Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Health insurers, Weight Watchers, Delta Air Lines, CannTrust

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 7:33 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.34% at 26,950. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.23% at 3,004.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.25% at 7,948.5.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Pioneer Energy Services Corp , up 9.8%

** Amira Nature Foods Ltd , up 7.8%

** Buckle Inc , up 5.7%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 6%

** Noah Holdings Ltd , down 4.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Co-Diagnostics Inc , up 82.4%

** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc , up 30.2%

** Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd , up 19.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 27.5%

** Vislink Technologies Inc , down 25.1%

** SemiLEDs Corp , down 13.6%





** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 27.5% premarket

Plunges on $25 mln capital raise



** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : down 2.6% premarket

Dips on PT cut after Q2 comp sales miss



** Weight Watchers International Inc : up 3.5% premarket

JPM upgrades on stabilizing subscriber trends



** Microsoft Corp : up 0.4% premarket

Cowen initiates at 'outperform'



** Halliburton Co : up 0.6% premarket

** Schlumberger NV : up 0.2% premarket

JPM expects Halliburton, Schlumberger to post in-line Q2 results



** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc : up 30.2% premarket

Up on Nasdaq extension



** CVS Health Corp : up 3.6% premarket

** Humana Inc : up 1.5% premarket

** UnitedHealth Group Inc : up 2.2% premarket

** DaVita Inc : up 0.7% premarket

** Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA : up 1.5% premarket

Health insurers set to win with Trump's push for home-based dialysis - analyst



** Delta Air Lines Inc : up 2.2% premarket

** Southwest Airlines Co : up 0.8% premarket

** American Airlines Group Inc : up 1.9% premarket

** United Airlines Holdings Inc : up 1.2% premarket

Delta Air Lines: Profit beats on higher leisure, corporate travel demand



** Abercrombie & Fitch Co : up 1.5% premarket

Abercrombie & Fitch: Wedbush upgrades to 'neutral' on Hollister strength in Asia, UK



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 6.0% premarket

Set to open lower for 5th straight day







This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: AAL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar