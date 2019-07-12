U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Illumina, Hookipa, CannTrust, Milacron

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 7:26 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.28% at 27,153. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.21% at 3,010.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.22% at 7,936.25.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Milacron Holdings Corp , up 22.0%
** Eros International Plc , up 5.5%
** CooTek (Cayman) Inc , up 5.3%
The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 14.8%
** Fang Holdings Ltd , down 9.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Medigus Ltd , up 82.3%
** Hookipa Pharma Inc , up 24.3%
** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 18.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp , down 32.9%
** ContraFect Corp , down 18.9%
** EMCORE Corp , down 17.9%
** Innovative Industrial Properties Inc : down 3.9% premarket
Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Prop's slips from highs on stock deal plans
** Illumina Inc : down 15.0% premarket
Falls as Q2 revenue estimate $50 mln below St view
** Spirit Airlines Inc : down 0.8% premarket
Down after Q2 forecast disappoints
** Emcore Corp : down 17.9% premarket
Set to open at over 5-yr low after weak Q3 guidance
** Colgate-Palmolive Co : down 0.9% premarket
Filorga buy a good strategic fit - analysts
** Hookipa Pharma Inc : up 24.3% premarket
Surges after FDA allows human testing of cancer drug
** Ford Motor Co : up 0.8% premarket
Higher as Volkswagen injects $2.6 bln in self-driving unit
** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 14.8% premarket
Falls again after suspending cannabis product sales
Referenced Symbols:
APA
,