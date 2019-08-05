Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GlycoMimetics, Diamond Offshore, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

By Reuters

Reuters


U.S. stock index futures pointed to more losses on Monday as China's yuan hit its lowest in a decade, spurring a continuation of a sell-off on trade concerns on Friday that generated the S&P 500's worst weekly performance of 2019.

** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 1.0% premarket

Street View: Challenging Q2 for Exxon, with mounting macro headwinds

** Mercer International: down 2.2% premarket

Down on RBC rating downgrade



** TTM Technologies, Inc : down 1.8% premarket

JPM cuts to 'neutral' on near-term risks



** GlycoMimetics Inc : down 50.2% premarket

Halves after blood disorder drug fails late-stage trial





