U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Health insurers, Weight Watchers, Delta Air Lines, CannTrust

At 7:33 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.34% at 26,950. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.23% at 3,004.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.25% at 7,948.5.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Pioneer Energy Services Corp , up 9.8%
** Amira Nature Foods Ltd , up 7.8%
** Buckle Inc , up 5.7%
The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 6%
** Noah Holdings Ltd , down 4.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Co-Diagnostics Inc , up 82.4%
** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc , up 30.2%
** Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd , up 19.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 27.5%
** Vislink Technologies Inc , down 25.1%
** SemiLEDs Corp , down 13.6%
Plunges on $25 mln capital raise
** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : down 2.6% premarket
Dips on PT cut after Q2 comp sales miss
** Weight Watchers International Inc : up 3.5% premarket
JPM upgrades on stabilizing subscriber trends
** Microsoft Corp : up 0.4% premarket
Cowen initiates at 'outperform'
** Halliburton Co : up 0.6% premarket
** Schlumberger NV : up 0.2% premarket
JPM expects Halliburton, Schlumberger to post in-line Q2 results
** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc : up 30.2% premarket
Up on Nasdaq extension
** CVS Health Corp : up 3.6% premarket
** Humana Inc : up 1.5% premarket
** UnitedHealth Group Inc : up 2.2% premarket
** DaVita Inc : up 0.7% premarket
** Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA : up 1.5% premarket
Health insurers set to win with Trump's push for home-based dialysis - analyst
** Delta Air Lines Inc : up 2.2% premarket
** Southwest Airlines Co : up 0.8% premarket
** American Airlines Group Inc : up 1.9% premarket
** United Airlines Holdings Inc : up 1.2% premarket
Delta Air Lines: Profit beats on higher leisure, corporate travel demand
** Abercrombie & Fitch Co : up 1.5% premarket
Abercrombie & Fitch: Wedbush upgrades to 'neutral' on Hollister strength in Asia, UK
** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 6.0% premarket
Set to open lower for 5th straight day
