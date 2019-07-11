Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Health insurers, Delta, GrubHub, Iron Mountain, Eli Lilly

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 10:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.54% at 27,004.94. The S&P 500 was up 0.24% at 3,000.4 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.20% at 8,218.965.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Cigna Corp , up 13%

** CVS Health Corp , up 7.1%

** UnitedHealth Group Inc , up 5%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Iron Mountain Inc , down 5.3%

** Fastenal Co , down 4%

** Eli Lilly and Co , down 3.2%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Cigna Corp , up 13%

** AAR Corp , up 10.7%

** Molson Coors Brewing Co , up 8.7%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Camber Energy Inc , down 24.3%

** GameStop Corp , down 7.3%

** CIRCOR International Inc , down 7.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** ATIF Holdings Ltd , up 29.4%

** Immunic Inc , up 32.7%

** Cemtrex Inc , up 24.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Vislink Technologies Inc , down 46.8%

** Valeritas Holdings Inc , down 11.2%

** MDJM Ltd , down 11.1%







** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 3.7%

Plunges on $25 mln capital raise



** PriceSmart Inc : down 4.0%

Down on disappointing Q3 results



** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : down 6.9%

Dips on PT cut after Q2 comp sales miss



** Vishay Intertechnology Inc : down 4.4%

Down after Q2 forecast disappoints



** Weight Watchers International Inc : up 5.8%

JPM upgrades on stabilizing subscriber trends



** Microsoft Corp : up 0.6%

Cowen initiates at 'outperform'



** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc : up 160.3%

Up on Nasdaq extension



** Humana Inc : up 4.6%

** Anthem Inc : up 3.9%

** DaVita Inc : up 3.1%

** Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA : up 3.6%

** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc : up 2.4%

Health insurers set to win with Trump's push for home-based dialysis - analyst



** CVS Health Corp : up 7.1%

** UnitedHealth Group Inc : up 5.0%

** McKesson Corp : up 3.1%

** Centene Corp : up 3.3%

** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : up 1.6%

** AmerisourceBergen Corp : up 3.4%

** Cigna Corp : up 13.0%

** Cardinal Health Inc : up 3.6%

Distributors, PBMs, insurers rise as Trump admin withdraws drug rebate rule



** Delta Air Lines Inc : up 1.4%

** Southwest Airlines Co : up 0.4%

** American Airlines Group Inc : up 0.5%

** United Airlines Holdings Inc : up 0.3%

Delta Air Lines: Profit beats on higher leisure, corporate travel demand



** Abercrombie & Fitch Co : up 1.8%

Wedbush upgrades to 'neutral' on Hollister strength in Asia, UK



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 6.3%

Set to open lower for 5th straight day



** Fastenal Co : down 4.0%

Slips on weak Q2 profit



** Eyenovia Inc : down 9.9%

Slides after pricing stock deal



** Buckle Inc : up 2.9%

Jumps on strong June sales



** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 68.7%

Nearly doubles on launch of mosquito diagnostic test



** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 5.0%

Set to open at all-time low as analysts slash ratings on stock



** Dillard's Inc : up 7.4%

Wedbush upgrades to "neutral" as promotions stabilize



** SemiLEDs Corp : down 2.1%

Tumbles after reporting wider loss



** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : down 1.1%

Down after Budweiser APAC guides HK IPO pricing toward low-end of range



** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : down 2.7%

Dips after Jefferies says "hold"



** GrubHub Inc : down 3.0%

Lower after report New York state agency looking to curb delivery fees



** Home Depot Inc : up 0.4%

** Lowe's Companies Inc : up 0.9%

Second-quarter traffic at Home Depot, Lowe's improving - Jefferies



** Omeros Corp : up 6.6%

Jumps on agreement with FDA on study goal



** American Eagle Outfitters Inc : up 1.1%

To sell cannabis-based products, shares rise



** GameStop Corp : down 7.3%

Falls after update on tender offer pricing



** Mylan NV : down 0.8%

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 1.5%

** Allergan plc : down 0.1%

** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 5.0%

** Johnson & Johnson : down 0.3%

Short interest on Mylan, Teva at year high as of end June



** Iron Mountain Inc : down 5.3%

Tumbles after BofA downgrades on declines in paper pricing



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.52%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.45%

Consumer Staples

up 0.10%

Energy

down 0.19%

Financial

up 0.20%

Health

up 0.26%

Industrial

up 0.19%

Information Technology

up 0.33%

Materials

up 0.04%

Real Estate

down 0.32%

Utilities

up 0.05%





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AAL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar