U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gold stocks, chip stocks, Karyopharm

At 10:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.57% at 26,813.36. The S&P 500 was down 0.69% at 2,975.1 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.76% at 8,108.024.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Diamondback Energy Inc , up 2.9%
** Macy's Inc , up 2.5%
** Kohl's Corp , up 2.4%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Electronic Arts Inc , down 5.3%
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp , down 3.6%
** Ventas Inc , down 3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 69.9%
** Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc , up 25.5%
** Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 18.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Reven Housing REIT Inc , down 19.5%
** Ikonics Corp , down 4.8%
** Niu Technologies , down 8.7%
** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 6.9%
** Gold Fields Ltd : down 4.9%
** Yamana Gold Inc : down 5.4%
** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : down 6.0%
** Kinross Gold Corp : down 4.6%
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 5.3%
** Barrick Gold Corp : down 4.1%
** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : down 5.8%
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : down 3.6%
Gold stocks fall after dollar gains on strong jobs growth
** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc : up 9.5%
FDA approval of Xpovio sets stage for label expansion
** Qualcomm Inc : down 1.5%
** Nvidia Corp : down 2.3%
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 0.7%
** Micron Technology Inc : down 0.7%
Chip stocks: Slip after Samsung forecasts steep plunge in Q2 profit ]
** Nucor Corp : down 0.6%
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc : down 2.7%
U.S. steel stocks fall after slide in Chinese iron ore futures
** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB : up 69.9%
Soars on increased investment from major shareholder
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.65%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.42%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 1.21%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.15%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.27%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.49%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.84%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 1.04%
|
Materials
|
|
down 1.21%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 1.90%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 1.67%
