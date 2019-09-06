U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Beyond Meat, Lululemon, Mallinckrodt, Kellogg

Reuters
At 13:57 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.44% at 26,846.11. The S&P 500 was up 0.26% at 2,983.82 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.15% at 8,128.714.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Perrigo Co PLC , up 3.3%
** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc , up 3.2%
** Coty Inc , up 3.1%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** WEC Energy Group Inc , down 2.9%
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc , down 2.7%
** Cimarex Energy Co , down 2.4%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Pier 1 Imports Inc , up 39%
** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc , up 25.3%
** Lannett Company Inc , up 17.3%
The top two NYSE percentage losers:
** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd , down 10.6%
** Walker & Dunlop Inc , down 9.1%
The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Microbot Medical Inc , up 39.8%
** Endo International PLC , up 31.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Domo Inc , down 35.9%
** Avid Bioservices Inc , down 19.8%
** Paringa Resources Ltd , down 18.7%
** Facebook Inc : down 1.7%
Facebook: Dips after state attorneys launch antitrust probe
** Beyond Meat Inc : down 4.3%
Beyond Meat: Gets first 'underperform' on plant-based meat market concerns
** Mallinckrodt PLC : up 19.2%
Mallinckrodt: Surges after co settles opioid lawsuits with two Ohio counties
** Kellogg Co : up 2.3%
Kellogg Co: Rises after Goldman Sachs ups to "buy", highest PT on Street
** Lululemon Athletica Inc : up 6.7%
Lululemon: Gains on beat-and-raise quarter
Street View: Sweat life momentum helps Lululemon touch record high
** GrubHub Inc : up 1%
GrubHub: Rises after partnership with McDonald's
** Domo Inc : down 35.9%
Domo: Set for worst day after co cuts earnings forecast
** Zumiez Inc : up 8.7%
Zumiez: Set to open at near 1-year high on beat-and-raise quarter
** DocuSign Inc : up 20%
DocuSign Inc: Jumps on Q2 revenue beat, forecast raise
** Slack Technologies Inc : down 8.3%
Slack Technologies: Falls as Stephens cuts PT by $6
** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : down 12.7%
Crowdstrike Holdings: Drops despite Q2 beat, FY forecast raise
** Immunic Inc : up 8.1%
Immunic: Surges on upbeat data from ulcerative colitis treatment study
** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 4.3%
Zoom Video Communications: Falls despite Q2 beat, forecast raise
** Genesco Inc : up 4.3%
Genesco Inc: Jumps on FY forecast raise after surprise Q2 profit
** OncoCyte Corp : down 1.1%
OncoCyte drops as top investor sells remaining stake in block trade
** Liberty Property Trust : down 3.7%
Liberty Property Trust falls after pricing stock offering
** Neon Therapeutics Inc : up 13.1%
Neon Therapeutics soars after journal publication
** Telenav Inc : up 1.2%
Telenav: Higher after contract with GM remains post GM-Google deal
** MRC Global Inc : down 7.0%
MRC Global set to hit over 3-year low on weaker-than-expected outlook
** DURECT Corp : up 7.2%
Durect rises as Cantor starts with 'overweight' on 'compelling' pipeline
** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd : up 1.3%
** Urovant Sciences Ltd : up 7.9%
Roivant family rises as Japanese pharma firm buys stake in firm
** Charles & Colvard Ltd : up 9%
Charles & Colvard shines on quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss
** Turning Point Therapeutics Inc : down 8.3%
Turning Point Therapeutics falling for 5th straight day after pricing stock offering
** JAKKS Pacific Inc : up 12%
Jakks Pacific: Gains after co confirms buyout offer
** Kadmon Holdings Inc : up 4.0%
Kadmon Holdings: Up as Cantor Fitzgerald starts coverage with 'overweight'
** Endo International PLC : up 31.4%
Endo rises after filing application to sell cellulite treatment
** Advanced Drainage Systems Inc : up 6.4%
Advanced Drainage surges on upsized stock offering to fund acquisition
** Quanex Building Products Corp : up 5.7%
Quanex Building Products: Rises on Q3 profit beat
** Cimarex Energy Co : down 2.4%
** Devon Energy Corp : down 0.6%
Goldman says gas supply, demand remain challenged, cuts PTs on oil and gas cos
** Garrett Motion Inc : down 3%
Garrett Motion: Falls after co says CFO to leave
** Craft Brew Alliance Inc : down 2.7%
Craft Brew Alliance: Slips on double price target cuts
** Walker & Dunlop Inc : down 9.1%
Walker & Dunlop slips after KBW downgrades to "market perform"
** MEDNAX Inc : down 3.7%
Mednax Inc: BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades stock citing 'weak fundamentals'
** Avid Bioservices Inc : down 19.8%
Avid Bioservices Inc: Falls on bigger first-quarter loss
** Arcadia Biosciences Inc : down 9.4%
Arcadia Biosciences slips on stock offering
** Cheesecake Factory Inc : up 1.4%
Cheesecake Factory: Wells Fargo says make room for CAKE, upgrades
** REV Group Inc : down 7%
REV Group slips after Wells Fargo says headwinds to persist through Q4
** Korn Ferry : down 4.6%
Korn Ferry: Down after profit forecast disappoints
** PG&E Corp : down 3.6%
PG&E Corp: Falls on report of bill that could pay for wildfire claims
** Science Applications International Corp : down 7.9%
Science Applications International: Falls on Q2 revenue miss
** Guidewire Software Inc : up 16.7%
Guidewire Software: Hits record high on Q4 revenue, profit beat
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.11%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.40%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.49%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.31%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.23%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.54%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.31%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.18%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.56%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.28%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.41%
