U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Halliburton, Peak Resorts, Taronis Technologies

U.S. stocks eked out small gains on Monday as investors were wary of making big bets ahead of key central bank meetings on interest rates and waited for earnings from marquee companies including Facebook and Amazon due later this week.

Instagram, Marketplaces will drive Facebook's near term growth



** Inflarx NV : down 3.0%

Falls as Baird 'skeptical' of skin disease drug trial analysis



** Paysign Inc : down 18.1%

Paysign Inc: BTIG cuts to sell, says company valuation stretched



** Galapagos NV : up 2.7%

Galapagos shares rise as SVB Leerink hikes PT by $50



** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 2.1%

Least exposed to opioid, price fixing litigations - SVB Leerink



** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 1.4%

** Micron Technology Inc : up 3.4%

** NVIDIA Corp : up 1.1%

** Applied Materials Inc : up 5.1%

** Western Digital Corp : up 4.2%

** Broadcom Inc : up 2.2%

Chipmakers rejoice as White House officials to meet tech execs on Huawei ban



** Bunge Ltd : up 2.2%

** BridgeBio Pharma Inc : up 8.9%

Brokerages bullish on BridgeBio; say co can become genetic medicine bellwether



** Brunswick Corp : down 4.7%

Dips after JPM cuts PT to Street low



** Intec Pharma Ltd : down 81.3%

Crashes after Parkinson's drug fails late-stage trial



** CUI Global : up 3.7%

Rises on securing order from major UK gas operator



** Caleres Inc : up 2.4%

Susquehanna sees signs of improvement, upgrades to "positive"



** Halliburton Co : up 7.6%

Rises after Q2 profit beat on international demand



** Peak Resorts Inc : up 112.8%

Shredding the slopes after Vail's buy offer



** Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 9.1%

Rises as results from early trial exceed expectations



** Durect Corp : up 39.0%

Jumps after HIV treatment deal with Gilead Sciences



** Lennox International Inc : down 3.1%

Drops as tornado hits FY forecasts



** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 4.5%

Slips as FDA finds deficiencies in jet lag drug application



** Scorpio Bulkers Inc : up 7.5%

Rises after surprise Q2 profit



** GNC Holdings Inc : up 0.5%

Rises on narrow Q2 profit beat



** DaVita Inc : up 5.2%

Rises as co lifts FY operating income outlook



** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc : down 2.3%

Jumps as early trial in schizophrenia patients succeeds



** PetMed Express Inc : down 1.2%

Falls short on results, slammed by tough competition



** Change Healthcare Inc : up 1.1%

Brokerages initiate coverage with bullish ratings



** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 71.0%

Jumps on $165 mln-Turkish gasification units contract



** ShiftPixy Inc : down 6.4%

Operating expenses weigh on results



** Circor International Inc : up 2.7%

Rises after 2/3rds of its shareholders support deal with rival Crane



** Luckin Coffee Inc : up 3.2%

Shares warm up on expansion plans



** Cadence Bancorp : down 17.0%

Falls on lower-than-expected quarterly profit



** JMU Ltd : up 4.0%

Rises on divesting food supply chain unit to focus on blockchain tech



** Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp : up 5.1%

Street View: Adaptive Biotechnologies emerging leader in immune profiling



** RPM International Inc : up 4.8%

Rises after Q4 profit beat



** Boeing Co : down 1.2%

Boeing: Fitch trims outlook; says co will need to raise debt amid MAX crisis



** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 1.4%

Sinks to all-time low as SVB Leerink drops PT



** Old National Bancorp : up 2.1%

Rises after Q2 profit, revenue beat on loan strength



** Etsy Inc : up 3.0%

Rises on deal to buy Reverb for $275 mln



** Neuralstem Inc : down 20.4%

Hits record low on share-sale plans



** Malibu Boats Inc : down 7.1%

** Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc : down 8.9%

Boat stocks in hot water after disappointing June data, Raymond James' downgrade



** New Age Beverages Corp : down 7.7%

Shares fizzle after Northland moves to sidelines



** Morphic Holding Inc : up 5.8%

Morphic up as analysts bullish on initial coverage, see potential in oral drugs



** Marker Therapeutics Inc : down 6.2%

Falls on interim cancer study data







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.03% Consumer Discretionary up 0.06% Consumer Staples down 0.36% Energy down 0.06% Financial up 0.12% Health up 0.03% Industrial up 0.22% Information Technology up 1.17% Materials down 0.18% Real Estate up 0.25% Utilities down 0.20%