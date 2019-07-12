U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Illumina, Milacron, Hookipa, Ford, Stitch Fix, Uxin

Reuters
At 10:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.51% at 27,226.03. The S&P 500 was up 0.13% at 3,003.87 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.18% at 8,210.429.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc <JBHT.O>, up 4.7%
** Capri Holdings Ltd <CPRI.N>, up 4.1%
** Eastman Chemical Co, up 3.6%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Illumina Inc, down 15.7%
** Abiomed Inc, down 3.1%
** Eli Lilly and Co <LLY.N>, down 2.9%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Tower International Inc <TOWR.N>, up 68.6%
** Milacron Holdings Corp <MCRN.N>, up 24.6%
** Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc <NES.N>, up 13.1%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc, down 16.7%
** CannTrust Holdings Inc <CTST.N>, down 11.3%
** Innovative Industrial, down 10.8%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Peck Company Holdings Inc, up 62.7%
** Hookipa Pharma Inc <HOOK.O>, up 23%
** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB <OASM.O>, up 19.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Illumina Inc, down 15.6%
** Riot Blockchain Inc <RIOT.O>, down 10.2%
** Soliton Inc, down 9.3%
** Innovative Industrial Properties Inc : down 10.8%
Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Prop's slips from highs on stock deal plans
** Illumina Inc : down 15.6%
Loses shine after FY revenue forecast cut
** Spirit Airlines Inc : down 2.1%
Down after Q2 forecast disappoints
** EMCORE Corp : down 7.9%
Set to open at over 5-yr low after weak Q3 guidance
** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc : down 16.7%
Shares down on forecast cut
** Hookipa Pharma Inc : up 23.0%
Surges after FDA allows human testing of cancer drug
** Ford Motor Co : up 2.5%
Higher as Volkswagen injects $2.6 bln in self-driving unit
** CannTrust Holdings Inc down 11.3%
Falls again after suspending cannabis product sales
** SenesTech Inc : down 13.4%
Slumps after discounted stock offering
** Snap Inc : up 1.0%
Goldman Sachs upgrades to 'buy' - thefly.com
** Milacron Holdings Corp : up 24.6%
** Hillenbrand Inc : down 10.3%
Jumps as Hillenbrand to buy co in ~$2 bln deal
** Altria Group Inc : up 1.3%
Rises after Goldman upgrades to buy- TheFly
** Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.0%
Rises on regained Nasdaq listing compliance
** Medicinova Inc : up 13.9%
Up on plans for single late-stage multiple sclerosis trial
** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : down 1.8%
Slips on Asia IPO trouble
** Uxin Ltd : up 15.0%
Rises after agreeing to sell loan facilitation unit
** Medigus Ltd : up 16.8%
Jumps on meeting milestone in development deal
** Himax Technologies Inc : down 3.7%
Falls on stock downgrade
** Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP : down 2.3%
Falls after discounted equity offering
** McEwen Mining Inc : up 1.5%
Rises on potential new gold production source
** Tower International Inc : up 68.6%
To be taken private in $900 bln deal
** ShiftPixy : up 3.1%
Bounces on share buyback
** Voyager Therapeutics Inc : up 1.2%
Voyager's Huntington's drug could become an important product
** Stitch Fix Inc : up 3.8%
Looks good with Goldman upgrade
** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 9.0%
Gains as J.P. Morgan upgrades to "overweight"
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.03%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.74%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.19%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.61%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.05%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.97%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.13%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.28%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.79%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.44%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.79%