U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Illumina, Ford, Tower International, Spirit Airlines

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit fresh record highs on Friday, as the indexes continued a strong run for the week on hopes of an interest rate cut this month, while investors waited for the start of the corporate earnings season.
** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : down 1.3%
Slips on Asia IPO trouble
** Uxin Ltd : up 14.7%
Rises after agreeing to sell loan facilitation unit
** Medigus Ltd : up 15.7%
Jumps on meeting milestone in development deal
** Himax Technologies Inc : down 4.9%
Falls on stock downgrade
** Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP : down 2.3%
Falls after discounted equity offering
** McEwen Mining Inc : up 2.1%
Rises on potential new gold production source
** Tower International Inc : up 69.0%
To be taken private in $900 bln deal
** HP Inc : up 1.8%
** Dell Technologies : up 1.0%
HP Inc, Dell up as IDC, Gartner say PC shipments rose in Q2
** ShiftPixy : up 6.9%
Bounces on share buyback
** Voyager Therapeutics Inc : up 2.1%
Voyager's Huntington's drug could become an important product
** Stitch Fix Inc : up 1.8%
Looks good with Goldman upgrade
** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 7.8%
Apellis Pharma gains as J.P. Morgan upgrades to "overweight"
** GrubHub Inc : up 3.5%
Gains after Goldman Sachs raises price target
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.24%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.85%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.42%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.38%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.08%
|
Health
|
|
down 1.01%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.02%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.50%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.55%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.27%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.47%