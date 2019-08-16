U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GE, Nvidia, Accuray, TJX, Kratos, Mogo

Reuters
At 11:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.08% at 25,856.23. The S&P 500 was up 1.36% at 2,886.3 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.53% at 7,885.074.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** General Electric Co <GE.N>, up 8.1%
** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 5.8%
** Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp <WAB.N>, up 5.6%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Alliance Data Systems Corp, down 6%
** Applied Materials Inc, down 2.5%
** MarketAxess Holdings Inc <MKTX.O>, down 0.8%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Seadrill Ltd, up 27.8 %
** Venator Materials PLC <VNTR.N>, up 15.9%
The top NYSE percentage loser:
** Americas Silver Corp , down 5.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Plus Therapeutics Inc, up 184.1%
** Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd, up 34.6%
** Solid Biosciences Inc, up 28.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** SAExploration Holdings Inc, down 34.3%
** Mogo Inc <MOGO.O>, down 19%
** Wins Finance Holdings Inc <WINS.O>, down 17%
** GE : up 8.1%
Hard to write off prospects easily as long as Larry's at helm - analysts
** Nvidia Corp : up 5.8%
Rises on better-than-expected Q2 performance
** Applied Materials : down 2.5%
Down after company raises doubts about memory chip recovery
** Micron Technology : up 2.3%
** Analog Devices : up 1.8%
** Intel Corp : up 1.5%
Chipmakers gain after upbeat results from Nvidia, Applied Materials
** Accuray : down 12.1%
Down on surprise Q4 loss
** Dillard's : down 6.5%
Set to open at more than 1-1/2 yr low on disappointing Q2
** Deere & Co : up 2.4%
Blames trade uncertainty for lowering outlook again
** Nabriva : up 3.2%
Rises on plans to resubmit marketing application for antibiotic
** Taronis Technologies : up 4.2%
Up on strong July revenue growth
** Best Inc : up 1.7%
KeyBanc downgrades, citing "competitive market and imperfect execution"
** T2 Biosystems Inc : up 4.0%
Gains on deal to expand into new markets
** TJX Cos : up 2.1%
** Ross Stores : up 1.8%
** Burlington Stores : up 2.5%
TJX Cos: Loop Capital upgrades to 'buy' on off-price momentum
** Vipshop : up 7.4%
Refocus on discount apparel bearing fruit- analysts
** Izea Worldwide : up 15.1%
Jumps after getting $1.1 mln worth contracts
** Qudian : down 2.3%
Shares rise after higher Q2 profit
** Sasol Ltd : down 4.3%
Sasol's U.S.-listed shares eye 15-year low on delayed results
** SAExploration Holdings : down 34.3%
Sinks on SEC probe, CFO exit amid results delay
** DocuSign : up 2.7%
D.A.Davidson signs up with a "buy", PT of $52
** Kitov Pharma Ltd : up 5.3%
Rises after changes to FameWave deal
** IMAC : up 27.8%
Jumps as Q2 revenue surges over six-fold
** Phunware : up 15.9%
Surges after co-founders buy shares
** Alliance Data Systems : down 6.0%
Slips after Deutsche Bank moves to sidelines
** Kratos Defense : up 7.0%
Kratos Defense gets GS upgrade as drones set to take off
** Viavi Solutions : up 1.5%
Gains on Q4 revenue, profit beat
** Gold Fields : down 3.4%
Falls after drop in headline EPS
** Mogo Inc : down 19.0%
Slides after BMO moves to the sidelines
** Hexcel Corp : down 1.2%
GS downgrade signals slowing growth in 2020, shares fall
** Horizon Global Corp : up 11.3%
Jumps on deal to sell APAC business
** Dow Inc : up 1.3%
Hits record low after BofAML downgrade
** Summit Wireless Tech : down 5.4%
Tumbles after Ascendiant Capital Markets trims PT
** Trupanion : down 8.7%
Slides after Craig-Hallum moves to sidelines
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
