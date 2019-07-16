Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Immuron, Camber Energy, Taronis

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 10:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.12% at 27,390.79. The S&P 500 was down 0.02% at 3,013.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.05% at 8,253.863.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc , up 8.4%

** Charles Schwab Corp , up 3.7%

** LyondellBasell Industries NV , up 3.2%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Carmax Inc , down 3.8%

** Western Digital Corp , down 3.5%

** Electronic Arts Inc , down 2.9%



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** Blue Apron Holdings Inc , up 24.8%

** GAIN Capital Holdings Inc , up 14.9%



The top NYSE percentage loser:

** Camber Energy Inc , down 8.1%



The top Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Immuron Ltd , up 100.3%

** Melinta Therapeutics Inc , up 17.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Peck Company Holdings Inc , down 12.5%

** Applied Therapeutic Inc , down 11.3%

** Champions Oncology Inc , down 9.5%







** Arrow Electronics Inc : down 3.0%

Warns on profit following "deteriorating demand"



** J.B. Hunt Transport Services : up 8.4%

Brokerages upbeat after better-than-feared qtrly results



** Cinedigm Corp : up 3.3%

Eyes best day in 7 months after stock purchase agreement with BEMG



** Goldman Sachs Group : up 2.0%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 0.4%

Banking stocks mixed after JPM, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo results



** Assembly Biosciences Inc : down 0.7%

** Arbutus Biopharma Corp : down 4.3%

Stays ahead after new Arbutus hep B data



** Cancer Genetics Inc : up 45.8%

bounces on sale of biopharma business



** Berry Global Group Inc : up 3.1%

JPM sees solid earnings growth; adds to "focus list"



** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 38.8%

Shares jump on plan to spin off gas business



** Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc : up 5.2%

Rises after license deal with Astellas to develop rare disease drug



** Tesla Inc : down 1.3%

Shares dip as co drops certain variants



** Evogene Ltd : down 1.9%

Refocuses on Bayer agreement on genome editing to tackle corn disease



** Domino's Pizza Inc : down 6.0%

Domino's Pizza drops as Q2 U.S same-store sales fail to deliver



** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp : down 39.1%

Plunges after pricing upsized stock deal to fund PTSD, cocaine intoxication drugs



** Bio-Path Holdings Inc : up 12.0%

Jumps as H.C. Wainwright initiates with 'buy'



** Alphabet Inc : up 0.2%

Falls after Trump's comments



** Wintrust Financial Corp : down 6.2%

Falls after Q2 profit misses estimates



** Blue Apron Holdings Inc : up 24.8%

Blue Apron jumps onto Beyond Meat bandwagon



** Gridsum Holding Inc : up 6.1%

Surges on non-binding proposal to buy co



** Lear Corp : down 1.4%

Falls after cutting 2019 outlook on lower auto production



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.05%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.01%

Consumer Staples

down 0.07%

Energy

down 0.29%

Financial

up 0.19%

Health

down 0.24%

Industrial

up 0.80%

Information Technology

down 0.33%

Materials

up 1.00%

Real Estate

down 0.18%

Utilities

down 0.71%





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ABUS ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar