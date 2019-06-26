U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gold miners, chip stocks, General Mills

Reuters
U.S. stocks were set to open higher on Wednesday, bouncing back from a 1% drop in the previous session, after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments fueled optimism that the United States and China would finally strike a trade deal.
At 8:55 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.27% at 26,634. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.26% at 2,929.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.38% at 7,657.5.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Aerohive Networks Inc , up 38.9%
** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc , up 11.1%
** PagerDuty Inc , up 9.4%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Rollins Inc , down 5.8%
** Hecla Mining Co , down 5.7%
** General Mills Inc , down 5.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Approach Resources Inc , up 19.5%
** Flexshopper Inc , up 18.6%
** KBS Fashion Group Ltd , up 15%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Sequential Brands Group Inc , down 14.8%
** Avalon Globocare Corp , down 13%
** Legacy Reserves Inc , down 10.7%
** Micron Technology Inc : up 8.5% premarket
** Nvidia Corp : up 2.4% premarket
** Intel Corp : up 1.4% premarket
** Xilinx Inc : up 1.7% premarket
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 3.0% premarket
** Western Digital Corp : up 4.8% premarket
** Lam Research Corp : up 1.6% premarket
** Applied Materials Inc : up 1.4% premarket
Micron Tech leads chip stocks higher after upbeat results
Street View: Micron earnings increase confidence for H2 recovery
** FedEx Corp : up 1.9% premarket
Street View: FedEx FY20 forecast "no worse than feared"
** ConocoPhillips : up 1.8% premarket
Mizuho raises to 'buy' on higher div expectations
** General Mills Inc : down 5.8% premarket
Falls after lower snacks demand eats into Q4 sales
** Yamana Gold Inc : down 3.2% premarket
** Harmony Gold Mining Co : down 0.9% premarket
** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 1.5% premarket
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 0.9% premarket
** Barrick Gold Corp : down 2.9% premarket
US-listed gold miners fall after Fed tempers aggressive rate cut hopes
** Acasti Pharma Inc : up 11.4% premarket
Acasti Pharma rises after HC Wainwright starts with "buy"
** Aerohive Networks Inc : up 38.9% premarket
Aerohive Networks eyes best day on buyout offer
** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 8.2% premarket
** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 7.5% premarket
** Overstock.com Inc : up 3.2% premarket
** Xunlei Ltd : up 5.1% premarket
Bitcoin rally pushes crypto plays higher
** Altria Group Inc : down 1.6% premarket
Altria slips after San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales
** Tesla Inc : down 0.1% premarket
Tesla hitting its Q2 delivery target is an "unlikely event"
** Odonate Therapeutics Inc : down 4.0% premarket
Falls after pricing upsized stock deal
