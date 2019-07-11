Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Health Insurers, Circor, Iron Mountain

By Reuters

Reuters


U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday on improved bets of an interest rate cut following Fed chief Jerome Powell's dovish remarks, while healthcare stocks were mixed after the Trump administration withdrew a rule that would kill rebates.



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.25%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.47%

Consumer Staples

up 0.07%

Energy

down 0.04%

Financial

up 0.48%

Health

down 0.21%

Industrial

up 0.42%

Information Technology

up 0.66%

Materials

down 0.05%

Real Estate

down 1.22%

Utilities

down 0.18%





