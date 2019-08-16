Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GE, Nvidia, Accuray, TJX, Kratos, Mogo

At 11:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.08% at 25,856.23. The S&P 500 was up 1.36% at 2,886.3 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.53% at 7,885.074.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** General Electric Co <GE.N>, up 8.1%

** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 5.8%

** Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp <WAB.N>, up 5.6%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Alliance Data Systems Corp, down 6%

** Applied Materials Inc, down 2.5%

** MarketAxess Holdings Inc <MKTX.O>, down 0.8%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Seadrill Ltd, up 27.8 %

** Venator Materials PLC <VNTR.N>, up 15.9%



The top NYSE percentage loser:

** Americas Silver Corp , down 5.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Plus Therapeutics Inc, up 184.1%

** Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd, up 34.6%

** Solid Biosciences Inc, up 28.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** SAExploration Holdings Inc, down 34.3%

** Mogo Inc <MOGO.O>, down 19%

** Wins Finance Holdings Inc <WINS.O>, down 17%





** GE : up 8.1%

Hard to write off prospects easily as long as Larry's at helm - analysts



** Nvidia Corp : up 5.8%

Rises on better-than-expected Q2 performance



** Applied Materials : down 2.5%

Down after company raises doubts about memory chip recovery



** Micron Technology : up 2.3%

** Analog Devices : up 1.8%

** Intel Corp : up 1.5%

Chipmakers gain after upbeat results from Nvidia, Applied Materials



** Accuray : down 12.1%

Down on surprise Q4 loss



** Dillard's : down 6.5%

Set to open at more than 1-1/2 yr low on disappointing Q2



** Deere & Co : up 2.4%

Blames trade uncertainty for lowering outlook again



** Nabriva : up 3.2%

Rises on plans to resubmit marketing application for antibiotic



** Taronis Technologies : up 4.2%

Up on strong July revenue growth

** Best Inc : up 1.7%

KeyBanc downgrades, citing "competitive market and imperfect execution"



** T2 Biosystems Inc : up 4.0%

Gains on deal to expand into new markets



** TJX Cos : up 2.1%

** Ross Stores : up 1.8%

** Burlington Stores : up 2.5%

TJX Cos: Loop Capital upgrades to 'buy' on off-price momentum



** Vipshop : up 7.4%

Refocus on discount apparel bearing fruit- analysts



** Izea Worldwide : up 15.1%

Jumps after getting $1.1 mln worth contracts



** Qudian : down 2.3%

Shares rise after higher Q2 profit



** Sasol Ltd : down 4.3%

Sasol's U.S.-listed shares eye 15-year low on delayed results



** SAExploration Holdings : down 34.3%

Sinks on SEC probe, CFO exit amid results delay



** DocuSign : up 2.7%

D.A.Davidson signs up with a "buy", PT of $52



** Kitov Pharma Ltd : up 5.3%

Rises after changes to FameWave deal



** IMAC : up 27.8%

Jumps as Q2 revenue surges over six-fold



** Phunware : up 15.9%

Surges after co-founders buy shares



** Alliance Data Systems : down 6.0%

Slips after Deutsche Bank moves to sidelines



** Kratos Defense : up 7.0%

Kratos Defense gets GS upgrade as drones set to take off



** Viavi Solutions : up 1.5%

Gains on Q4 revenue, profit beat



** Gold Fields : down 3.4%

Falls after drop in headline EPS



** Mogo Inc : down 19.0%

Slides after BMO moves to the sidelines



** Hexcel Corp : down 1.2%

GS downgrade signals slowing growth in 2020, shares fall



** Horizon Global Corp : up 11.3%

Jumps on deal to sell APAC business



** Dow Inc : up 1.3%

Hits record low after BofAML downgrade



** Summit Wireless Tech : down 5.4%

Tumbles after Ascendiant Capital Markets trims PT



** Trupanion : down 8.7%

Slides after Craig-Hallum moves to sidelines



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 1.08%

Consumer Discretionary

up 1.07%

Consumer Staples

up 0.99%

Energy

up 0.91%

Financial

up 1.90%

Health

up 1.26%

Industrial

up 1.63%

Information Technology

up 1.72%

Materials

up 1.44%

Real Estate

up 0.61%

Utilities

up 0.37%





