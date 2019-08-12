U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-General Electric, Barrick Gold, CannTrust Holdings

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 7:16 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.67% at 26,093. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.67% at 2,900.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.71% at 7,605.75.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Seadrill Partners LLC , up 6.7%
** Great Ajax Corp , up 5.6%
** Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc , up 4.5%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Grupo Supervielle SA down 30.8%
** YPF Sociedad Anonima down 23.3%
** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 22.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Yangtze River Port And Logistics Ltd , up 45.5%
** Arcadia Biosciences Inc , up 37.5%
** Kaleido Biosciences Inc , up 14.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A , down 26.1%
** Ability Inc , down 16.2%
** Workhorse Group Inc , down 10.9%
** General Electric Co : down 1.3% premarket
JPM's Tusa says GE's fundamentals still look negative
** Barrick Gold Corp : up 1.8% premarket
Rises on upbeat Q2 gold production
** Cloudera : up 1.4% premarket
Up on agreeing to appoint Icahn representatives to board
** CooTek : down 17.0% premarket
** Alphabet Inc : down 0.8% premarket
CooTek: Drops as co cuts Q2 revenue forecast after Google disables its apps
Referenced Symbols:
ABIL
,