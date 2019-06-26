Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gold miners, chip stocks, General Mills

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

Corrects spelling of Barrick in text

U.S. stocks were set to open higher on Wednesday, bouncing back from a 1% drop in the previous session, after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments fueled optimism that the United States and China would finally strike a trade deal.

At 8:55 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.27% at 26,634. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.26% at 2,929.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.38% at 7,657.5.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Aerohive Networks Inc , up 38.9%

** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc , up 11.1%

** PagerDuty Inc , up 9.4%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Rollins Inc , down 5.8%

** Hecla Mining Co , down 5.7%

** General Mills Inc , down 5.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Approach Resources Inc , up 19.5%

** Flexshopper Inc , up 18.6%

** KBS Fashion Group Ltd , up 15%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Sequential Brands Group Inc , down 14.8%

** Avalon Globocare Corp , down 13%

** Legacy Reserves Inc , down 10.7%





** Micron Technology Inc : up 8.5% premarket

** Nvidia Corp : up 2.4% premarket

** Intel Corp : up 1.4% premarket

** Xilinx Inc : up 1.7% premarket

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 3.0% premarket

** Western Digital Corp : up 4.8% premarket

** Lam Research Corp : up 1.6% premarket

** Applied Materials Inc : up 1.4% premarket

Micron Tech leads chip stocks higher after upbeat results

Street View: Micron earnings increase confidence for H2 recovery



** FedEx Corp : up 1.9% premarket

Street View: FedEx FY20 forecast "no worse than feared"



** ConocoPhillips : up 1.8% premarket

Mizuho raises to 'buy' on higher div expectations



** General Mills Inc : down 5.8% premarket

Falls after lower snacks demand eats into Q4 sales



** Yamana Gold Inc : down 3.2% premarket

** Harmony Gold Mining Co : down 0.9% premarket

** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 1.5% premarket

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 0.9% premarket

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 2.9% premarket

US-listed gold miners fall after Fed tempers aggressive rate cut hopes



** Acasti Pharma Inc : up 11.4% premarket

Acasti Pharma rises after HC Wainwright starts with "buy"



** Aerohive Networks Inc : up 38.9% premarket

Aerohive Networks eyes best day on buyout offer



** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 8.2% premarket

** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 7.5% premarket

** Overstock.com Inc : up 3.2% premarket

** Xunlei Ltd : up 5.1% premarket

Bitcoin rally pushes crypto plays higher



** Altria Group Inc : down 1.6% premarket

Altria slips after San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales



** Tesla Inc : down 0.1% premarket

Tesla hitting its Q2 delivery target is an "unlikely event"



** Odonate Therapeutics Inc : down 4.0% premarket

Falls after pricing upsized stock deal





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics , Oil
Referenced Symbols: ACST ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar