cutting some early-stage R&D programs



** Forty Seven Inc : down 8.1% premarket

Down on $75 mln stock offering



Gets ugly on forecast cut, triggers rating downgrade



** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 1.7% premarket

Discontinued Mallinckrodt study could have been a game changer - analyst



** HyreCar Inc : down 11.8% premarket

Slumps on 3.5 mln stock offering



** Monster Beverage down 2% premarket

Fizzles on report of UK ban on energy drinks for children



** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : down 0.5% premarket

** Wells Fargo & Co : down 0.6% premarket

** Bank of America Corp : down 0.9% premarket

Bank of America: Dips after Q2 results



** Qualcomm Inc : up 4.2% premarket

** ASML Holding NV : up 5.7% premarket

** Applied Materials Inc: up 2.2% premarket

** Lam Research Corp : up 1.8% premarket

** Qorvo Inc : up 2.8% premarket

Chip stocks rally after strong results, upbeat forecast from ASML



** Orion Group Holdings Inc : up 10.1% premarket

Jumps on $52 mln contract win



** Tellurian Inc : down 2.9% premarket

Tellurian: Stifel downgrades on lower LNG pricing assumptions



Australia'sImmuron raises equity after shares more than double



** Comerica Inc : down 3.3% premarket

: Falls after Q2 profit disappoints



** Textron Inc : down 2.6% premarket

Down after reporting weak aviation sales, lower backlog



** Shell Midstream Partners LP : down 1.1% premarket

Mizuho cuts PT on Zydeco woes



** Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc : up 4.6% premarket

Set for best session in over 2 mths



** Yatra Online Inc : up 18.0% premarket

Surges on $338 mln buyout deal from Ebix



** Abbott Laboratories : up 2.2% premarket

Shares rise on Q2 earnings beat, hike in 2019 forecast



** DURECT Corp : up 5.9% premarket

Shares surge as FDA accepts non-opioid pain drug for review



** Guardion Health Sciences : up 46.9% premarket

Surges after receiving patent for medical device



** DaVita Inc : down 3.8% premarket

DaVita, Fresenius fall as CVS brings dialysis home

