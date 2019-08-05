U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Genie Energy, Jacobs Engineering Group, Diamond Offshore Drilling

Reuters
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 700 points in a global selloff on Monday, triggered by China's willingness to let the yuan slide in response to the latest U.S. threats on trade.
U.S. casinos: Analyst cuts 2019 Macau revenue outlook on growth concerns
** Sohu.com Ltd : down 23.4%
Eyes worst day in nearly two decades on Q2 rev miss, dour forecast
** Linde Plc : up 2.2%
Rises after 2019 outlook, profit beat
** MediWound : up 14.0%
Gains after HC Wainwright starts with "buy"
** WEC Energy Group : up 1.7%
WEC Energy Group: Rises after beat and raise
** Genie Energy : down 28.5%
Genie Energy: Plunges on surprise Q2 loss
** Macy's : down 5.9%
** Best Buy : down 4.8%
** Tractor Supply : down 4.2%
** Kohl's : down 3.5%
** Foot Locker : down 2.7%
** Gap : down 3.4%
Retail ransacked as trade war escalates
** Jacobs Engineering Group Inc : up 3.7%
Jacobs Engineering: Rises on strong quarterly beat
** Diamond Offshore Drilling : down 18.6%
Falls to record low on bigger-than-feared Q2 loss
** Bank of America Corp : down 4.4%
** JPMorgan Chase & Co : down 2.7%
** Citigroup Inc : down 2.9%
** Morgan Stanley : down 3.4%
** Wells Fargo & Co : down 2.1%
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : down 3.3%
Banks slip on deepest U.S. 3-month, 10-yr yield curve inversion since April 2007
** Apple Inc : down 4.4%
FY earnings could be hit by proposed U.S. tariff - Cowen
** Celgene Corp : down 1.2%
** Incyte : down 3.2%
** Regeneron : down 1.9%
Upcoming U.S. election creates perfect storm for drug pricing policy change - RBC
** Cars.com Inc : down 34.6%
Shares crash after no suitable buyers show up
** Daseke : down 24.6%
Slides to record low on 2019 forecast cut
** Astronics : down 18.2%
Set for worst day in 3 years after FY sales guidance cut
** WideOpenWest : down 7.1%
Fails to WOW! after Q2 revenue miss, SunTrust downgrade
** Cabot Oil & Gas : down 3.5%
** Diamondback Energy : down 3.2%
** Marathon Oil : down 3.7%
** Valero Energy : down 5.2%
** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 1.8%
Oil stocks fall as trade tensions pressure crude prices
** Gulfport Energy : down 3.6%
Brokerages cut PT, citing cash flow concern; shares down
** Eastman Chemical : down 3.3%
Headwinds persisting near-term - Cowen and Co; cuts PT
** Apple Inc : down 4.4%
** ON Semiconductor Corp : down 8.6%
** Facebook Inc : down 3.3%
** Alphabet Inc : down 2.9%
** Amazon.com Inc : down 2.5%
** Netflix Inc : down 4.0%
** Lam Research : down 4.8%
** Micron Technology : down 5.6%
** Nvidia Corp : down 6.3%
** Applied Materials Inc : down 4.2%
** Dow component Intel Corp : down 3.5%
Shares tumble on heightening U.S.-China trade tensions
** Electronic Arts : down 4.0%
** Take-Two Interactive Software : down 5.8%
** Activision Blizzard : down 5.9%
** Zynga : down 4.3%
Videogame stocks down after Trump's comment amid gun violence concerns
** Berkshire Hathaway : down 1.6%
KBW cuts PT, says uncomfortable with disclosure
** Sturm Ruger & Company Inc : up 2.6%
** American Outdoor Brands Corp : up 3.4%
Gun stocks rise after two mass shootings
** Restaurant Brands International Inc : down 0.7%
Street View: Restaurant Brands' plant-based initiatives begin to stem
** Chevron Corp : down 0.8%
Street View: Permian remains key to Chevron's future growth
** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 1.8%
Street View: Challenging Q2 for Exxon, with mounting macro headwinds
** Athenex Inc : down 3.1%
Dips after court rules in favor of FDA in vasopressin lawsuit
** Mercer International: down 3.7%
Down on RBC rating downgrade
** TTM Technologies : down 5.5%
JPM cuts to 'neutral' on near-term risks
** GlycoMimetics Inc : down 58.9%
Halves after blood disorder drug fails late-stage trial
** Tallgrass Energy : down 3.8%
CS cuts PT, cites pipeline competition from 2020
** Prudential Financial : down 2.1%
KBW cuts PT on weak second quarter
** Fossil Group : down 1.3%
Fossil Group: Telsey cuts PT ahead of Q2 results
** Allakos Inc : up 118.8%
Shares surge after mid-stage trial success
** Ipic Entertainment Inc : down 62.3%
Sinks after filing for bankruptcy protection
** Fortive Corp : down 3.4%
Haskett downgrades to "hold" as trade tensions seen hurting demand
** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 4.8%
Gains on deal to expand into LatAm
** Alibaba : down 3.4%
** JD.com : down 5.6%
** Bilibili : down 6.7%
** Nio : down 6.1%
** Baidu : down 5.8%
** Pinduoduo : down 4.6%
** YY Inc : down 4.5%
**Qudian : down 7.1%
**Huya Inc : down 4.7%
US-listed Chinese stocks fall as trade war worsens
** Tyson Foods : up 6.9%
Buzz: Adds meat after Q3 profit beat
** Square Inc : down 5.5%
Guggenheim says "surprised" by Caviar sale, shares slip
** Amneal Pharmaceuticals : down 7.7%
Slips on profit miss, new co-CEOs
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 2.91%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 2.80%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 1.89%
|
Energy
|
|
down 2.69%
|
Financial
|
|
down 2.92%
|
Health
|
|
down 1.90%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 2.73%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 3.73%
|
Materials
|
|
down 1.56%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 1.72%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.59%
