U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Healthcare stocks, Iron Mountain, oil companies

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 1307 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.69% at 27,045.97. The S&P 500 was up 0.18% at 2,998.53 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.14% at 8,214.076.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Cigna Corp , up 9.9%
** UnitedHealth Group Inc , up 5.1%
** Anthem Inc , up 4.6%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Iron Mountain Inc , down 8%
** Merck & Co Inc , down 4.6%
** Eli Lilly and Co , down 4.6%
The top NYSE percentage gainer:
** Intelligent Systems Corp , up 12.6%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc , down 19.9%
** Camber Energy Inc , down 13.7%
** Superior Industries International Inc , down 9.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Immunic Inc , up 57.5%
** Soliton Inc , up 21.1%
** Xcel Brands Inc , up 14.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Valeritas Holdings Inc , down 16.4%
** Loop Industries Inc , down 16.1%
** MMTEC Inc, down 12.1%
** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 7.6%
Plunges on $25 mln capital raise
** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : down 7.3%
Dips on PT cut after Q1 comp sales miss
** Vishay Intertechnology Inc : down 4.2%
Falls after Q2 revenue estimate misses Street view; JPM lowers PT
** Weight Watchers International Inc : up 7.8%
Gains after JPM upgrades on stabilizing subscriber trends
** Microsoft Corp : up 0.7%
Cowen initiates at 'outperform'
** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc : up 122.0%
Up on Nasdaq extension
** Delta Air Lines Inc : up 1.7%
** Southwest Airlines Co : up 0.5%
** American Airlines Group Inc : up 0.9%
** United Airlines Holdings Inc : up 0.6%
Delta Air Lines: Profit beats on higher leisure, corporate travel demand
** Abercrombie & Fitch Co : up 1.8%
Wedbush upgrades to 'neutral' on Hollister strength in Asia, UK
** Fastenal Co : down 4.4%
Slips on weak Q2 profit
** Eyenovia Inc : down 10.0%
Slides after pricing stock deal
** Buckle Inc : up 2.6%
Jumps on strong June sales
** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 47.7%
Nearly doubles on launch of mosquito diagnostic test
** International Paper Co : down 1.3%
Dips as Citi pushes to "neutral," sets Street low PT
** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 6.0%
Set to open at all-time low as analysts slash ratings on stock
** UnitedHealth Group Inc : up 5.1%
** Anthem Inc : up 4.6%
** DaVita Inc : up 3.1%
** Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA : up 3.3%
** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc : up 2.8%
Health insurers set to win with Trump's push for home-based dialysis - analyst
** McKesson Corp : up 1.4%
** CVS Health Corp : up 4.4%
** Centene Corp : up 3.6%
** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : up 0.7%
** AmerisourceBergen Corp : up 1.4%
** Cigna Corp : up 9.9%
** Cardinal Health Inc : up 1.7%
** Humana Inc : up 4.1%
** Centene Corp : up 3.6%
** Molina Healthcare Inc : up 3.6%
** Wellcare Health Plans Inc : up 2.1%
** Eli Lilly and Co : down 4.6%
Cigna, CVS lead pharmacy supply chain surge after Trump admin pulls rebate rule
** Johnson & Johnson : down 1.4%
** Gilead Sciences Inc : down 2.4%
** Pfizer Inc : down 3.3%
** Merck & Co Inc : down 4.6%
** Amgen Inc : down 2.9%
Death of rebate rule a negative for drugmakers - Morgan Stanley
** Dillard's Inc : up 5.7%
Wedbush upgrades to "neutral" as promotions stabilize
** Cimarex Energy Co : down 3.0%
BMO says weak prices likely to remain a drag
** SemiLEDs Corp : down 9.2%
Tumbles after reporting wider loss
** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : down 1.7%
Down after Budweiser APAC guides HK IPO pricing toward low-end of range
** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : down 0.9%
Dips after Jefferies says "hold"
** GrubHub Inc : down 3.5%
Lower after report New York state agency looking to curb delivery fees
** Home Depot Inc : up 1.2%
** Lowe's Companies Inc : up 1.9%
Second-quarter traffic at Home Depot, Lowe's improving - Jefferies
** Omeros Corp : up 2.6%
Jumps on agreement with FDA on study goal
** GameStop Corp : down 5.4%
Falls after update on tender offer pricing
** Mylan NV : down 0.9%
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 2.5%
** Allergan plc : down 0.2%
Short interest on Mylan, Teva at year high as of end June
** Iron Mountain Inc : down 8.0%
Tumbles after BofA downgrades on declines in paper pricing
** Circor International Inc : down 6.6%
Falls after rejecting Crane's revised offer
** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 1.3%
Outgoing CFO is a tough act to follow - SVB Leerink
** Snap Inc : up 1.8%
At 1-year high as BAML upgrades on record downloads
** ManpowerGroup Inc : down 6.1%
Drops after CS cuts rating second time in a month
** Ideanomics Inc : down 2.3%
Slips as co divests majority stake in electronic parts supply chain business
** Apache Corp : down 2.5%
** Baker Hughes A GE Co : down 0.7%
** Hess Corp : down 0.9%
** Cimarex Energy Co : down 3.0%
** Marathon Oil Corp : down 1.3%
** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : down 1.7%
Oil stocks down after OPEC sees lower demand for its crude in 2020
** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd : up 8.5%
Rises in heavy volume after pricing stock deal
** Sprint Corp : down 3.0%
** T-Mobile US Inc : down 0.1%
** DISH Network Corp : up 0.1%
Sprint lower after report says talks with T-Mobile over Dish ownership drag
** Continental Resources Inc : down 2.2%
BMO downgrades as valuation shows less upside
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.14%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.49%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.02%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.05%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.44%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.32%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.58%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.56%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.22%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 1.49%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.41%
Referenced Symbols:
AAL
,