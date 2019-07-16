U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Immuron, Camber Energy, Taronis

Reuters
At 10:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.12% at 27,390.79. The S&P 500 was down 0.02% at 3,013.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.05% at 8,253.863.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc , up 8.4%
** Charles Schwab Corp , up 3.7%
** LyondellBasell Industries NV , up 3.2%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Carmax Inc , down 3.8%
** Western Digital Corp , down 3.5%
** Electronic Arts Inc , down 2.9%
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** Blue Apron Holdings Inc , up 24.8%
** GAIN Capital Holdings Inc , up 14.9%
The top NYSE percentage loser:
** Camber Energy Inc , down 8.1%
The top Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Immuron Ltd , up 100.3%
** Melinta Therapeutics Inc , up 17.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Peck Company Holdings Inc , down 12.5%
** Applied Therapeutic Inc , down 11.3%
** Champions Oncology Inc , down 9.5%
** Arrow Electronics Inc : down 3.0%
Warns on profit following "deteriorating demand"
** J.B. Hunt Transport Services : up 8.4%
Brokerages upbeat after better-than-feared qtrly results
** Cinedigm Corp : up 3.3%
Eyes best day in 7 months after stock purchase agreement with BEMG
** Goldman Sachs Group : up 2.0%
** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 0.4%
Banking stocks mixed after JPM, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo results
** Assembly Biosciences Inc : down 0.7%
** Arbutus Biopharma Corp : down 4.3%
Stays ahead after new Arbutus hep B data
** Cancer Genetics Inc : up 45.8%
bounces on sale of biopharma business
** Berry Global Group Inc : up 3.1%
JPM sees solid earnings growth; adds to "focus list"
** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 38.8%
Shares jump on plan to spin off gas business
** Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc : up 5.2%
Rises after license deal with Astellas to develop rare disease drug
** Tesla Inc : down 1.3%
Shares dip as co drops certain variants
** Evogene Ltd : down 1.9%
Refocuses on Bayer agreement on genome editing to tackle corn disease
** Domino's Pizza Inc : down 6.0%
Domino's Pizza drops as Q2 U.S same-store sales fail to deliver
** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp : down 39.1%
Plunges after pricing upsized stock deal to fund PTSD, cocaine intoxication drugs
** Bio-Path Holdings Inc : up 12.0%
Jumps as H.C. Wainwright initiates with 'buy'
** Alphabet Inc : up 0.2%
Falls after Trump's comments
** Wintrust Financial Corp : down 6.2%
Falls after Q2 profit misses estimates
** Blue Apron Holdings Inc : up 24.8%
Blue Apron jumps onto Beyond Meat bandwagon
** Gridsum Holding Inc : up 6.1%
Surges on non-binding proposal to buy co
** Lear Corp : down 1.4%
Falls after cutting 2019 outlook on lower auto production
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.05%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.01%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.07%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.29%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.19%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.24%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.80%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.33%
|
Materials
|
|
up 1.00%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.18%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.71%
