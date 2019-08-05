Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Genie Energy, Jacobs Engineering Group, Diamond Offshore Drilling

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 700 points in a global selloff on Monday, triggered by China's willingness to let the yuan slide in response to the latest U.S. threats on trade.

U.S. casinos: Analyst cuts 2019 Macau revenue outlook on growth concerns



** Sohu.com Ltd : down 23.4%

Eyes worst day in nearly two decades on Q2 rev miss, dour forecast



** Linde Plc : up 2.2%

Rises after 2019 outlook, profit beat



** MediWound : up 14.0%

Gains after HC Wainwright starts with "buy"



** WEC Energy Group : up 1.7%

WEC Energy Group: Rises after beat and raise



** Genie Energy : down 28.5%

Genie Energy: Plunges on surprise Q2 loss



** Macy's : down 5.9%

** Best Buy : down 4.8%

** Tractor Supply : down 4.2%

** Kohl's : down 3.5%

** Foot Locker : down 2.7%

** Gap : down 3.4%

Retail ransacked as trade war escalates



** Jacobs Engineering Group Inc : up 3.7%

Jacobs Engineering: Rises on strong quarterly beat



** Diamond Offshore Drilling : down 18.6%

Falls to record low on bigger-than-feared Q2 loss



** Bank of America Corp : down 4.4%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co : down 2.7%

** Citigroup Inc : down 2.9%

** Morgan Stanley : down 3.4%

** Wells Fargo & Co : down 2.1%

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : down 3.3%

Banks slip on deepest U.S. 3-month, 10-yr yield curve inversion since April 2007



** Apple Inc : down 4.4%

FY earnings could be hit by proposed U.S. tariff - Cowen



** Celgene Corp : down 1.2%

** Incyte : down 3.2%

** Regeneron : down 1.9%

Upcoming U.S. election creates perfect storm for drug pricing policy change - RBC



** Cars.com Inc : down 34.6%

Shares crash after no suitable buyers show up



** Daseke : down 24.6%

Slides to record low on 2019 forecast cut



** Astronics : down 18.2%

Set for worst day in 3 years after FY sales guidance cut



** WideOpenWest : down 7.1%

Fails to WOW! after Q2 revenue miss, SunTrust downgrade



** Cabot Oil & Gas : down 3.5%

** Diamondback Energy : down 3.2%

** Marathon Oil : down 3.7%

** Valero Energy : down 5.2%

** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 1.8%

Oil stocks fall as trade tensions pressure crude prices



** Gulfport Energy : down 3.6%

Brokerages cut PT, citing cash flow concern; shares down



** Eastman Chemical : down 3.3%

Headwinds persisting near-term - Cowen and Co; cuts PT



** Apple Inc : down 4.4%

** ON Semiconductor Corp : down 8.6%

** Facebook Inc : down 3.3%

** Alphabet Inc : down 2.9%

** Amazon.com Inc : down 2.5%

** Netflix Inc : down 4.0%

** Lam Research : down 4.8%

** Micron Technology : down 5.6%

** Nvidia Corp : down 6.3%

** Applied Materials Inc : down 4.2%

** Dow component Intel Corp : down 3.5%

Shares tumble on heightening U.S.-China trade tensions



** Electronic Arts : down 4.0%

** Take-Two Interactive Software : down 5.8%

** Activision Blizzard : down 5.9%

** Zynga : down 4.3%

Videogame stocks down after Trump's comment amid gun violence concerns



** Berkshire Hathaway : down 1.6%

KBW cuts PT, says uncomfortable with disclosure



** Sturm Ruger & Company Inc : up 2.6%

** American Outdoor Brands Corp : up 3.4%

Gun stocks rise after two mass shootings



** Restaurant Brands International Inc : down 0.7%

Street View: Restaurant Brands' plant-based initiatives begin to stem

** Chevron Corp : down 0.8%

Street View: Permian remains key to Chevron's future growth

** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 1.8%

Street View: Challenging Q2 for Exxon, with mounting macro headwinds

** Athenex Inc : down 3.1%

Dips after court rules in favor of FDA in vasopressin lawsuit

** Mercer International: down 3.7%

Down on RBC rating downgrade

** TTM Technologies : down 5.5%

JPM cuts to 'neutral' on near-term risks

** GlycoMimetics Inc : down 58.9%

Halves after blood disorder drug fails late-stage trial

** Tallgrass Energy : down 3.8%

CS cuts PT, cites pipeline competition from 2020



** Prudential Financial : down 2.1%

KBW cuts PT on weak second quarter



** Fossil Group : down 1.3%

Fossil Group: Telsey cuts PT ahead of Q2 results



** Allakos Inc : up 118.8%

Shares surge after mid-stage trial success



** Ipic Entertainment Inc : down 62.3%

Sinks after filing for bankruptcy protection



** Fortive Corp : down 3.4%

Haskett downgrades to "hold" as trade tensions seen hurting demand



** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 4.8%

Gains on deal to expand into LatAm



** Alibaba : down 3.4%

** JD.com : down 5.6%

** Bilibili : down 6.7%

** Nio : down 6.1%

** Baidu : down 5.8%

** Pinduoduo : down 4.6%

** YY Inc : down 4.5%

**Qudian : down 7.1%

**Huya Inc : down 4.7%

US-listed Chinese stocks fall as trade war worsens



** Tyson Foods : up 6.9%

Buzz: Adds meat after Q3 profit beat



** Square Inc : down 5.5%

Guggenheim says "surprised" by Caviar sale, shares slip



** Amneal Pharmaceuticals : down 7.7%

Slips on profit miss, new co-CEOs



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 2.91%

Consumer Discretionary

down 2.80%

Consumer Staples

down 1.89%

Energy

down 2.69%

Financial

down 2.92%

Health

down 1.90%

Industrial

down 2.73%

Information Technology

down 3.73%

Materials

down 1.56%

Real Estate

down 1.72%

Utilities

down 0.59%





