U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hasbro, Chiasma, Viveve, Marinus Pharma, PulteGroup

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday boosted by better-than-expected earnings and forecast raises from blue-chip companies including Coca-Cola and United Technologies, soothing concerns over the pace of economic growth.

Slides as schizophrenia treatment misses late-stage main goal



** Zions Bancorporation NA : down 5.4%

Drops as net interest margins take a hit



** Avalon Globocare Corp : up 12.8%

Rises on partnership with GE Healthcare



** Cadence Design Systems Inc : down 1.4%

Falls after rev forecast misses est



** Viveve Medical Inc : down 61.5%

Slumps as urinary incontinence treatment fails trial



** Sprouts Farmers Market Inc : down 2.3%

Oppenheimer expects muted profit growth, downgrades



** Travelers Companies Inc : down 2.3%

Down on quarterly profit miss



** United Technologies Corp : up 1.6%

Rises after Q2 profit beat on strong aircraft parts demand



** Coca-Cola Co : up 4.5%

Gains after raising FY revenue forecast



** Hexel Corp : up 4.4%

F-35 joint strike fighter program drives Q2 beat



** General Electric Co : up 2.8%

Gordon Haskett expects GE to beat its own Q2 industrial FCF guidance



** Biogen Inc : up 5.0%

Rises as Tecfidera powers Q2



** Quest Diagnostics Inc : up 4.3%

Up on solid second-quarter results



** Snap Inc : up 1.7%

Rises on beat-and-raise quarter



** Myovant Sciences Ltd : flat

Rises on promising data from uterine fibroids study



** JetBlue Airways Corp : up 1.4%

Up on Q2 EPS beat



** Karyopharm Therapuetics Inc : up 4.9%

jumps as J.P. Morgan raises to "overweight"



** Realogy Holdings Corp : up 18.0%

Shares jump on TurnKey tie-up with Amazon



** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 69.2%

Marinus plunges after mid-stage postpartum depression drug fails to impress



** AutoNation Inc : up 9.7%

Shares up after naming new CEO, strong Q2 profit



** Hasbro Inc : up 6.6%

Higher after strong 'Avengers' toy sale powers Q2 beat



** Tile Shop Holdings Inc : down 23.7%

Drops on disappointing Q2 sales



** LSC Communications Inc : down 28.2%

Set for record low after termination of merger with Quad/Graphics



** Chiasma Inc : up 31.2%

Soars as growth disorder drug meets main goal in late stage trial



** Vislink Technologies Inc : up 14.0%

Jumps on $1.6 mln order



** Just Energy Group Inc : down 12.8%

Falls after identifying non-payment issues



** Advaxis Inc : down 26.4%

Continues plunge on $16 mln capital raise







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.33% Consumer Discretionary up 0.42% Consumer Staples up 0.64% Energy up 0.10% Financial up 0.67% Health down 0.12% Industrial up 0.55% Information Technology up 0.03% Materials up 1.58% Real Estate up 0.11% Utilities down 0.61%