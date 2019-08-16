U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GE, chip stocks, Izea, SAExploration

Reuters





At 10:27 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.87% at 25,802.78. The S&P 500 was up 1.11% at 2,879.32 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.30% at 7,867.507.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Nvidia Corp , up 6.8%

** General Electric Co , up 6.6%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc , up 4.8%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Alliance Data Systems Corp , down 5.5%

** Applied Materials Inc , down 4.1%

** DaVita Inc , down 0.9%



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** Horizon Global Corp , up 31.1 %

** Seadrill Ltd , up 14.8 %



The top NYSE percentage loser:



** Alliance Data Systems Corp , down 5.6%

** Sasol Ltd : down 5.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Plus Therapeutics Inc , up 232.5 %

** Trans World Entertainment Corp , up 36.1 %

** Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd , up 34.6 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** SAExploration Holdings Inc , down 36.8 %

** Mogo Inc , down 19.4 %

** Accuray Inc , down 14.7 %





** GE : up 6.6%

Hard to write off prospects easily as long as Larry at helm - analysts



** Nvidia Corp : up 6.8%

Rises on better-than-expected Q2 performance



** Applied Materials : down 4.1%

Reverses course as CEO signals delay in memory market recovery



** Micron Technology : up 2.8%

** Analog Devices : up 1.9%

** Intel Corp : up 1.5%

Chipmakers gain after upbeat results from Nvidia, Applied Materials



** Accuray : down 14.7%

Down on surprise Q4 loss



** Dillard's : down 2.2%

Set to open at more than 1-1/2 yr low on disappointing Q2



** Nabriva : up 1.4%

Rises on plans to resubmit marketing application for antibiotic



** Taronis Technologies : up 1.0%

Up on strong July revenue growth



** T2 Biosystems Inc : up 3.7%

Gains on deal to expand into new markets



** TJX Cos : up 1.5%

** Ross Stores : up 1.6%

** Burlington Stores : up 1.8%

TJX Cos: Loop Capital upgrades to 'buy' on off-price momentum



** Vipshop : up 7.4%

Refocus on discount apparel bearing fruit- analysts



** Izea Worldwide : up 14.5%

Jumps after getting $1.1 mln worth contracts



** Qudian : down 3.4%

Shares rise after higher Q2 profit



** Sasol Ltd : down 5.2%

Sasol's U.S.-listed shares eye 15-year low on delayed results



** SAExploration Holdings : down 36.8%

Sinks on SEC probe, CFO exit amid results delay



** DocuSign : up 1.9%

D.A.Davidson signs up with a "buy", PT of $52



** Kitov Pharma Ltd : up 11.6%

Rises after changes to FameWave deal





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.96% Consumer Discretionary up 0.82% Consumer Staples up 1.13% Energy up 0.69% Financial up 1.17% Health up 1.15% Industrial up 1.31% Information Technology up 1.51% Materials up 0.99% Real Estate up 0.45% Utilities up 0.36%