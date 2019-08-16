U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GE, Nvidia, Applied Materials, Nabriva

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 13:16 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.16% at 25,875.45. The S&P 500 was up 1.46% at 2,889.15 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.69% at 7,898.009.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** General Electric Co , up 9.6%
** Nvidia Corp , up 6.2 %
** Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp , up 6%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Alliance Data Systems Corp , down 7.6%
** Applied Materials Inc , down 1.3%
** Cboe Global Markets Inc , down 1.1%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Seadrill Ltd , up 25.8%
** Venator Materials PLC , up 18.4%
** Horizon Global Corp , up 18.1%
The top NYSE percentage loser:
** Americas Silver Corp , down 3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Plus Therapeutics Inc , up 181.4%
** Mmtec Inc , up 34.9%
** Solid Biosciences Inc , up 30.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** SAExploration Holdings Inc , down 30.8%
** Mogo Inc , down 16.1%
** Toughbuilt Industries Inc , down 12.7%
** GE : up 9.6%
Hard to write off prospects easily as long as Larry's at helm - analysts
** Nvidia Corp : up 6.2%
Rises on better-than-expected Q2 performance
** Applied Materials : down 1.3%
Down after company raises doubts about memory chip recovery
** Micron Technology : up 2.7%
** Analog Devices : up 2.1%
** Intel Corp : up 1.8%
Chipmakers gain after upbeat results from Nvidia, Applied Materials
** Accuray : down 9.5%
Down on surprise Q4 loss
** Dillard's : down 4.9%
Set to open at more than 1-1/2 yr low on disappointing Q2
** Deere & Co : up 3.5%
Blames trade uncertainty for lowering outlook again
** Nabriva : up 6.9%
Rises on plans to resubmit marketing application for antibiotic
** Taronis Technologies : up 1.5%
Up on strong July revenue growth
** Best : up 2.6%
KeyBanc downgrades, citing "competitive market and imperfect execution"
** T2 Biosystems Inc : up 4.9% Gains on deal to expand into new markets
** TJX Cos : up 2.4%
** Ross Stores : up 1.8%
** Burlington Stores : up 2.7%
TJX CosRises as Loop Capital upgrades to 'buy' on off-price momentum
** Vipshop : up 7.6%
Refocus on discount apparel bearing fruit- analysts
** Izea Worldwide : up 15.6%
Jumps after getting $1.1 mln worth contracts
** Qudian : up 1.3%
Shares rise after higher Q2 profit
** Sasol Ltd : down 4.3%
Sasol's U.S.-listed shares eye 15-year low on delayed results
** SAExploration Holdings : down 30.8%
Sinks on SEC probe, CFO exit amid results delay
** DocuSign : up 1.9%
D.A.Davidson signs up with a "buy", PT of $52
** Kitov Pharma Ltd : up 10.9%
Rises after changes to FameWave deal
** IMAC : up 27.8%
Jumps as Q2 revenue surges over six-fold
** Phunware : up 11.5%
Surges after co-founders buy shares
** Alliance Data Systems : down 7.6%
Slips after Deutsche Bank moves to sidelines
** Kratos Defense : up 5.3%
Kratos Defense gets GS upgrade as drones set to take off
** Gold Fields : down 1.5%
Falls after drop in headline EPS
** Mogo Inc : down 16.1%
Slides after BMO moves to the sidelines
** Horizon Global Corp : up 18.1%
Jumps on deal to sell APAC business
** Dow Inc : up 2.6%
Hits record low after BofAML downgrade
** Summit Wireless Tech : down 4.9%
Tumbles after Ascendiant Capital Markets trims PT
** Trupanion : down 10.2%
Slides after Craig-Hallum moves to sidelines
** National Holdings Corp : down 2.0%
Hits a record low on weak Q3 results
** Revlon : up 6.8%
Top investor says Revlon to explore options; shares glow
** CyrusOne Inc : up 8.2%
Hits record high on report of potential sale talk
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 1.14%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 1.24%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 1.19%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.04%
|
Financial
|
|
up 1.97%
|
Health
|
|
up 1.13%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.94%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 1.87%
|
Materials
|
|
up 1.69%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.73%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.33%
Referenced Symbols:
ADI
,