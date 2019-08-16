U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GE, chip stocks, Izea, SAExploration

Reuters
At 10:27 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.87% at 25,802.78. The S&P 500 was up 1.11% at 2,879.32 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.30% at 7,867.507.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Nvidia Corp , up 6.8%
** General Electric Co , up 6.6%
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc , up 4.8%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Alliance Data Systems Corp , down 5.5%
** Applied Materials Inc , down 4.1%
** DaVita Inc , down 0.9%
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** Horizon Global Corp , up 31.1 %
** Seadrill Ltd , up 14.8 %
The top NYSE percentage loser:
** Alliance Data Systems Corp , down 5.6%
** Sasol Ltd : down 5.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Plus Therapeutics Inc , up 232.5 %
** Trans World Entertainment Corp , up 36.1 %
** Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd , up 34.6 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** SAExploration Holdings Inc , down 36.8 %
** Mogo Inc , down 19.4 %
** Accuray Inc , down 14.7 %
** GE : up 6.6%
Hard to write off prospects easily as long as Larry at helm - analysts
** Nvidia Corp : up 6.8%
Rises on better-than-expected Q2 performance
** Applied Materials : down 4.1%
Reverses course as CEO signals delay in memory market recovery
** Micron Technology : up 2.8%
** Analog Devices : up 1.9%
** Intel Corp : up 1.5%
Chipmakers gain after upbeat results from Nvidia, Applied Materials
** Accuray : down 14.7%
Down on surprise Q4 loss
** Dillard's : down 2.2%
Set to open at more than 1-1/2 yr low on disappointing Q2
** Nabriva : up 1.4%
Rises on plans to resubmit marketing application for antibiotic
** Taronis Technologies : up 1.0%
Up on strong July revenue growth
** T2 Biosystems Inc : up 3.7%
Gains on deal to expand into new markets
** TJX Cos : up 1.5%
** Ross Stores : up 1.6%
** Burlington Stores : up 1.8%
TJX Cos: Loop Capital upgrades to 'buy' on off-price momentum
** Vipshop : up 7.4%
Refocus on discount apparel bearing fruit- analysts
** Izea Worldwide : up 14.5%
Jumps after getting $1.1 mln worth contracts
** Qudian : down 3.4%
Shares rise after higher Q2 profit
** Sasol Ltd : down 5.2%
Sasol's U.S.-listed shares eye 15-year low on delayed results
** SAExploration Holdings : down 36.8%
Sinks on SEC probe, CFO exit amid results delay
** DocuSign : up 1.9%
D.A.Davidson signs up with a "buy", PT of $52
** Kitov Pharma Ltd : up 11.6%
Rises after changes to FameWave deal
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
up 0.96%
Consumer Discretionary
up 0.82%
Consumer Staples
up 1.13%
Energy
up 0.69%
Financial
up 1.17%
Health
up 1.15%
Industrial
up 1.31%
Information Technology
up 1.51%
Materials
up 0.99%
Real Estate
up 0.45%
Utilities
up 0.36%
