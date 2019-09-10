U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Francesca's, Alkaline Water, Yield10, AVEO Pharma, Mallinckrodt

Reuters
At 8:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.14% at 26,803. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.20% at 2,972.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.32% at 7,806.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Obsidian Energy Ltd , up 23.3%
** Seadrill Ltd , up 12.6%
** World Fuel Services Corp , up 11.9%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Best Inc , down 10.9%
** Macerich Co , down 7.9%
** Chesapeake Energy Corp , down 4.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Francesca's Holdings Corp , up 88.0%
** Senmiao Technology Ltd , up 27.9%
** SPI Energy Co Ltd , up 26.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Emmaus Life Sciences Inc , down 35.6%
** Yield10 Bioscience Inc , down 30.8%
** Everquote Inc , down 14.7%
** Translate Bio Inc : down 8.3% premarket
Translate Bio falls on scrapping development of genetic deficiency drug
** Wendy's Co : down 6.1% premarket
Wendy's: Falls as co cuts 2019 earnings forecast on breakfast investments
Street View: Mixed response to Wendy's attempt to expand breakfast menu
** Ford Motor Co : down 3.8% premarket
Ford Motor Co: Moody's downgrades Ford bond rating to junk status
** Ctrip.com International : down 2.2% premarket
CORRECTED-Ctrip.com: Drops after weak Q3 rev growth forecast
** Israel Chemicals : up 3.4% premarket
Israel Chemicals: Gains on plans to ramp up bromine production
** HD Supply Holdings Inc : down 4.5% premarket
HD Supply: Falls on lower-than-expected annual sales forecast
** Mallinckrodt : up 11.9% premarket
Mallinckrodt surges on deal to sell unit for up to $250 mln
** Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : down 2.9% premarket
Omega Healthcare dips after pricing stock offering to fund acquisition
** AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 26.0% premarket
AVEO Pharma jumps after update on late-stage kidney cancer drug trial
** Yield10 Bioscience : down 30.8% premarket
Yield10 Bioscience: Set to open at record low
** Veoneer Inc : up 6.8% premarket
Veoneer Inc rises after supply nomination
** Micron Technology Inc : up 0.5% premarket
Micron: Rises as KeyBanc sees signs of recovery in memory demand
** Francesca's Holdings Corp : up 88.0% premarket
Francesca's surges on higher profit, smaller decline in same-store sales
** Alkaline Water Co : up 12.2% premarket
Alkaline Water Co set for best day in over 3 yrs on acquisition
** Laureate Education Inc : down 5.1% premarket
Laureate Education: Falls as top holder cuts stake
