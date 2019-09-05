U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Exxon Mobil, Mallinckrodt, gold stocks

Reuters





At 11:58 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.64% at 26,788.5. The S&P 500 was up 1.35% at 2,977.36 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.56% at 8,101.322.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** IPG Photonics Corp , up 7.3%

** Nordstrom Inc , up 6.8%

** Mosaic Co , up 6.5%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Church & Dwight Co Inc , down 5.3%

** Newmont Goldcorp Corp , down 4.1%

** Motorola Solutions Inc , down 3.6%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Signet Jewelers Ltd , up 23.3%

** IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA , up 18.3%

** Vista Oil & Gas SA de CV , up 16.9%



The top two NYSE percentage losers:

** Meredith Corp , down 26.6%

** REV Group Inc , down 25.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Edesa Biotech Inc , up 40.6%

** Opgen Inc Wt , up 36.6%

** G-III Apparel Group Ltd , up 23.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Telenav Inc , down 33.5%

** Cyanotech Corp , down 25.8%

** Livongo Health Inc , down 17.5%







** Match Group Inc : down 6.8%

** IAC/InterActiveCorp : down 5.4%

** Facebook Inc : up 1.7%

Match, IAC down as Facebook launches dating service in United States



** Exxon Mobil Corp : up 1.5%

Exxon Mobil rises after Reuters reports of Norwegian assets sale



** Under Armour Inc : up 3.1%

Under Armour: Gains after naming president for N.America unit



** Slack Technologies Inc : down 5.2%

Slack Technologies: Slides as co forecasts bigger-than-expected Q3 loss



** Mallinckrodt PLC : down 40.9%

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 3.2%

** Endo International PLC : down 11.1%

Mallinckrodt slumps on report of potential bankruptcy, drags Endo and Teva



** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : up 7.2%

Bed Bath & Beyond: Rises on plans to name CEO soon, reduce inventory



** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd : down 7.1%

** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : down 6.4%

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 5.0%

** Yamana Gold Inc : down 6.5%

** Alamos Gold Inc : down 4.7%

** Gold Fields Ltd : down 3.4%

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 7.3%

** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : down 4.1%

Strong U.S. economic data, trade optimism fuel fall in gold miners



** At Home Group Inc : down 7.9%

At Home Group Inc: Slips on rev miss, weaker-than-expected outlook



** Signet Jewelers Ltd : up 23.3%

Signet Jewelers: Jumps on Q2 beat, full-year profit forecast



** G-III Apparel Group Ltd : up 23.9%

G-III Apparel: Advances on better-than-expected profit, annual outlook



** Cloudera Inc : up 11.5%

Cloudera shares climb higher after Q2 revenue beat; JPM raises PT



** Palo Alto Networks Inc : up 2.5%

Palo Alto Networks: Rises on strong sales-growth forecast



** Qutoutiao Inc : down 10.0%

Qutoutiao Inc: Drops on wider Q2 loss



** GMS Inc : down 13.3%

GMS drops after announcing secondary public offering



** SecureWorks Corp : up 8.2%

Secureworks: Rises on revenue beat



** Appian Corp : down 8.9%

Appian dips after pricing stock offering



** Kirkland's Inc : down 23.3%

Kirkland's set to hit over 11-yr low on weak Q2 results



** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc : up 11.9%

Global Blood Therapeutics: Rises as FDA accepts to review blood disorder therapy



** Smartsheet Inc : down 10.2%

Smartsheet: Set for worst day in three months on gloomy FY forecast



** Prudential Financial Inc : up 2.9%

Prudential Financial erases premarket losses on deal to buy Assurance IQ



** Edesa Biotech Inc : up 40.6%

Edesa Biotech Inc: Rises on nod to start trials in hemorrhoid patients



** Helmerich & Payne Inc : up 2.7%

Helmerich & Payne: Rises on fiscal 2019 capex cut



** REV Group Inc : down 25.6%

REV Group: Records worst day ever after disappointing Q3, outlook cut



** Bitauto Holdings Ltd : up 11.2%

Bitauto: Surges on quarterly revenue beat



** Verint Systems Inc : down 11.9%

Verint Systems: Tumbles to 4-1/2 year low on Q2 rev miss



** Macy's Inc : up 5.0%

Macy's: Climbs on plans to improve margins, reduce annual costs



** Livongo Health Inc : down 17.5%

Livongo Health falls on wider quarterly loss



** Lands End Inc : up 16.7%

Lands End Inc: Jumps on Q2 results, upbeat forecast



** Incyte Corp : up 1.6%

Incyte Corp: Snaps 3-day losing streak on PT hike



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 1.40% Consumer Discretionary up 1.71% Consumer Staples down 0.35% Energy up 1.96% Financial up 2.31% Health up 0.99% Industrial up 2.06% Information Technology up 1.90% Materials up 0.46% Real Estate down 1.17% Utilities down 1.21%