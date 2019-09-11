U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GameStop, Lexicon Pharma, T2 Biosystems, Zscaler, Yuma Energy, Top Ships, Bicycle Therapeutics

Reuters





Wall Street rose on Wednesday, boosted by Apple Inc after the launch of its latest iPhones, while investor nerves were also soothed by China's move to ease trade tensions with the United States.

Best day in 3 yrs after CFO says NII may not fall in Q3



** Baker Hughes : down 5.4%

GE looks to reap about $3 bln in sale of Baker Hughes shares

Cowen expects GE's stake sale to remove some overhang to shares



** GameStop Corp : down 12.4%

Plunges after disappointing Q2, dour forecast



** Gevo Inc : up 4.7%

Rises on partnership to develop a biofuel



** RH : up 5.8%

RH: Street bullish, says co set for more beats in future



** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 29.1%

Rises on $260 mln partnership termination charges from Sanofi



** T2 Biosystems Inc : up 53.8%

Rises after "unprecedented government help" from BARDA deal



** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc : down 5.9%

Falls after brokerages downgrade, cut PTs



** General Motors : down 1.4%

Dips after recall of 3.5 mln U.S. vehicles



** Zscaler Inc : down 20.3%

Worst day ever after FY profit forecast disappoints



** DarioHealth Corp : up 1.8%

Jumps on deal to enhance digital therapeutics platform



** LoveSac Co : up 14.2%

Soars on upbeat Q2 results, reduced dependence on China



** Tilray Inc : down 2.4%

Files to sell $400 mln of stock [nL2N2620GI



** SigmaTron International : up 12.9%

Jumps on Q1 profit versus year-ago loss



** Harmonic Inc : up 6.3%

Harmonic strikes a chord after pricing convertible debt deal



** Costco Wholesale Corp : down 1.3%

Costco Wholesale Corp: Down after Oppenheimer downgrades to "perform"



** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc : up 11.6%

Aimmune shares jump after FDA staff comments on peanut allergy drug



** Yuma Energy : up 139.6%

Soars on purchase of bank debt



** Farmer Bros Co : down 21.4%

Burns on poor results, set for worst day ever



** Top Ships Inc : down 46.4%

Hits record low on discounted public offering



** CenturyLink Inc : up 4.1%

Rises after subsidiary's proposed note offering



** DaVita Inc : down 3.5%

Shares slip as William Blair steps to sidelines



** Banc of California Inc : down 5.6%

Tumbles, loan loss to cut into EPS



** China Pharma Holdings : up 3.1%

Rises on treatment agreement



** Parker Drilling Co : down 5.0%

Slides on reverse stock split, delisting proposal



** Luby's Inc : up 24.2%

Jumps as co to consider strategic options



** YRC Worldwide Inc : up 15.0%

New term loan deal breathes life into stock



** General Finance Corp : up 7.7%

Rises on better-than-expected profit



** EQT Corp : up 1.7%

Rises after announcing job cuts, new structure



** ARCA Biopharma Inc : up 13.4%

ARCA Biopharma: To present clinical data at scientific meeting; stock surges 30%



** Apple Inc : up 2.9%

Apple crosses $1 trillion in valuation after launching cheaper streaming service



** Bicycle Therapeutics : up 24.5%

Bicycle Therapeutics: Clocks record rise after GS upgrades to 'buy'



** Lantronix Inc : down 10.0%

Lantronix Inc: Disappointing results and outlook send stock lower



** China Online Education Group : up 22.6%

China Online Education Group surges on higher qtrly revenue



** US Foods Holding Corp : up 2.6%

US Foods: Gains on FTC nod to buy SGA's Food Group



** Funko Inc : up 7.3%

Funko: Up after GameStop reports higher collectible sales



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.88% Consumer Discretionary up 0.33% Consumer Staples up 0.21% Energy down 0.51% Financial up 0.28% Health up 0.80% Industrial up 0.36% Information Technology up 0.85% Materials up 0.52% Real Estate down 0.15% Utilities up 0.84%