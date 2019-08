U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gold stocks, Tencent Music, JD.com

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 9:07 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.24% at 25,805. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.23% at 2,873.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.30% at 7,543.75.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Genworth Financial Inc , up 12.2%

** Avaya Holdings Corp , up 11.9%

** Seadrill Partners LLC , up 9.0%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Bloom Energy Corp , down 26.3%

** Ra Medical Systems Inc , down 14.9%

** BEST Inc , down 12.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 121.9%

** Boxwood Merger Corp , up 40.0%

** Urban Tea Inc , up 27.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Guardion Health Sciences Inc , down 54.8%

** Covetrus Inc , down 36.9%

** Inpixon , down 35%





** Barrick Gold : up 2.3% premarket

** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : up 1.8% premarket

** Yamana Gold Inc : up 3.2% premarket

** Harmony Gold : up 1.0% premarket

** Gold Fields : up 2.2% premarket

** Kinros Gold Corp : up 3.0% premarket

Gold stocks jump as safe-haven buying pushes precious metal to over 6-yr peak



** Bloom Energy : down 26.3% premarket

Tumbles on cautious 2020 outlook on policy uncertainty



** Tencent Music : down 6.4% premarket

Slides as quarterly revenue misses estimates



** McDonald's : up 0.4% premarket

** Starbucks : up 0.1% premarket

McDonald's: Another Wall Street bull comes knocking



** Covetrus : down 36.9% premarket

Covetrus dives after 2019 forecast cut on weakness in North America, Brexit woes



** PayPal : up 0.6% premarket

Guggenheim upgrades to "neutral", shares edge up



** Best Inc : down 12.2% premarket

Set for worst day in 9 months after weak Q2 results



** General Electric : up 1.2% premarket

CEO Culp buys $3 mln of shares



** Yield10 Biosciences : up 10.9% premarket

Rises on Q2 beat



** Akamai Technologies : down 1.0% premarket

Falls on planned convertible debt deal



** JD.com : up 6.0% premarket

Q2 revenue beat, upbeat sales forecast lift shares



** Genworth Financial : up 12.2% premarket

Soars on deal to sell interest in Canadian unit



** Advance Auto Parts : down 8.6% premarket

** AutoZone Inc : down 2.3% premarket

Advance Auto Parts: Skids on profit miss, weak FY outlook



** DarioHealth : down 6.2% premarket

Sinks after Q2 revenue falls 20%



** Avaya Holdings : up 11.9% premarket

Jumps on Q3 revenue beat



** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals: : up 121.9% premarket

Surges after lead drug aces stomach cancer trial



** Elanco : up 2.8% premarket

Rises as Q2 beat overshadows impact from African swine fever



** Invesco: up 2.5% premarket

Gains on higher assets under management in July