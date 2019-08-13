U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gold and retail stocks, Apple, GE

Reuters





U.S. stocks surged more than 1.5% on Tuesday after the Trump administration said it would delay 10% tariffs on some Chinese products, including laptops and cell phones, driving a 4% rally in shares of iPhone maker Apple Inc.

Retail stocks rally as U.S. delays tariffs on some Chinese imports



** Apple : up 4.2%

Shares jump as U.S. to delay tariffs on some China goods



** General Electric : up 5.4%

CEO Culp buys $3 mln of shares



** PG&E : up 1.6%

Rises on offers for over $12 bln in equity financing



** CIT Group Inc <CIT.N >: down 2.5%

Down on deal to buy Mutual of Omaha Bank



** Boeing : up 0.6%

Jefferies flags widebody aircraft demand concerns amid trade tensions



** Kraft Heinz : down 0.8%

Kraft Heinz: "Kitchen sink" may be to come - Berenberg



** McDonald's : up 0.9%

** Starbucks : up 0.2%

McDonald's: Another Wall Street bull comes knocking



** PayPal : up 2.6%

Guggenheim upgrades to "neutral", shares edge up



** Akamai Technologies : down 1.2%

Falls on planned convertible debt deal



** Novelion Therapeutics : down 3.3%

Falls on delayed 10-Q filing



** JD.com : up 10.6%

Q2 revenue beat, upbeat sales forecast lift shares



** Genworth Financial : up 13.6%

Soars on deal to sell interest in Canadian unit



** Advance Auto Parts : down 1.3%

** AutoZone Inc : down 0.1%

Advance Auto Parts: Skids on profit miss, weak FY outlook



** DarioHealth : down 21.6%

Sinks after Q2 revenue falls 20%



** Avaya Holdings : up 11.4%

Jumps on Q3 revenue beat



** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals: : up 86.3%

Doubles as lead drug aces stomach cancer trial, drags rival



** Elanco : up 1.0%

Rises as Q2 beat overshadows impact from African swine fever



** Invesco : up 1.3%

Gains on higher assets under management in July



** Covetrus : down 43.6%

Covetrus dives after 2019 forecast cut on weakness in North America, Brexit woes



** Best Inc : down 5.7%

Set for worst day in 9 months after weak Q2 results



** Bloom Energy : down 37.8%

Tumbles on cautious 2020 outlook on policy uncertainty



** Alcentra Capital : up 13.4%

Jumps after buyout deal from Crescent Capital BDC



** OptiNose Inc : up 24.9%

Upbeat Q2 fuels optimism over lead drug



** DelMar Pharma : up 1.8%

Jumps as brain cancer therapy shows promise in mid-stage trial



** Pattern Energy : up 1.1%

Rises after confirming third party interest



** EVO Payments : down 2.6%

Slips on 4 mln share offering



** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 2.4%

** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 3.7%

Alnylam, Ironwood rise on new deal over gene-silencing drug



** Regeneron : up 2.8%

Rises on fresh Eylea approval, day after Ebola success



** Hostess Brands : down 4.0%

Falls as chairman sells stock



** Inpixon : down 41.0%

Almost halves in value after stock offering



** Level One Bancorp : up 2.6%

Up on deal to buy Ann Arbor Bancorp



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 1.60% Consumer Discretionary up 1.57% Consumer Staples up 1.17% Energy up 1.46% Financial up 1.62% Health up 1.27% Industrial up 1.69% Information Technology up 2.17% Materials up 1.68% Real Estate down 0.09% Utilities up 0.06%