U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Health insurers, Delta, GrubHub, Iron Mountain, Eli Lilly

At 10:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.54% at 27,004.94. The S&P 500 was up 0.24% at 3,000.4 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.20% at 8,218.965.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Cigna Corp , up 13%
** CVS Health Corp , up 7.1%
** UnitedHealth Group Inc , up 5%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Iron Mountain Inc , down 5.3%
** Fastenal Co , down 4%
** Eli Lilly and Co , down 3.2%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Cigna Corp , up 13%
** AAR Corp , up 10.7%
** Molson Coors Brewing Co , up 8.7%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Camber Energy Inc , down 24.3%
** GameStop Corp , down 7.3%
** CIRCOR International Inc , down 7.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** ATIF Holdings Ltd , up 29.4%
** Immunic Inc , up 32.7%
** Cemtrex Inc , up 24.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Vislink Technologies Inc , down 46.8%
** Valeritas Holdings Inc , down 11.2%
** MDJM Ltd , down 11.1%
** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 3.7%
Plunges on $25 mln capital raise
** PriceSmart Inc : down 4.0%
Down on disappointing Q3 results
** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : down 6.9%
Dips on PT cut after Q2 comp sales miss
** Vishay Intertechnology Inc : down 4.4%
Down after Q2 forecast disappoints
** Weight Watchers International Inc : up 5.8%
JPM upgrades on stabilizing subscriber trends
** Microsoft Corp : up 0.6%
Cowen initiates at 'outperform'
** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc : up 160.3%
Up on Nasdaq extension
** Humana Inc : up 4.6%
** Anthem Inc : up 3.9%
** DaVita Inc : up 3.1%
** Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA : up 3.6%
** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc : up 2.4%
Health insurers set to win with Trump's push for home-based dialysis - analyst
** CVS Health Corp : up 7.1%
** UnitedHealth Group Inc : up 5.0%
** McKesson Corp : up 3.1%
** Centene Corp : up 3.3%
** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : up 1.6%
** AmerisourceBergen Corp : up 3.4%
** Cigna Corp : up 13.0%
** Cardinal Health Inc : up 3.6%
Distributors, PBMs, insurers rise as Trump admin withdraws drug rebate rule
** Delta Air Lines Inc : up 1.4%
** Southwest Airlines Co : up 0.4%
** American Airlines Group Inc : up 0.5%
** United Airlines Holdings Inc : up 0.3%
Delta Air Lines: Profit beats on higher leisure, corporate travel demand
** Abercrombie & Fitch Co : up 1.8%
Wedbush upgrades to 'neutral' on Hollister strength in Asia, UK
** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 6.3%
Set to open lower for 5th straight day
** Fastenal Co : down 4.0%
Slips on weak Q2 profit
** Eyenovia Inc : down 9.9%
Slides after pricing stock deal
** Buckle Inc : up 2.9%
Jumps on strong June sales
** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 68.7%
Nearly doubles on launch of mosquito diagnostic test
** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 5.0%
Set to open at all-time low as analysts slash ratings on stock
** Dillard's Inc : up 7.4%
Wedbush upgrades to "neutral" as promotions stabilize
** SemiLEDs Corp : down 2.1%
Tumbles after reporting wider loss
** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : down 1.1%
Down after Budweiser APAC guides HK IPO pricing toward low-end of range
** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : down 2.7%
Dips after Jefferies says "hold"
** GrubHub Inc : down 3.0%
Lower after report New York state agency looking to curb delivery fees
** Home Depot Inc : up 0.4%
** Lowe's Companies Inc : up 0.9%
Second-quarter traffic at Home Depot, Lowe's improving - Jefferies
** Omeros Corp : up 6.6%
Jumps on agreement with FDA on study goal
** American Eagle Outfitters Inc : up 1.1%
To sell cannabis-based products, shares rise
** GameStop Corp : down 7.3%
Falls after update on tender offer pricing
** Mylan NV : down 0.8%
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 1.5%
** Allergan plc : down 0.1%
** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 5.0%
** Johnson & Johnson : down 0.3%
Short interest on Mylan, Teva at year high as of end June
** Iron Mountain Inc : down 5.3%
Tumbles after BofA downgrades on declines in paper pricing
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
up 0.52%
|
|
up 0.52%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.20%
|
up 0.26%
|
|
up 0.10%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.32%
|
up 0.05%
|
|
up 0.20%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.26%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.19%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.33%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.04%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.32%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.05%
