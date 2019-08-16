U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GE, Nvidia, Applied Materials, Nabriva

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 13:16 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.16% at 25,875.45. The S&P 500 was up 1.46% at 2,889.15 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.69% at 7,898.009.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** General Electric Co , up 9.6%

** Nvidia Corp , up 6.2 %

** Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp , up 6%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Alliance Data Systems Corp , down 7.6%

** Applied Materials Inc , down 1.3%

** Cboe Global Markets Inc , down 1.1%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Seadrill Ltd , up 25.8%

** Venator Materials PLC , up 18.4%

** Horizon Global Corp , up 18.1%



The top NYSE percentage loser:

** Americas Silver Corp , down 3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Plus Therapeutics Inc , up 181.4%

** Mmtec Inc , up 34.9%

** Solid Biosciences Inc , up 30.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** SAExploration Holdings Inc , down 30.8%

** Mogo Inc , down 16.1%

** Toughbuilt Industries Inc , down 12.7%





** GE : up 9.6%

Hard to write off prospects easily as long as Larry's at helm - analysts



** Nvidia Corp : up 6.2%

Rises on better-than-expected Q2 performance



** Applied Materials : down 1.3%

Down after company raises doubts about memory chip recovery



** Micron Technology : up 2.7%

** Analog Devices : up 2.1%

** Intel Corp : up 1.8%

Chipmakers gain after upbeat results from Nvidia, Applied Materials



** Accuray : down 9.5%

Down on surprise Q4 loss



** Dillard's : down 4.9%

Set to open at more than 1-1/2 yr low on disappointing Q2



** Deere & Co : up 3.5%

Blames trade uncertainty for lowering outlook again



** Nabriva : up 6.9%

Rises on plans to resubmit marketing application for antibiotic



** Taronis Technologies : up 1.5%

Up on strong July revenue growth



** Best : up 2.6%

KeyBanc downgrades, citing "competitive market and imperfect execution"



** T2 Biosystems Inc : up 4.9% Gains on deal to expand into new markets



** TJX Cos : up 2.4%

** Ross Stores : up 1.8%

** Burlington Stores : up 2.7%

TJX CosRises as Loop Capital upgrades to 'buy' on off-price momentum



** Vipshop : up 7.6%

Refocus on discount apparel bearing fruit- analysts



** Izea Worldwide : up 15.6%

Jumps after getting $1.1 mln worth contracts



** Qudian : up 1.3%

Shares rise after higher Q2 profit



** Sasol Ltd : down 4.3%

Sasol's U.S.-listed shares eye 15-year low on delayed results



** SAExploration Holdings : down 30.8%

Sinks on SEC probe, CFO exit amid results delay



** DocuSign : up 1.9%

D.A.Davidson signs up with a "buy", PT of $52



** Kitov Pharma Ltd : up 10.9%

Rises after changes to FameWave deal



** IMAC : up 27.8%

Jumps as Q2 revenue surges over six-fold



** Phunware : up 11.5%

Surges after co-founders buy shares



** Alliance Data Systems : down 7.6%

Slips after Deutsche Bank moves to sidelines



** Kratos Defense : up 5.3%

Kratos Defense gets GS upgrade as drones set to take off



** Gold Fields : down 1.5%

Falls after drop in headline EPS



** Mogo Inc : down 16.1%

Slides after BMO moves to the sidelines



** Horizon Global Corp : up 18.1%

Jumps on deal to sell APAC business



** Dow Inc : up 2.6%

Hits record low after BofAML downgrade



** Summit Wireless Tech : down 4.9%

Tumbles after Ascendiant Capital Markets trims PT



** Trupanion : down 10.2%

Slides after Craig-Hallum moves to sidelines



** National Holdings Corp : down 2.0%

Hits a record low on weak Q3 results



** Revlon : up 6.8%

Top investor says Revlon to explore options; shares glow



** CyrusOne Inc : up 8.2%

Hits record high on report of potential sale talk







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 1.14% Consumer Discretionary up 1.24% Consumer Staples up 1.19% Energy up 1.04% Financial up 1.97% Health up 1.13% Industrial up 1.94% Information Technology up 1.87% Materials up 1.69% Real Estate up 0.73% Utilities up 0.33%