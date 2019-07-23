U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hasbro, Chiasma, Viveve, Marinus Pharma, PulteGroup

Reuters
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday boosted by better-than-expected earnings and forecast raises from blue-chip companies including Coca-Cola and United Technologies, soothing concerns over the pace of economic growth.
Slides as schizophrenia treatment misses late-stage main goal
** Zions Bancorporation NA : down 5.4%
Drops as net interest margins take a hit
** Avalon Globocare Corp : up 12.8%
Rises on partnership with GE Healthcare
** Cadence Design Systems Inc : down 1.4%
Falls after rev forecast misses est
** Viveve Medical Inc : down 61.5%
Slumps as urinary incontinence treatment fails trial
** Sprouts Farmers Market Inc : down 2.3%
Oppenheimer expects muted profit growth, downgrades
** Travelers Companies Inc : down 2.3%
Down on quarterly profit miss
** United Technologies Corp : up 1.6%
Rises after Q2 profit beat on strong aircraft parts demand
** Coca-Cola Co : up 4.5%
Gains after raising FY revenue forecast
** Hexel Corp : up 4.4%
F-35 joint strike fighter program drives Q2 beat
** General Electric Co : up 2.8%
Gordon Haskett expects GE to beat its own Q2 industrial FCF guidance
** Biogen Inc : up 5.0%
Rises as Tecfidera powers Q2
** Quest Diagnostics Inc : up 4.3%
Up on solid second-quarter results
** Snap Inc : up 1.7%
Rises on beat-and-raise quarter
** Myovant Sciences Ltd : flat
Rises on promising data from uterine fibroids study
** JetBlue Airways Corp : up 1.4%
Up on Q2 EPS beat
** Karyopharm Therapuetics Inc : up 4.9%
jumps as J.P. Morgan raises to "overweight"
** Realogy Holdings Corp : up 18.0%
Shares jump on TurnKey tie-up with Amazon
** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 69.2%
Marinus plunges after mid-stage postpartum depression drug fails to impress
** AutoNation Inc : up 9.7%
Shares up after naming new CEO, strong Q2 profit
** Hasbro Inc : up 6.6%
Higher after strong 'Avengers' toy sale powers Q2 beat
** Tile Shop Holdings Inc : down 23.7%
Drops on disappointing Q2 sales
** LSC Communications Inc : down 28.2%
Set for record low after termination of merger with Quad/Graphics
** Chiasma Inc : up 31.2%
Soars as growth disorder drug meets main goal in late stage trial
** Vislink Technologies Inc : up 14.0%
Jumps on $1.6 mln order
** Just Energy Group Inc : down 12.8%
Falls after identifying non-payment issues
** Advaxis Inc : down 26.4%
Continues plunge on $16 mln capital raise
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.33%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.42%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.64%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.10%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.67%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.12%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.55%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.03%
|
Materials
|
|
up 1.58%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.11%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.61%
