U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-General Electric, Barrick Gold, CannTrust Holdings

At 7:16 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.67% at 26,093. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.67% at 2,900.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.71% at 7,605.75.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Seadrill Partners LLC , up 6.7%

** Great Ajax Corp , up 5.6%

** Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc , up 4.5%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Grupo Supervielle SA down 30.8%

** YPF Sociedad Anonima down 23.3%

** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 22.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Yangtze River Port And Logistics Ltd , up 45.5%

** Arcadia Biosciences Inc , up 37.5%

** Kaleido Biosciences Inc , up 14.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A , down 26.1%

** Ability Inc , down 16.2%

** Workhorse Group Inc , down 10.9%



** General Electric Co : down 1.3% premarket

JPM's Tusa says GE's fundamentals still look negative



** Barrick Gold Corp : up 1.8% premarket

Rises on upbeat Q2 gold production



** Cloudera : up 1.4% premarket

Up on agreeing to appoint Icahn representatives to board



** CooTek : down 17.0% premarket

** Alphabet Inc : down 0.8% premarket

CooTek: Drops as co cuts Q2 revenue forecast after Google disables its apps





