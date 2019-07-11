U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Health Insurers, Circor, Iron Mountain

Reuters
U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday on improved bets of an interest rate cut following Fed chief Jerome Powell's dovish remarks, while healthcare stocks were mixed after the Trump administration withdrew a rule that would kill rebates.
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.25%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.47%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.07%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.04%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.48%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.21%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.42%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.66%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.05%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 1.22%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.18%
