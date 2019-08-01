U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fitbit, Whiting Petroleum, IZEA Worldwide, AVEO Pharmaceuticals

Reuters
At 7:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.19% at 26,907. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.15% at 2,986.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.24% at 7,886.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Pioneer Energy Services Corp , up 18.2%
** Teekay Tankers Ltd , up 14.6%
** Boot Barn Holdings Inc , up 11.9%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Whiting Petroleum Corp , down 21.4%
** Fitbit Inc , down 16.4%
** Owens-Illinois Inc , down 11.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 29.0%
** Pacific Ethanol Inc , up 25.6%
** IZEA Worldwide Inc , up 20.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** ConforMIS Inc , down 34.4%
** Pluralsight Inc , down 30.8%
** ABIOMED Inc , down 19.7%
** Qualcomm Inc : down 7.2% premarket
Slides after forecasting Q4 revenue below estimates
** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp : up 2.9% premarket
Jumps after Q3 profit beat
** Whiting Petroleum Corp : down 21.4% premarket
Falls on surprise Q2 loss; slashes workforce by 33%
** Fitbit Inc : down 16.4% premarket
Set to touch all-time low as profitability remains elusive
** SunPower Corp : up 17.6% premarket
Analysts expect margin expansion to boost earnings outlook
** Boot Barn Holdings Inc : up 11.9% premarket
Surges on Q1 results
** Concho Resources Inc : down 9.9% premarket
Falls on Q2 profit miss, weak output forecast
** Beyond Meat Inc : down 8.9% premarket
Drops after secondary stock deal
** AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 29.0% premarket
Jumps as Japan'sKyowa Kirin retrieves certain tivozanib rights
** Five9 Inc : up 16.5% premarket
Set for best session in a year on JPM upgrade, PT hikes after Q2 beat
** Cigna Corp : up 4.2% premarket
Up on Q2 profit beat, forecast raise
** IZEA Worldwide Inc : up 20.9% premarket
Jumps on contract win
** Clorox Co : down 3.8% premarket
Drops as household segment continues to struggle
** ABIOMED Inc : down 19.7% premarket
Plunges after cutting 2020 revenue forecast
