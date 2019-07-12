Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Illumina, Ford, Tower International, Spirit Airlines

By Reuters

Reuters


The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit fresh record highs on Friday, as the indexes continued a strong run for the week on hopes of an interest rate cut this month, while investors waited for the start of the corporate earnings season.



** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : down 1.3%

Slips on Asia IPO trouble



** Uxin Ltd : up 14.7%

Rises after agreeing to sell loan facilitation unit



** Medigus Ltd : up 15.7%

Jumps on meeting milestone in development deal



** Himax Technologies Inc : down 4.9%

Falls on stock downgrade



** Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP : down 2.3%

Falls after discounted equity offering



** McEwen Mining Inc : up 2.1%

Rises on potential new gold production source



** Tower International Inc : up 69.0%

To be taken private in $900 bln deal



** HP Inc : up 1.8%

** Dell Technologies : up 1.0%

HP Inc, Dell up as IDC, Gartner say PC shipments rose in Q2



** ShiftPixy : up 6.9%

Bounces on share buyback



** Voyager Therapeutics Inc : up 2.1%

Voyager's Huntington's drug could become an important product



** Stitch Fix Inc : up 1.8%

Looks good with Goldman upgrade



** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 7.8%

Apellis Pharma gains as J.P. Morgan upgrades to "overweight"



** GrubHub Inc : up 3.5%

Gains after Goldman Sachs raises price target



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.85%

Consumer Staples

up 0.42%

Energy

up 0.38%

Financial

up 0.08%

Health

down 1.01%

Industrial

up 1.02%

Information Technology

up 0.50%

Materials

up 0.55%

Real Estate

down 0.27%

Utilities

down 0.47%





