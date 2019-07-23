Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hasbro, Chiasma, Tile Shop

By Reuters

Reuters


At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.35% at 27,266.48. The S&P 500 was up 0.30% at 2,993.92 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.18% at 8,219.264.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Hasbro Inc , up 9.1%

** Sherwin-Williams Co , up 6.8%

** Stanley Black & Decker Inc , up 6.1%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** PulteGroup Inc , down 6.5%

** Zions Bancorporation NA , down 6%

** Whirlpool Corp , down 5.7%



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** Realogy Holdings Corp , up 14.7%

** AutoNation Inc , up 13.3%



The top NYSE percentage losers:

** LSC Communications Inc , down 36.2%

** Lannett Company Inc , down 16.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Therapix Biosciences Ltd , up 48.7%

** Achillion Pharmacueticals Inc , up 27.1%

** Chiasma Inc , up 24.9%



The top Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Tile Shop Holdings Inc , down 20.5%

** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 18.2%









** Whirlpool Corp : down 5.8%

Jumps on Q2 revenue beat, raised forecast



** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 14.9%

Slides as schizophrenia treatment misses late-stage main goal



** Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc : down 8.1%

Clear Channel Outdoor slides ahead of planned 100 mln share offering



** Zions Bancorporation NA : down 6.0%

Drops as net interest margins take a hit



** Avalon Globocare Corp : up 12.2%

Rises on partnership with GE Healthcare



** Viveve Medical Inc : down 59.9%

Slumps as urinary incontinence treatment fails trial



** Halliburton Co : down 1.7%

Street View: Halliburton showcases continued margin and capital discipline



** Sprouts Farmers Market Inc : down 3.1%

Oppenheimer expects muted profit growth, downgrades



** Travelers Companies Inc : down 2.2%

Down on quarterly profit miss



** Coca-Cola Co : up 5.2%

Gains after raising FY revenue forecast



** Hexel Corp : up 4.5%

F-35 joint strike fighter program drives Q2 beat



** General Electric Co : up 3.1%

Gordon Haskett expects GE to beat its own Q2 industrial FCF guidance



** Biogen Inc : up 4.6%

Rises as Tecfidera powers Q2



** PulteGroup Inc : down 6.5%

Sinks on home sales forecast



** Xilinx Inc : up 1.9%

Benchmark starts coverage with 'hold' on valuation



** Quest Diagnostics Inc : up 4.3%

Up on solid second-quarter results



** Snap Inc : up 2.5%

Up on Q2 EPS beat



** Karyopharm Therapuetics Inc : up 7.9%

jumps as J.P. Morgan raises to "overweight"



** Realogy Holdings Corp : up 14.7%

Shares jump on TurnKey tie-up with Amazon



** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 66.5%

Marinus plunges after mid-stage postpartum depression drug fails to impress



** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : up 1.1%

Rises on allowing U.S. small businesses to sell on its platform



** AutoNation Inc : up 13.3%

Shares up after naming new CEO, strong Q2 profit



** Hasbro Inc : up 9.1%

hits record high on second-quarter results beat



** Tile Shop Holdings Inc : down 20.5%

Drops on disappointing Q2 sales



** LSC Communications Inc : down 36.2%

Set for record low after termination of merger with Quad/Graphics



** Chiasma Inc : up 24.9%

Soars as growth disorder drug meets main goal in late stage trial



** Vislink Technologies Inc : up 6.0%

Jumps on $1.6 mln order



** Just Energy Group Inc : down 12.3%

Falls after identifying non-payment issues



** Advaxis Inc : down 23.9%

Continues plunge on $16 mln capital raise



** Sherwin-Williams Co : up 6.8%

** Celanese Corp : up 3.8%

Chemical makers Sherwin-Williams, Celanese gain on robust earnings



** Dollar Tree Inc : down 2.1%

** Dollar General Corp : down 1.5%

Dollar Tree, Dollar General slip on possibly tighter food stamp restrictions



** Maxar Technologies Inc : down 1.3%

Set to snap 6-day losing streak after NASA satellite integration



** Stanley Black & Decker Inc : up 6.1%

Set for best day in 3-1/2 yrs on Q2 profit beat





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.33%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.42%

Consumer Staples

up 0.64%

Energy

up 0.10%

Financial

up 0.67%

Health

down 0.12%

Industrial

up 0.55%

Information Technology

up 0.03%

Materials

up 1.58%

Real Estate

up 0.11%

Utilities

down 0.61%





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ACAD ,


