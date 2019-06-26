U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gold miners, chip stocks, General Mills

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

Corrects spelling of Barrick in text

U.S. stocks were set to open higher on Wednesday, bouncing back from a 1% drop in the previous session, after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments fueled optimism that the United States and China would finally strike a trade deal.

At 8:55 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.27% at 26,634. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.26% at 2,929.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.38% at 7,657.5.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Aerohive Networks Inc , up 38.9%

** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc , up 11.1%

** PagerDuty Inc , up 9.4%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Rollins Inc , down 5.8%

** Hecla Mining Co , down 5.7%

** General Mills Inc , down 5.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Approach Resources Inc , up 19.5%

** Flexshopper Inc , up 18.6%

** KBS Fashion Group Ltd , up 15%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Sequential Brands Group Inc , down 14.8%

** Avalon Globocare Corp , down 13%

** Legacy Reserves Inc , down 10.7%





** Micron Technology Inc : up 8.5% premarket

** Nvidia Corp : up 2.4% premarket

** Intel Corp : up 1.4% premarket

** Xilinx Inc : up 1.7% premarket

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 3.0% premarket

** Western Digital Corp : up 4.8% premarket

** Lam Research Corp : up 1.6% premarket

** Applied Materials Inc : up 1.4% premarket

Micron Tech leads chip stocks higher after upbeat results

Street View: Micron earnings increase confidence for H2 recovery



** FedEx Corp : up 1.9% premarket

Street View: FedEx FY20 forecast "no worse than feared"



** ConocoPhillips : up 1.8% premarket

Mizuho raises to 'buy' on higher div expectations



** General Mills Inc : down 5.8% premarket

Falls after lower snacks demand eats into Q4 sales



** Yamana Gold Inc : down 3.2% premarket

** Harmony Gold Mining Co : down 0.9% premarket

** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 1.5% premarket

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 0.9% premarket

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 2.9% premarket

US-listed gold miners fall after Fed tempers aggressive rate cut hopes



** Acasti Pharma Inc : up 11.4% premarket

Acasti Pharma rises after HC Wainwright starts with "buy"



** Aerohive Networks Inc : up 38.9% premarket

Aerohive Networks eyes best day on buyout offer



** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 8.2% premarket

** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 7.5% premarket

** Overstock.com Inc : up 3.2% premarket

** Xunlei Ltd : up 5.1% premarket

Bitcoin rally pushes crypto plays higher



** Altria Group Inc : down 1.6% premarket

Altria slips after San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales



** Tesla Inc : down 0.1% premarket

Tesla hitting its Q2 delivery target is an "unlikely event"



** Odonate Therapeutics Inc : down 4.0% premarket

Falls after pricing upsized stock deal