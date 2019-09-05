U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Exxon, Mallinckrodt, Big banks, gold miners

Reuters
At 13:38 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.54% at 26,761.82. The S&P 500 was up 1.27% at 2,975.04 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.51% at 8,097.631.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Tapestry Inc , up 7.3%
** Nordstrom Inc , up 7.3%
** Mosaic Co , up 6.6%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Church & Dwight Co Inc , down 3.7%
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp , down 3.5%
** WEC Energy Group Inc , down 2.7%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Signet Jewelers Ltd , up 23.7%
** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc , up 20.7%
** Tenneco Inc , up 17.1%
The top two NYSE percentage losers:
** Meredith Corp , down 26.5%
** REV Group Inc , down 24.2%
The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Edesa Biotch Inc , up 68.1%
** G-III Apparel Group Ltd , up 25.8%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Telenav Inc , down 46.3%
** Livongo Health Inc , down 14.9%
** Uniqure NV , down 13.7%
** Match Group Inc : down 6.1%
** IAC/InterActiveCorp : down 4.4%
** Facebook Inc : up 1.7%
Match, IAC down as Facebook launches dating service in United States
** Exxon Mobil Corp : up 1.4%
Exxon Mobil rises after Reuters reports of Norwegian assets sale
** Bank of America Corp : up 3.0%
** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 2.9%
** Morgan Stanley : up 2.6%
** Wells Fargo & Co : up 2.5%
** Citigroup Inc : up 3.7%
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : up 2.7%
Big banks surge as U.S. Treasury yields rise
** Under Armour Inc : up 3.5%
Under Armour: Gains after naming president for N.America unit
** Baker Hughes : up 4.7%
** Schlumberger NV : up 3.0%
** Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 3.3%
** Devon Energy Corp : up 3.9%
** Apache Corp : up 4.6%
** Exxon Mobil Corp : up 1.4%
** Chevron Corp : up 0.6%
Oil stocks rise on drop in crude inventories, U.S.-China trade optimism
** Slack Technologies Inc : down 3.5%
Slack Technologies: Slides as co forecasts bigger-than-expected Q3 loss
** Mallinckrodt PLC : down 39.8%
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 2.2%
** Endo International PLC : down 8.5%
Mallinckrodt slumps on report of potential bankruptcy, drags Endo and Teva
** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : up 5.9%
Bed Bath & Beyond: Rises on plans to name CEO soon, reduce inventory
** At Home Group Inc : down 5.1%
At Home Group Inc: Slips on rev miss, weaker-than-expected outlook
** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd : down 8.4%
** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : down 5.7%
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 5.3%
** Yamana Gold Inc : down 4.6%
** Alamos Gold Inc : down 3.9%
** Gold Fields Ltd : down 3.4%
** Barrick Gold Corp : down 6.7%
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : down 3.5%
Strong U.S. economic data, trade optimism fuel fall in gold miners
** Signet Jewelers Ltd : up 23.7%
Signet Jewelers: Jumps on Q2 beat, full-year profit forecast
** G-III Apparel Group Ltd : up 25.8%
G-III Apparel: Advances on better-than-expected profit, annual outlook
** Cloudera Inc : up 15.7%
Cloudera shares climb higher after Q2 revenue beat; JPM raises PT
** Palo Alto Networks Inc : up 4.6%
Palo Alto Networks: Rises on strong sales-growth forecast
** Qutoutiao Inc : down 8.5%
Qutoutiao Inc: Drops on wider Q2 loss
** GMS Inc : down 9.4%
GMS drops after announcing secondary public offering
** SecureWorks Corp : up 15.1%
Secureworks: Rises on revenue beat
** Appian Corp : down 4.3%
Appian dips after pricing stock offering
** Kirkland's Inc : down 25.5%
Kirkland's set to hit over 11-year low on weak Q2 results
** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc : up 15.2%
Global Blood Therapeutics: Rises as FDA accepts to review blood disorder therapy
** Smartsheet Inc : down 11.4%
Smartsheet: Set for worst day in three months on gloomy FY forecast
** Prudential Financial Inc : up 2.9%
Prudential Financial erases premarket losses on deal to buy Assurance IQ
** Edesa Biotech Inc : up 68.1%
Edesa Biotech Inc: Rises on nod to start trials in hemorrhoid patients
** Helmerich & Payne Inc : up 1.6%
Helmerich & Payne: Rises on fiscal 2019 capex cut
** REV Group Inc : down 24.2%
REV Group: Records worst day ever after disappointing Q3, outlook cut
** Bitauto Holdings Ltd : up 11.4%
Bitauto: Surges on quarterly revenue beat
** Verint Systems Inc : down 12.4%
Verint Systems: Tumbles to 4-1/2 year low on Q2 rev miss
** Macy's Inc : up 4.8%
Macy's: Climbs on plans to improve margins, reduce annual costs
** Livongo Health Inc : down 14.9%
Livongo Health falls on wider quarterly loss
** Lands End Inc : up 20.8%
Lands End Inc: Jumps on Q2 results, upbeat forecast
** Incyte Corp : up 1.6%
Incyte Corp: Snaps 3-day losing streak on PT hike
** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc : up 12.3%
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc: Jumps on Q3 revenue beat
** National Oilwell Varco Inc : up 5.9%
National Oilwell Varco: Finally checking enough boxes, Jefferies says
** Church & Dwight Co Inc : down 3.7%
Church & Dwight: Slides after Spruce Point's "strong sell"
** Unum Therapeutics Inc : up 8.3%
Unum: Rises as brokerage assumes coverage with 'overweight'
** Meredith Corp : down 26.5%
Meredith Corp: Outlook disappoints, stock plunges 28%
** Ceridian HCM Holding Inc : down 4.6%
HR software co Ceridian slides as sponsors, CEO sell $500 mln of shares
** Medallia Inc : down 2.8%
FLIR Systems: Berenberg starts with 'buy' on long-term potential, valuation
** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 3.1%
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
