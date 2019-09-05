U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Exxon Mobil, Mallinckrodt, gold stocks

Reuters
At 11:58 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.64% at 26,788.5. The S&P 500 was up 1.35% at 2,977.36 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.56% at 8,101.322.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** IPG Photonics Corp , up 7.3%
** Nordstrom Inc , up 6.8%
** Mosaic Co , up 6.5%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Church & Dwight Co Inc , down 5.3%
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp , down 4.1%
** Motorola Solutions Inc , down 3.6%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Signet Jewelers Ltd , up 23.3%
** IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA , up 18.3%
** Vista Oil & Gas SA de CV , up 16.9%
The top two NYSE percentage losers:
** Meredith Corp , down 26.6%
** REV Group Inc , down 25.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Edesa Biotech Inc , up 40.6%
** Opgen Inc Wt , up 36.6%
** G-III Apparel Group Ltd , up 23.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Telenav Inc , down 33.5%
** Cyanotech Corp , down 25.8%
** Livongo Health Inc , down 17.5%
** Match Group Inc : down 6.8%
** IAC/InterActiveCorp : down 5.4%
** Facebook Inc : up 1.7%
Match, IAC down as Facebook launches dating service in United States
** Exxon Mobil Corp : up 1.5%
Exxon Mobil rises after Reuters reports of Norwegian assets sale
** Under Armour Inc : up 3.1%
Under Armour: Gains after naming president for N.America unit
** Slack Technologies Inc : down 5.2%
Slack Technologies: Slides as co forecasts bigger-than-expected Q3 loss
** Mallinckrodt PLC : down 40.9%
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 3.2%
** Endo International PLC : down 11.1%
Mallinckrodt slumps on report of potential bankruptcy, drags Endo and Teva
** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : up 7.2%
Bed Bath & Beyond: Rises on plans to name CEO soon, reduce inventory
** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd : down 7.1%
** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : down 6.4%
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 5.0%
** Yamana Gold Inc : down 6.5%
** Alamos Gold Inc : down 4.7%
** Gold Fields Ltd : down 3.4%
** Barrick Gold Corp : down 7.3%
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : down 4.1%
Strong U.S. economic data, trade optimism fuel fall in gold miners
** At Home Group Inc : down 7.9%
At Home Group Inc: Slips on rev miss, weaker-than-expected outlook
** Signet Jewelers Ltd : up 23.3%
Signet Jewelers: Jumps on Q2 beat, full-year profit forecast
** G-III Apparel Group Ltd : up 23.9%
G-III Apparel: Advances on better-than-expected profit, annual outlook
** Cloudera Inc : up 11.5%
Cloudera shares climb higher after Q2 revenue beat; JPM raises PT
** Palo Alto Networks Inc : up 2.5%
Palo Alto Networks: Rises on strong sales-growth forecast
** Qutoutiao Inc : down 10.0%
Qutoutiao Inc: Drops on wider Q2 loss
** GMS Inc : down 13.3%
GMS drops after announcing secondary public offering
** SecureWorks Corp : up 8.2%
Secureworks: Rises on revenue beat
** Appian Corp : down 8.9%
Appian dips after pricing stock offering
** Kirkland's Inc : down 23.3%
Kirkland's set to hit over 11-yr low on weak Q2 results
** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc : up 11.9%
Global Blood Therapeutics: Rises as FDA accepts to review blood disorder therapy
** Smartsheet Inc : down 10.2%
Smartsheet: Set for worst day in three months on gloomy FY forecast
** Prudential Financial Inc : up 2.9%
Prudential Financial erases premarket losses on deal to buy Assurance IQ
** Edesa Biotech Inc : up 40.6%
Edesa Biotech Inc: Rises on nod to start trials in hemorrhoid patients
** Helmerich & Payne Inc : up 2.7%
Helmerich & Payne: Rises on fiscal 2019 capex cut
** REV Group Inc : down 25.6%
REV Group: Records worst day ever after disappointing Q3, outlook cut
** Bitauto Holdings Ltd : up 11.2%
Bitauto: Surges on quarterly revenue beat
** Verint Systems Inc : down 11.9%
Verint Systems: Tumbles to 4-1/2 year low on Q2 rev miss
** Macy's Inc : up 5.0%
Macy's: Climbs on plans to improve margins, reduce annual costs
** Livongo Health Inc : down 17.5%
Livongo Health falls on wider quarterly loss
** Lands End Inc : up 16.7%
Lands End Inc: Jumps on Q2 results, upbeat forecast
** Incyte Corp : up 1.6%
Incyte Corp: Snaps 3-day losing streak on PT hike
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
