U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Health insurers, Delta, GrubHub, Iron Mountain, Eli Lilly

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 10:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.54% at 27,004.94. The S&P 500 was up 0.24% at 3,000.4 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.20% at 8,218.965.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Cigna Corp , up 13%

** CVS Health Corp , up 7.1%

** UnitedHealth Group Inc , up 5%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Iron Mountain Inc , down 5.3%

** Fastenal Co , down 4%

** Eli Lilly and Co , down 3.2%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Cigna Corp , up 13%

** AAR Corp , up 10.7%

** Molson Coors Brewing Co , up 8.7%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Camber Energy Inc , down 24.3%

** GameStop Corp , down 7.3%

** CIRCOR International Inc , down 7.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** ATIF Holdings Ltd , up 29.4%

** Immunic Inc , up 32.7%

** Cemtrex Inc , up 24.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Vislink Technologies Inc , down 46.8%

** Valeritas Holdings Inc , down 11.2%

** MDJM Ltd , down 11.1%







** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 3.7%

Plunges on $25 mln capital raise



** PriceSmart Inc : down 4.0%

Down on disappointing Q3 results



** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : down 6.9%

Dips on PT cut after Q2 comp sales miss



** Vishay Intertechnology Inc : down 4.4%

Down after Q2 forecast disappoints



** Weight Watchers International Inc : up 5.8%

JPM upgrades on stabilizing subscriber trends



** Microsoft Corp : up 0.6%

Cowen initiates at 'outperform'



** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc : up 160.3%

Up on Nasdaq extension



** Humana Inc : up 4.6%

** Anthem Inc : up 3.9%

** DaVita Inc : up 3.1%

** Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA : up 3.6%

** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc : up 2.4%

Health insurers set to win with Trump's push for home-based dialysis - analyst



** CVS Health Corp : up 7.1%

** UnitedHealth Group Inc : up 5.0%

** McKesson Corp : up 3.1%

** Centene Corp : up 3.3%

** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : up 1.6%

** AmerisourceBergen Corp : up 3.4%

** Cigna Corp : up 13.0%

** Cardinal Health Inc : up 3.6%

Distributors, PBMs, insurers rise as Trump admin withdraws drug rebate rule



** Delta Air Lines Inc : up 1.4%

** Southwest Airlines Co : up 0.4%

** American Airlines Group Inc : up 0.5%

** United Airlines Holdings Inc : up 0.3%

Delta Air Lines: Profit beats on higher leisure, corporate travel demand



** Abercrombie & Fitch Co : up 1.8%

Wedbush upgrades to 'neutral' on Hollister strength in Asia, UK



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 6.3%

Set to open lower for 5th straight day



** Fastenal Co : down 4.0%

Slips on weak Q2 profit



** Eyenovia Inc : down 9.9%

Slides after pricing stock deal



** Buckle Inc : up 2.9%

Jumps on strong June sales



** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 68.7%

Nearly doubles on launch of mosquito diagnostic test



** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 5.0%

Set to open at all-time low as analysts slash ratings on stock



** Dillard's Inc : up 7.4%

Wedbush upgrades to "neutral" as promotions stabilize



** SemiLEDs Corp : down 2.1%

Tumbles after reporting wider loss



** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : down 1.1%

Down after Budweiser APAC guides HK IPO pricing toward low-end of range



** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : down 2.7%

Dips after Jefferies says "hold"



** GrubHub Inc : down 3.0%

Lower after report New York state agency looking to curb delivery fees



** Home Depot Inc : up 0.4%

** Lowe's Companies Inc : up 0.9%

Second-quarter traffic at Home Depot, Lowe's improving - Jefferies



** Omeros Corp : up 6.6%

Jumps on agreement with FDA on study goal



** American Eagle Outfitters Inc : up 1.1%

To sell cannabis-based products, shares rise



** GameStop Corp : down 7.3%

Falls after update on tender offer pricing



** Mylan NV : down 0.8%

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 1.5%

** Allergan plc : down 0.1%

** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 5.0%

** Johnson & Johnson : down 0.3%

Short interest on Mylan, Teva at year high as of end June



** Iron Mountain Inc : down 5.3%

Tumbles after BofA downgrades on declines in paper pricing





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.52% Consumer Discretionary up 0.45% Consumer Staples up 0.10% Energy down 0.19% Financial up 0.20% Health up 0.26% Industrial up 0.19% Information Technology up 0.33% Materials up 0.04% Real Estate down 0.32% Utilities up 0.05%