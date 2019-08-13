U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gold and retail stocks, Apple, GE

Reuters
U.S. stocks surged more than 1.5% on Tuesday after the Trump administration said it would delay 10% tariffs on some Chinese products, including laptops and cell phones, driving a 4% rally in shares of iPhone maker Apple Inc.
Retail stocks rally as U.S. delays tariffs on some Chinese imports
** Apple : up 4.2%
Shares jump as U.S. to delay tariffs on some China goods
** General Electric : up 5.4%
CEO Culp buys $3 mln of shares
** PG&E : up 1.6%
Rises on offers for over $12 bln in equity financing
** CIT Group Inc <CIT.N >: down 2.5%
Down on deal to buy Mutual of Omaha Bank
** Boeing : up 0.6%
Jefferies flags widebody aircraft demand concerns amid trade tensions
** Kraft Heinz : down 0.8%
Kraft Heinz: "Kitchen sink" may be to come - Berenberg
** McDonald's : up 0.9%
** Starbucks : up 0.2%
McDonald's: Another Wall Street bull comes knocking
** PayPal : up 2.6%
Guggenheim upgrades to "neutral", shares edge up
** Akamai Technologies : down 1.2%
Falls on planned convertible debt deal
** Novelion Therapeutics : down 3.3%
Falls on delayed 10-Q filing
** JD.com : up 10.6%
Q2 revenue beat, upbeat sales forecast lift shares
** Genworth Financial : up 13.6%
Soars on deal to sell interest in Canadian unit
** Advance Auto Parts : down 1.3%
** AutoZone Inc : down 0.1%
Advance Auto Parts: Skids on profit miss, weak FY outlook
** DarioHealth : down 21.6%
Sinks after Q2 revenue falls 20%
** Avaya Holdings : up 11.4%
Jumps on Q3 revenue beat
** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals: : up 86.3%
Doubles as lead drug aces stomach cancer trial, drags rival
** Elanco : up 1.0%
Rises as Q2 beat overshadows impact from African swine fever
** Invesco : up 1.3%
Gains on higher assets under management in July
** Covetrus : down 43.6%
Covetrus dives after 2019 forecast cut on weakness in North America, Brexit woes
** Best Inc : down 5.7%
Set for worst day in 9 months after weak Q2 results
** Bloom Energy : down 37.8%
Tumbles on cautious 2020 outlook on policy uncertainty
** Alcentra Capital : up 13.4%
Jumps after buyout deal from Crescent Capital BDC
** OptiNose Inc : up 24.9%
Upbeat Q2 fuels optimism over lead drug
** DelMar Pharma : up 1.8%
Jumps as brain cancer therapy shows promise in mid-stage trial
** Pattern Energy : up 1.1%
Rises after confirming third party interest
** EVO Payments : down 2.6%
Slips on 4 mln share offering
** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 2.4%
** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 3.7%
Alnylam, Ironwood rise on new deal over gene-silencing drug
** Regeneron : up 2.8%
Rises on fresh Eylea approval, day after Ebola success
** Hostess Brands : down 4.0%
Falls as chairman sells stock
** Inpixon : down 41.0%
Almost halves in value after stock offering
** Level One Bancorp : up 2.6%
Up on deal to buy Ann Arbor Bancorp
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 1.60%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 1.57%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 1.17%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.46%
|
Financial
|
|
up 1.62%
|
Health
|
|
up 1.27%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.69%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 2.17%
|
Materials
|
|
up 1.68%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.09%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.06%
