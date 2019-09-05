U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Exxon, Mallinckrodt, Big banks, gold miners

Reuters





At 13:38 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.54% at 26,761.82. The S&P 500 was up 1.27% at 2,975.04 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.51% at 8,097.631.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Tapestry Inc , up 7.3%

** Nordstrom Inc , up 7.3%

** Mosaic Co , up 6.6%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Church & Dwight Co Inc , down 3.7%

** Newmont Goldcorp Corp , down 3.5%

** WEC Energy Group Inc , down 2.7%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Signet Jewelers Ltd , up 23.7%

** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc , up 20.7%

** Tenneco Inc , up 17.1%



The top two NYSE percentage losers:

** Meredith Corp , down 26.5%

** REV Group Inc , down 24.2%



The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Edesa Biotch Inc , up 68.1%

** G-III Apparel Group Ltd , up 25.8%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Telenav Inc , down 46.3%

** Livongo Health Inc , down 14.9%

** Uniqure NV , down 13.7%







** Match Group Inc : down 6.1%

** IAC/InterActiveCorp : down 4.4%

** Facebook Inc : up 1.7%

Match, IAC down as Facebook launches dating service in United States



** Exxon Mobil Corp : up 1.4%

Exxon Mobil rises after Reuters reports of Norwegian assets sale



** Bank of America Corp : up 3.0%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 2.9%

** Morgan Stanley : up 2.6%

** Wells Fargo & Co : up 2.5%

** Citigroup Inc : up 3.7%

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : up 2.7%

Big banks surge as U.S. Treasury yields rise



** Under Armour Inc : up 3.5%

Under Armour: Gains after naming president for N.America unit



** Baker Hughes : up 4.7%

** Schlumberger NV : up 3.0%

** Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 3.3%

** Devon Energy Corp : up 3.9%

** Apache Corp : up 4.6%

** Exxon Mobil Corp : up 1.4%

** Chevron Corp : up 0.6%

Oil stocks rise on drop in crude inventories, U.S.-China trade optimism



** Slack Technologies Inc : down 3.5%

Slack Technologies: Slides as co forecasts bigger-than-expected Q3 loss



** Mallinckrodt PLC : down 39.8%

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 2.2%

** Endo International PLC : down 8.5%

Mallinckrodt slumps on report of potential bankruptcy, drags Endo and Teva



** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : up 5.9%

Bed Bath & Beyond: Rises on plans to name CEO soon, reduce inventory



** At Home Group Inc : down 5.1%

At Home Group Inc: Slips on rev miss, weaker-than-expected outlook



** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd : down 8.4%

** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : down 5.7%

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 5.3%

** Yamana Gold Inc : down 4.6%

** Alamos Gold Inc : down 3.9%

** Gold Fields Ltd : down 3.4%

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 6.7%

** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : down 3.5%

Strong U.S. economic data, trade optimism fuel fall in gold miners



** Signet Jewelers Ltd : up 23.7%

Signet Jewelers: Jumps on Q2 beat, full-year profit forecast



** G-III Apparel Group Ltd : up 25.8%

G-III Apparel: Advances on better-than-expected profit, annual outlook



** Cloudera Inc : up 15.7%

Cloudera shares climb higher after Q2 revenue beat; JPM raises PT



** Palo Alto Networks Inc : up 4.6%

Palo Alto Networks: Rises on strong sales-growth forecast



** Qutoutiao Inc : down 8.5%

Qutoutiao Inc: Drops on wider Q2 loss



** GMS Inc : down 9.4%

GMS drops after announcing secondary public offering



** SecureWorks Corp : up 15.1%

Secureworks: Rises on revenue beat



** Appian Corp : down 4.3%

Appian dips after pricing stock offering



** Kirkland's Inc : down 25.5%

Kirkland's set to hit over 11-year low on weak Q2 results



** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc : up 15.2%

Global Blood Therapeutics: Rises as FDA accepts to review blood disorder therapy



** Smartsheet Inc : down 11.4%

Smartsheet: Set for worst day in three months on gloomy FY forecast



** Prudential Financial Inc : up 2.9%

Prudential Financial erases premarket losses on deal to buy Assurance IQ



** Edesa Biotech Inc : up 68.1%

Edesa Biotech Inc: Rises on nod to start trials in hemorrhoid patients



** Helmerich & Payne Inc : up 1.6%

Helmerich & Payne: Rises on fiscal 2019 capex cut



** REV Group Inc : down 24.2%

REV Group: Records worst day ever after disappointing Q3, outlook cut



** Bitauto Holdings Ltd : up 11.4%

Bitauto: Surges on quarterly revenue beat



** Verint Systems Inc : down 12.4%

Verint Systems: Tumbles to 4-1/2 year low on Q2 rev miss



** Macy's Inc : up 4.8%

Macy's: Climbs on plans to improve margins, reduce annual costs



** Livongo Health Inc : down 14.9%

Livongo Health falls on wider quarterly loss



** Lands End Inc : up 20.8%

Lands End Inc: Jumps on Q2 results, upbeat forecast



** Incyte Corp : up 1.6%

Incyte Corp: Snaps 3-day losing streak on PT hike



** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc : up 12.3%

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc: Jumps on Q3 revenue beat



** National Oilwell Varco Inc : up 5.9%

National Oilwell Varco: Finally checking enough boxes, Jefferies says



** Church & Dwight Co Inc : down 3.7%

Church & Dwight: Slides after Spruce Point's "strong sell"



** Unum Therapeutics Inc : up 8.3%

Unum: Rises as brokerage assumes coverage with 'overweight'



** Meredith Corp : down 26.5%

Meredith Corp: Outlook disappoints, stock plunges 28%



** Ceridian HCM Holding Inc : down 4.6%

HR software co Ceridian slides as sponsors, CEO sell $500 mln of shares



** Medallia Inc : down 2.8%

FLIR Systems: Berenberg starts with 'buy' on long-term potential, valuation



** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 3.1%



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 1.42% Consumer Discretionary up 1.79% Consumer Staples down 0.24% Energy up 1.37% Financial up 2.03% Health up 0.91% Industrial up 1.91% Information Technology up 1.82% Materials up 0.48% Real Estate down 1.20% Utilities down 1.16%