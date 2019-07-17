Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Guardion, Tellurian, railroad operators

By Reuters

Reuters


At 12:52 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.15% at 27,293.81. The S&P 500 was down 0.26% at 2,996.15 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.05% at 8,218.574.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Cintas Corp , up 7.6%

** Abbott Laboratories , up 3.8%

** Hershey Co , up 3%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** CSX Corp , down 10.5%

** Textron Inc , down 8.8%

** Norfolk Southern , down 6.5%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Nautilus Inc , up 21.4%

** Hill International Inc , up 15.8%

** Silvercrest Metals Inc , up 15.1%



The top NYSE percentage losers:

** NU Skin Enterprises Inc , down 18.7%

** Cincinnati Bell Inc , down 9.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Guardion Health Sciences Inc , up 175%

** SilverSun Technologies Inc , up 19.9%

** Anixa Biosciences Inc , up 18.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 50.2%

** Xcel Brands Inc , down 19.8%

** BeyondSpring Inc , down 14.9%







** CSX Corp : down 10.5%

** Union Pacific Corp : down 5.9%

** Kansas City Southern : down 4.4%

** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 6.5%

Railroad operator CSX slips after multiple PT cuts, rivals chug along



** Seattle Genetics Inc : up 18.4%

Focus shifts to diversification after solid Q2 - analyst



** Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.3%

Cholesterol treatment gets FDA orphan drug status



** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 1.5%

Slides after disappointing results from motion-sickness study



** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 10.5%

Down on cutting some early-stage R&D programs



** Forty Seven Inc : down 10.3%

Down on $75 mln stock offering



** NU Skin Enterprises Inc : down 18.7%

Gets ugly on forecast cut, triggers rating downgrade



** Bank of America Corp : up 1.7%

Reverses early losses after reporting Q2 results



** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 7.3%

Discontinued Mallinckrodt study could have been a game changer - analyst



** HyreCar Inc : down 9.5%

Slumps on 3.5 mln stock offering



** Qualcomm Inc : up 1.4%

** ASML Holding NV : up 6.7%

Chip stocks rally after strong results, upbeat forecast from ASML



** Orion Group Holdings Inc : up 5%

Jumps on $52 mln contract win



** Tellurian Inc : down 11.3%

Tellurian: Stifel downgrades on lower LNG pricing assumptions





** Comerica Inc : down 3.1%

: Falls after Q2 profit disappoints



** Jagged Peak Energy Inc : down 1.5%

** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : down 2.8%

** Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc : down 6.9%

** Gulfport Energy Corp : down 1.4%

E&Ps: Brokerage sees widespread misses to production estimates, cuts PTs



** Textron Inc : down 8.8%

Down after reporting weak aviation sales, lower backlog



** Shell Midstream Partners LP : down 1.9%

: Mizuho cuts PT on Zydeco woes



** Yatra Online Inc : up 11.6%

Surges on $338 mln buyout deal from Ebix



** Abbott Laboratories : up 3.8%

Shares rise on Q2 earnings beat, hike in 2019 forecast



** DURECT Corp : up 2.3%

Shares surge as FDA accepts non-opioid pain drug for review



** Bank of New York Mellon Corp : up 2.5%

Surges after receiving patent for medical device



** Guardion Health Sciences : up 175.0%

Surges after receiving patent for medical device



** DaVita Inc : down 1.8%

** CVS Health Corp : down 1.6%

DaVita, Fresenius fall as CVS brings dialysis home ]



** AVROBIO Inc : up 17.3%

Gene therapy firm Avrobio prices upsized deal after shares surge



** Francesca Holdings Corp : up 18.0%

Francesca's rises after Cross River Capital buys stake - Reuters News



** Cintas Corp : up 7.6%

Analysts see upside, organic growth following results beat



** BeyondSpring Inc : down 14.9%

Drops on stock offering



** Levi Strauss & Co : down 5.5%

Goldman slaps with first "sell" since IPO



** CooTek (Cayman) Inc : down 2.2%

Down as Google bans some of co's apps from Play Store



** Redfin Corp : up 2.7%

Rises as Susquehanna upgrades to "positive"



** Apple Inc : up 0.2%

GS raises PT but sees sluggish growth for September quarter



** Hershey Co : up 3%

Hershey hits sweet spot as GS upgrades to "neutral" on potential price hike



** AK Steel Holding Corp : down 3.7%

** Nucor Corp : down 1.1%

** Olympic Steel Inc : down 3.8%

** Ryerson Holding Corp : down 1.0%

** Steel Dynamics Inc : down 1.1%

** TimkenSteel Corp : down 6.0%

U.S. steel stocks: Jefferies expects weak Q2 on lower prices and demand



** Corteva Inc : down 2.8%

Monness, Crespi, Hardt initiates 'sell' on weak agri market outlook



** Cardinal Health Inc : down 3.5%

Cardinal Health's "disruptive" top management changes raise uncertainty - analysts



** pdvWireless Inc : down 5.4%

Drops on upsized stock deal



** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd : down 2.5%

Stifel cuts PT on impact from Cuba cruise ban



** Xenetic Biosciences Inc : down 50.2%

Slumps on stock-and-warrants offering







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.44%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.53%

Consumer Staples

down 0.24%

Energy

down 0.57%

Financial

down 0.44%

Health

up 0.45%

Industrial

down 1.67%

Information Technology

up 0.17%

Materials

down 0.40%

Real Estate

down 0.64%

Utilities

up 0.71%





