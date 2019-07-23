U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hasbro, Chiasma, Tile Shop

Reuters
At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.35% at 27,266.48. The S&P 500 was up 0.30% at 2,993.92 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.18% at 8,219.264.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Hasbro Inc , up 9.1%
** Sherwin-Williams Co , up 6.8%
** Stanley Black & Decker Inc , up 6.1%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** PulteGroup Inc , down 6.5%
** Zions Bancorporation NA , down 6%
** Whirlpool Corp , down 5.7%
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** Realogy Holdings Corp , up 14.7%
** AutoNation Inc , up 13.3%
The top NYSE percentage losers:
** LSC Communications Inc , down 36.2%
** Lannett Company Inc , down 16.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Therapix Biosciences Ltd , up 48.7%
** Achillion Pharmacueticals Inc , up 27.1%
** Chiasma Inc , up 24.9%
The top Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Tile Shop Holdings Inc , down 20.5%
** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 18.2%
** Whirlpool Corp : down 5.8%
Jumps on Q2 revenue beat, raised forecast
** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 14.9%
Slides as schizophrenia treatment misses late-stage main goal
** Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc : down 8.1%
Clear Channel Outdoor slides ahead of planned 100 mln share offering
** Zions Bancorporation NA : down 6.0%
Drops as net interest margins take a hit
** Avalon Globocare Corp : up 12.2%
Rises on partnership with GE Healthcare
** Viveve Medical Inc : down 59.9%
Slumps as urinary incontinence treatment fails trial
** Halliburton Co : down 1.7%
Street View: Halliburton showcases continued margin and capital discipline
** Sprouts Farmers Market Inc : down 3.1%
Oppenheimer expects muted profit growth, downgrades
** Travelers Companies Inc : down 2.2%
Down on quarterly profit miss
** Coca-Cola Co : up 5.2%
Gains after raising FY revenue forecast
** Hexel Corp : up 4.5%
F-35 joint strike fighter program drives Q2 beat
** General Electric Co : up 3.1%
Gordon Haskett expects GE to beat its own Q2 industrial FCF guidance
** Biogen Inc : up 4.6%
Rises as Tecfidera powers Q2
** PulteGroup Inc : down 6.5%
Sinks on home sales forecast
** Xilinx Inc : up 1.9%
Benchmark starts coverage with 'hold' on valuation
** Quest Diagnostics Inc : up 4.3%
Up on solid second-quarter results
** Snap Inc : up 2.5%
Up on Q2 EPS beat
** Karyopharm Therapuetics Inc : up 7.9%
jumps as J.P. Morgan raises to "overweight"
** Realogy Holdings Corp : up 14.7%
Shares jump on TurnKey tie-up with Amazon
** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 66.5%
Marinus plunges after mid-stage postpartum depression drug fails to impress
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : up 1.1%
Rises on allowing U.S. small businesses to sell on its platform
** AutoNation Inc : up 13.3%
Shares up after naming new CEO, strong Q2 profit
** Hasbro Inc : up 9.1%
hits record high on second-quarter results beat
** Tile Shop Holdings Inc : down 20.5%
Drops on disappointing Q2 sales
** LSC Communications Inc : down 36.2%
Set for record low after termination of merger with Quad/Graphics
** Chiasma Inc : up 24.9%
Soars as growth disorder drug meets main goal in late stage trial
** Vislink Technologies Inc : up 6.0%
Jumps on $1.6 mln order
** Just Energy Group Inc : down 12.3%
Falls after identifying non-payment issues
** Advaxis Inc : down 23.9%
Continues plunge on $16 mln capital raise
** Sherwin-Williams Co : up 6.8%
** Celanese Corp : up 3.8%
Chemical makers Sherwin-Williams, Celanese gain on robust earnings
** Dollar Tree Inc : down 2.1%
** Dollar General Corp : down 1.5%
Dollar Tree, Dollar General slip on possibly tighter food stamp restrictions
** Maxar Technologies Inc : down 1.3%
Set to snap 6-day losing streak after NASA satellite integration
** Stanley Black & Decker Inc : up 6.1%
Set for best day in 3-1/2 yrs on Q2 profit beat
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.33%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.42%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.64%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.10%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.67%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.12%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.55%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.03%
|
Materials
|
|
up 1.58%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.11%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.61%
