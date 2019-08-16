Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GE, Nvidia, Dillard's, Applied Materials

By Reuters

Reuters


At 8:56 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.88% at 25,799. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.90% at 2,874.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.10% at 7,579.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Seadrill Ltd , up 12.4%

** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc , up 9.1%

** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , up 8.2%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Dillard's Inc , down 15.2%

** Aluminum Corp of China Ltd , down 12%

** Sasol Ltd , down 9.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Plus Therapeutics Inc , up 130.4%

** Alta Mesa Resources Inc , up 68.3%

** IZEA Worldwide Inc , up 0.0%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** SAExploration Holdings Inc , down 44%

** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd , down 14.5%

** OncoSec Medical Inc , down 10.4%





** GE : up 3.7% premarket

Hard to write off prospects easily as long as Larry's at helm - analysts



** Nvidia Corp : up 5.7% premarket

Rises on better-than-expected Q2 performance



** Applied Materials : down 3.4% premarket

Reverses course as CEO signals delay in memory market recovery



** Micron Technology : up 1.1% premarket

** Analog Devices : up 1.1% premarket

** Intel Corp : up 1.5% premarket

Chipmakers gain after upbeat results from Nvidia, Applied Materials



** Dillard's : down 15.2% premarket

Set to open at more than 1-1/2 yr low on disappointing Q2



** Accuray : down 3.3% premarket

Down on surprise Q4 loss



** Nabriva : down 1.4% premarket

Rises on plans to resubmit marketing application for antibiotic



** Taronis Technologies : up 4.5% premarket

Up on strong July revenue growth



** T2 Biosystems Inc : down 2.3% premarket

Gains on deal to expand into new markets



** TJX Cos : up 1.9% premarket

** Ross Stores : up 1.3% premarket

TJX Cos: Loop Capital upgrades to 'buy' on off-price momentum



** Vipshop : up 1.0% premarket

Refocus on discount apparel bearing fruit- analysts



** Izea Worldwide : up 22.2% premarket

Jumps after getting $1.1 mln worth contracts



** Qudian : up 3.8% premarket

Shares rise after higher Q2 profit





