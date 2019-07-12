U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Illumina, Milacron, Hookipa, Ford, Stitch Fix, Uxin

Reuters





At 10:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.51% at 27,226.03. The S&P 500 was up 0.13% at 3,003.87 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.18% at 8,210.429.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc <JBHT.O>, up 4.7%

** Capri Holdings Ltd <CPRI.N>, up 4.1%

** Eastman Chemical Co, up 3.6%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Illumina Inc, down 15.7%

** Abiomed Inc, down 3.1%

** Eli Lilly and Co <LLY.N>, down 2.9%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Tower International Inc <TOWR.N>, up 68.6%

** Milacron Holdings Corp <MCRN.N>, up 24.6%

** Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc <NES.N>, up 13.1%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc, down 16.7%

** CannTrust Holdings Inc <CTST.N>, down 11.3%

** Innovative Industrial, down 10.8%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Peck Company Holdings Inc, up 62.7%

** Hookipa Pharma Inc <HOOK.O>, up 23%

** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB <OASM.O>, up 19.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Illumina Inc, down 15.6%

** Riot Blockchain Inc <RIOT.O>, down 10.2%

** Soliton Inc, down 9.3%





** Innovative Industrial Properties Inc : down 10.8%

Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Prop's slips from highs on stock deal plans



** Illumina Inc : down 15.6%

Loses shine after FY revenue forecast cut



** Spirit Airlines Inc : down 2.1%

Down after Q2 forecast disappoints



** EMCORE Corp : down 7.9%

Set to open at over 5-yr low after weak Q3 guidance



** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc : down 16.7%

Shares down on forecast cut



** Hookipa Pharma Inc : up 23.0%

Surges after FDA allows human testing of cancer drug



** Ford Motor Co : up 2.5%

Higher as Volkswagen injects $2.6 bln in self-driving unit



** CannTrust Holdings Inc down 11.3%

Falls again after suspending cannabis product sales



** SenesTech Inc : down 13.4%

Slumps after discounted stock offering



** Snap Inc : up 1.0%

Goldman Sachs upgrades to 'buy' - thefly.com



** Milacron Holdings Corp : up 24.6%

** Hillenbrand Inc : down 10.3%

Jumps as Hillenbrand to buy co in ~$2 bln deal



** Altria Group Inc : up 1.3%

Rises after Goldman upgrades to buy- TheFly



** Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.0%

Rises on regained Nasdaq listing compliance



** Medicinova Inc : up 13.9%

Up on plans for single late-stage multiple sclerosis trial



** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : down 1.8%

Slips on Asia IPO trouble



** Uxin Ltd : up 15.0%

Rises after agreeing to sell loan facilitation unit



** Medigus Ltd : up 16.8%

Jumps on meeting milestone in development deal



** Himax Technologies Inc : down 3.7%

Falls on stock downgrade



** Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP : down 2.3%

Falls after discounted equity offering



** McEwen Mining Inc : up 1.5%

Rises on potential new gold production source



** Tower International Inc : up 68.6%

To be taken private in $900 bln deal



** ShiftPixy : up 3.1%

Bounces on share buyback



** Voyager Therapeutics Inc : up 1.2%

Voyager's Huntington's drug could become an important product



** Stitch Fix Inc : up 3.8%

Looks good with Goldman upgrade



** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 9.0%

Gains as J.P. Morgan upgrades to "overweight"







