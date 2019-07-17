U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Guardion, Tellurian, railroad operators

Reuters
At 12:52 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.15% at 27,293.81. The S&P 500 was down 0.26% at 2,996.15 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.05% at 8,218.574.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Cintas Corp , up 7.6%
** Abbott Laboratories , up 3.8%
** Hershey Co , up 3%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** CSX Corp , down 10.5%
** Textron Inc , down 8.8%
** Norfolk Southern , down 6.5%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Nautilus Inc , up 21.4%
** Hill International Inc , up 15.8%
** Silvercrest Metals Inc , up 15.1%
The top NYSE percentage losers:
** NU Skin Enterprises Inc , down 18.7%
** Cincinnati Bell Inc , down 9.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Guardion Health Sciences Inc , up 175%
** SilverSun Technologies Inc , up 19.9%
** Anixa Biosciences Inc , up 18.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 50.2%
** Xcel Brands Inc , down 19.8%
** BeyondSpring Inc , down 14.9%
** CSX Corp : down 10.5%
** Union Pacific Corp : down 5.9%
** Kansas City Southern : down 4.4%
** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 6.5%
Railroad operator CSX slips after multiple PT cuts, rivals chug along
** Seattle Genetics Inc : up 18.4%
Focus shifts to diversification after solid Q2 - analyst
** Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.3%
Cholesterol treatment gets FDA orphan drug status
** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 1.5%
Slides after disappointing results from motion-sickness study
** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 10.5%
Down on cutting some early-stage R&D programs
** Forty Seven Inc : down 10.3%
Down on $75 mln stock offering
** NU Skin Enterprises Inc : down 18.7%
Gets ugly on forecast cut, triggers rating downgrade
** Bank of America Corp : up 1.7%
Reverses early losses after reporting Q2 results
** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 7.3%
Discontinued Mallinckrodt study could have been a game changer - analyst
** HyreCar Inc : down 9.5%
Slumps on 3.5 mln stock offering
** Qualcomm Inc : up 1.4%
** ASML Holding NV : up 6.7%
Chip stocks rally after strong results, upbeat forecast from ASML
** Orion Group Holdings Inc : up 5%
Jumps on $52 mln contract win
** Tellurian Inc : down 11.3%
Tellurian: Stifel downgrades on lower LNG pricing assumptions
** Comerica Inc : down 3.1%
: Falls after Q2 profit disappoints
** Jagged Peak Energy Inc : down 1.5%
** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : down 2.8%
** Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc : down 6.9%
** Gulfport Energy Corp : down 1.4%
E&Ps: Brokerage sees widespread misses to production estimates, cuts PTs
** Textron Inc : down 8.8%
Down after reporting weak aviation sales, lower backlog
** Shell Midstream Partners LP : down 1.9%
: Mizuho cuts PT on Zydeco woes
** Yatra Online Inc : up 11.6%
Surges on $338 mln buyout deal from Ebix
** Abbott Laboratories : up 3.8%
Shares rise on Q2 earnings beat, hike in 2019 forecast
** DURECT Corp : up 2.3%
Shares surge as FDA accepts non-opioid pain drug for review
** Bank of New York Mellon Corp : up 2.5%
Surges after receiving patent for medical device
** Guardion Health Sciences : up 175.0%
Surges after receiving patent for medical device
** DaVita Inc : down 1.8%
** CVS Health Corp : down 1.6%
DaVita, Fresenius fall as CVS brings dialysis home ]
** AVROBIO Inc : up 17.3%
Gene therapy firm Avrobio prices upsized deal after shares surge
** Francesca Holdings Corp : up 18.0%
Francesca's rises after Cross River Capital buys stake - Reuters News
** Cintas Corp : up 7.6%
Analysts see upside, organic growth following results beat
** BeyondSpring Inc : down 14.9%
Drops on stock offering
** Levi Strauss & Co : down 5.5%
Goldman slaps with first "sell" since IPO
** CooTek (Cayman) Inc : down 2.2%
Down as Google bans some of co's apps from Play Store
** Redfin Corp : up 2.7%
Rises as Susquehanna upgrades to "positive"
** Apple Inc : up 0.2%
GS raises PT but sees sluggish growth for September quarter
** Hershey Co : up 3%
Hershey hits sweet spot as GS upgrades to "neutral" on potential price hike
** AK Steel Holding Corp : down 3.7%
** Nucor Corp : down 1.1%
** Olympic Steel Inc : down 3.8%
** Ryerson Holding Corp : down 1.0%
** Steel Dynamics Inc : down 1.1%
** TimkenSteel Corp : down 6.0%
U.S. steel stocks: Jefferies expects weak Q2 on lower prices and demand
** Corteva Inc : down 2.8%
Monness, Crespi, Hardt initiates 'sell' on weak agri market outlook
** Cardinal Health Inc : down 3.5%
Cardinal Health's "disruptive" top management changes raise uncertainty - analysts
** pdvWireless Inc : down 5.4%
Drops on upsized stock deal
** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd : down 2.5%
Stifel cuts PT on impact from Cuba cruise ban
** Xenetic Biosciences Inc : down 50.2%
Slumps on stock-and-warrants offering
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.44%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.53%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.24%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.57%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.44%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.45%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 1.67%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.17%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.40%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.64%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.71%
