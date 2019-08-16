U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GE, Nvidia, Dillard's, Applied Materials

Reuters
At 8:56 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.88% at 25,799. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.90% at 2,874.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.10% at 7,579.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Seadrill Ltd , up 12.4%
** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc , up 9.1%
** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , up 8.2%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Dillard's Inc , down 15.2%
** Aluminum Corp of China Ltd , down 12%
** Sasol Ltd , down 9.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Plus Therapeutics Inc , up 130.4%
** Alta Mesa Resources Inc , up 68.3%
** IZEA Worldwide Inc , up 0.0%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** SAExploration Holdings Inc , down 44%
** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd , down 14.5%
** OncoSec Medical Inc , down 10.4%
** GE : up 3.7% premarket
Hard to write off prospects easily as long as Larry's at helm - analysts
** Nvidia Corp : up 5.7% premarket
Rises on better-than-expected Q2 performance
** Applied Materials : down 3.4% premarket
Reverses course as CEO signals delay in memory market recovery
** Micron Technology : up 1.1% premarket
** Analog Devices : up 1.1% premarket
** Intel Corp : up 1.5% premarket
Chipmakers gain after upbeat results from Nvidia, Applied Materials
** Dillard's : down 15.2% premarket
Set to open at more than 1-1/2 yr low on disappointing Q2
** Accuray : down 3.3% premarket
Down on surprise Q4 loss
** Nabriva : down 1.4% premarket
Rises on plans to resubmit marketing application for antibiotic
** Taronis Technologies : up 4.5% premarket
Up on strong July revenue growth
** T2 Biosystems Inc : down 2.3% premarket
Gains on deal to expand into new markets
** TJX Cos : up 1.9% premarket
** Ross Stores : up 1.3% premarket
TJX Cos: Loop Capital upgrades to 'buy' on off-price momentum
** Vipshop : up 1.0% premarket
Refocus on discount apparel bearing fruit- analysts
** Izea Worldwide : up 22.2% premarket
Jumps after getting $1.1 mln worth contracts
** Qudian : up 3.8% premarket
Shares rise after higher Q2 profit
