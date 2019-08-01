Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fitbit, Whiting Petroleum, IZEA Worldwide, AVEO Pharmaceuticals

By Reuters

Reuters


At 7:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.19% at 26,907. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.15% at 2,986.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.24% at 7,886.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Pioneer Energy Services Corp , up 18.2%

** Teekay Tankers Ltd , up 14.6%

** Boot Barn Holdings Inc , up 11.9%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Whiting Petroleum Corp , down 21.4%

** Fitbit Inc , down 16.4%

** Owens-Illinois Inc , down 11.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 29.0%

** Pacific Ethanol Inc , up 25.6%

** IZEA Worldwide Inc , up 20.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** ConforMIS Inc , down 34.4%

** Pluralsight Inc , down 30.8%

** ABIOMED Inc , down 19.7%





** Qualcomm Inc : down 7.2% premarket

Slides after forecasting Q4 revenue below estimates



** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp : up 2.9% premarket

Jumps after Q3 profit beat



** Whiting Petroleum Corp : down 21.4% premarket

Falls on surprise Q2 loss; slashes workforce by 33%



** Fitbit Inc : down 16.4% premarket

Set to touch all-time low as profitability remains elusive



** SunPower Corp : up 17.6% premarket

Analysts expect margin expansion to boost earnings outlook



** Boot Barn Holdings Inc : up 11.9% premarket

Surges on Q1 results



** Concho Resources Inc : down 9.9% premarket

Falls on Q2 profit miss, weak output forecast



** Beyond Meat Inc : down 8.9% premarket

Drops after secondary stock deal



** AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 29.0% premarket

Jumps as Japan'sKyowa Kirin retrieves certain tivozanib rights



** Five9 Inc : up 16.5% premarket

Set for best session in a year on JPM upgrade, PT hikes after Q2 beat



** Cigna Corp : up 4.2% premarket

Up on Q2 profit beat, forecast raise



** IZEA Worldwide Inc : up 20.9% premarket

Jumps on contract win



** Clorox Co : down 3.8% premarket

Drops as household segment continues to struggle



** ABIOMED Inc : down 19.7% premarket

Plunges after cutting 2020 revenue forecast





