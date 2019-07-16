U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Immuron, Camber Energy, Taronis

Reuters





At 10:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.12% at 27,390.79. The S&P 500 was down 0.02% at 3,013.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.05% at 8,253.863.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc , up 8.4%

** Charles Schwab Corp , up 3.7%

** LyondellBasell Industries NV , up 3.2%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Carmax Inc , down 3.8%

** Western Digital Corp , down 3.5%

** Electronic Arts Inc , down 2.9%



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** Blue Apron Holdings Inc , up 24.8%

** GAIN Capital Holdings Inc , up 14.9%



The top NYSE percentage loser:

** Camber Energy Inc , down 8.1%



The top Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Immuron Ltd , up 100.3%

** Melinta Therapeutics Inc , up 17.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Peck Company Holdings Inc , down 12.5%

** Applied Therapeutic Inc , down 11.3%

** Champions Oncology Inc , down 9.5%







** Arrow Electronics Inc : down 3.0%

Warns on profit following "deteriorating demand"



** J.B. Hunt Transport Services : up 8.4%

Brokerages upbeat after better-than-feared qtrly results



** Cinedigm Corp : up 3.3%

Eyes best day in 7 months after stock purchase agreement with BEMG



** Goldman Sachs Group : up 2.0%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 0.4%

Banking stocks mixed after JPM, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo results



** Assembly Biosciences Inc : down 0.7%

** Arbutus Biopharma Corp : down 4.3%

Stays ahead after new Arbutus hep B data



** Cancer Genetics Inc : up 45.8%

bounces on sale of biopharma business



** Berry Global Group Inc : up 3.1%

JPM sees solid earnings growth; adds to "focus list"



** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 38.8%

Shares jump on plan to spin off gas business



** Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc : up 5.2%

Rises after license deal with Astellas to develop rare disease drug



** Tesla Inc : down 1.3%

Shares dip as co drops certain variants



** Evogene Ltd : down 1.9%

Refocuses on Bayer agreement on genome editing to tackle corn disease



** Domino's Pizza Inc : down 6.0%

Domino's Pizza drops as Q2 U.S same-store sales fail to deliver



** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp : down 39.1%

Plunges after pricing upsized stock deal to fund PTSD, cocaine intoxication drugs



** Bio-Path Holdings Inc : up 12.0%

Jumps as H.C. Wainwright initiates with 'buy'



** Alphabet Inc : up 0.2%

Falls after Trump's comments



** Wintrust Financial Corp : down 6.2%

Falls after Q2 profit misses estimates



** Blue Apron Holdings Inc : up 24.8%

Blue Apron jumps onto Beyond Meat bandwagon



** Gridsum Holding Inc : up 6.1%

Surges on non-binding proposal to buy co



** Lear Corp : down 1.4%

Falls after cutting 2019 outlook on lower auto production



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.05% Consumer Discretionary up 0.01% Consumer Staples down 0.07% Energy down 0.29% Financial up 0.19% Health down 0.24% Industrial up 0.80% Information Technology down 0.33% Materials up 1.00% Real Estate down 0.18% Utilities down 0.71%