U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GlycoMimetics, Diamond Offshore, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

U.S. stock index futures pointed to more losses on Monday as China's yuan hit its lowest in a decade, spurring a continuation of a sell-off on trade concerns on Friday that generated the S&P 500's worst weekly performance of 2019.
** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 1.0% premarket
Street View: Challenging Q2 for Exxon, with mounting macro headwinds
** Mercer International: down 2.2% premarket
Down on RBC rating downgrade
** TTM Technologies, Inc : down 1.8% premarket
JPM cuts to 'neutral' on near-term risks
** GlycoMimetics Inc : down 50.2% premarket
Halves after blood disorder drug fails late-stage trial
