U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Healthcare stocks, Iron Mountain, oil companies

By Reuters

Reuters


At 1307 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.69% at 27,045.97. The S&P 500 was up 0.18% at 2,998.53 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.14% at 8,214.076.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Cigna Corp , up 9.9%

** UnitedHealth Group Inc , up 5.1%

** Anthem Inc , up 4.6%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Iron Mountain Inc , down 8%

** Merck & Co Inc , down 4.6%

** Eli Lilly and Co , down 4.6%



The top NYSE percentage gainer:

** Intelligent Systems Corp , up 12.6%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc , down 19.9%

** Camber Energy Inc , down 13.7%

** Superior Industries International Inc , down 9.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Immunic Inc , up 57.5%

** Soliton Inc , up 21.1%

** Xcel Brands Inc , up 14.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Valeritas Holdings Inc , down 16.4%

** Loop Industries Inc , down 16.1%

** MMTEC Inc, down 12.1%







** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 7.6%

Plunges on $25 mln capital raise



** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : down 7.3%

Dips on PT cut after Q1 comp sales miss



** Vishay Intertechnology Inc : down 4.2%

Falls after Q2 revenue estimate misses Street view; JPM lowers PT



** Weight Watchers International Inc : up 7.8%

Gains after JPM upgrades on stabilizing subscriber trends



** Microsoft Corp : up 0.7%

Cowen initiates at 'outperform'



** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc : up 122.0%

Up on Nasdaq extension



** Delta Air Lines Inc : up 1.7%

** Southwest Airlines Co : up 0.5%

** American Airlines Group Inc : up 0.9%

** United Airlines Holdings Inc : up 0.6%

Delta Air Lines: Profit beats on higher leisure, corporate travel demand



** Abercrombie & Fitch Co : up 1.8%

Wedbush upgrades to 'neutral' on Hollister strength in Asia, UK



** Fastenal Co : down 4.4%

Slips on weak Q2 profit



** Eyenovia Inc : down 10.0%

Slides after pricing stock deal



** Buckle Inc : up 2.6%

Jumps on strong June sales



** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 47.7%

Nearly doubles on launch of mosquito diagnostic test



** International Paper Co : down 1.3%

Dips as Citi pushes to "neutral," sets Street low PT



** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 6.0%

Set to open at all-time low as analysts slash ratings on stock





** UnitedHealth Group Inc : up 5.1%

** Anthem Inc : up 4.6%

** DaVita Inc : up 3.1%

** Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA : up 3.3%

** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc : up 2.8%

Health insurers set to win with Trump's push for home-based dialysis - analyst



** McKesson Corp : up 1.4%

** CVS Health Corp : up 4.4%

** Centene Corp : up 3.6%

** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : up 0.7%

** AmerisourceBergen Corp : up 1.4%

** Cigna Corp : up 9.9%

** Cardinal Health Inc : up 1.7%

** Humana Inc : up 4.1%

** Centene Corp : up 3.6%

** Molina Healthcare Inc : up 3.6%

** Wellcare Health Plans Inc : up 2.1%

** Eli Lilly and Co : down 4.6%

Cigna, CVS lead pharmacy supply chain surge after Trump admin pulls rebate rule



** Johnson & Johnson : down 1.4%

** Gilead Sciences Inc : down 2.4%

** Pfizer Inc : down 3.3%

** Merck & Co Inc : down 4.6%

** Amgen Inc : down 2.9%

Death of rebate rule a negative for drugmakers - Morgan Stanley



** Dillard's Inc : up 5.7%

Wedbush upgrades to "neutral" as promotions stabilize



** Cimarex Energy Co : down 3.0%

BMO says weak prices likely to remain a drag



** SemiLEDs Corp : down 9.2%

Tumbles after reporting wider loss



** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : down 1.7%

Down after Budweiser APAC guides HK IPO pricing toward low-end of range



** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : down 0.9%

Dips after Jefferies says "hold"



** GrubHub Inc : down 3.5%

Lower after report New York state agency looking to curb delivery fees



** Home Depot Inc : up 1.2%

** Lowe's Companies Inc : up 1.9%

Second-quarter traffic at Home Depot, Lowe's improving - Jefferies



** Omeros Corp : up 2.6%

Jumps on agreement with FDA on study goal



** GameStop Corp : down 5.4%

Falls after update on tender offer pricing



** Mylan NV : down 0.9%

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 2.5%

** Allergan plc : down 0.2%

Short interest on Mylan, Teva at year high as of end June



** Iron Mountain Inc : down 8.0%

Tumbles after BofA downgrades on declines in paper pricing



** Circor International Inc : down 6.6%

Falls after rejecting Crane's revised offer



** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 1.3%

Outgoing CFO is a tough act to follow - SVB Leerink



** Snap Inc : up 1.8%

At 1-year high as BAML upgrades on record downloads



** ManpowerGroup Inc : down 6.1%

Drops after CS cuts rating second time in a month



** Ideanomics Inc : down 2.3%

Slips as co divests majority stake in electronic parts supply chain business



** Apache Corp : down 2.5%

** Baker Hughes A GE Co : down 0.7%

** Hess Corp : down 0.9%

** Cimarex Energy Co : down 3.0%

** Marathon Oil Corp : down 1.3%

** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : down 1.7%

Oil stocks down after OPEC sees lower demand for its crude in 2020



** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd : up 8.5%

Rises in heavy volume after pricing stock deal



** Sprint Corp : down 3.0%

** T-Mobile US Inc : down 0.1%

** DISH Network Corp : up 0.1%

Sprint lower after report says talks with T-Mobile over Dish ownership drag



** Continental Resources Inc : down 2.2%

BMO downgrades as valuation shows less upside





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.14%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.49%

Consumer Staples

down 0.02%

Energy

down 0.05%

Financial

up 0.44%

Health

down 0.32%

Industrial

up 0.58%

Information Technology

up 0.56%

Materials

down 0.22%

Real Estate

down 1.49%

Utilities

down 0.41%





