Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Illumina, Hookipa, CannTrust, Milacron

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 7:26 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.28% at 27,153. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.21% at 3,010.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.22% at 7,936.25.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Milacron Holdings Corp , up 22.0%

** Eros International Plc , up 5.5%

** CooTek (Cayman) Inc , up 5.3%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 14.8%

** Fang Holdings Ltd , down 9.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Medigus Ltd , up 82.3%

** Hookipa Pharma Inc , up 24.3%

** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 18.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp , down 32.9%

** ContraFect Corp , down 18.9%

** EMCORE Corp , down 17.9%





** Innovative Industrial Properties Inc : down 3.9% premarket

Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Prop's slips from highs on stock deal plans



** Illumina Inc : down 15.0% premarket

Falls as Q2 revenue estimate $50 mln below St view



** Spirit Airlines Inc : down 0.8% premarket

Down after Q2 forecast disappoints



** Emcore Corp : down 17.9% premarket

Set to open at over 5-yr low after weak Q3 guidance



** Colgate-Palmolive Co : down 0.9% premarket

Filorga buy a good strategic fit - analysts



** Hookipa Pharma Inc : up 24.3% premarket

Surges after FDA allows human testing of cancer drug



** Ford Motor Co : up 0.8% premarket

Higher as Volkswagen injects $2.6 bln in self-driving unit



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 14.8% premarket

Falls again after suspending cannabis product sales





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics , Oil
Referenced Symbols: APA ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar