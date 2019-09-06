U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Beyond Meat, Lululemon, Mallinckrodt, Kellogg

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 13:57 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.44% at 26,846.11. The S&P 500 was up 0.26% at 2,983.82 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.15% at 8,128.714.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Perrigo Co PLC , up 3.3%

** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc , up 3.2%

** Coty Inc , up 3.1%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** WEC Energy Group Inc , down 2.9%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc , down 2.7%

** Cimarex Energy Co , down 2.4%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Pier 1 Imports Inc , up 39%

** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc , up 25.3%

** Lannett Company Inc , up 17.3%



The top two NYSE percentage losers:

** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd , down 10.6%

** Walker & Dunlop Inc , down 9.1%



The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Microbot Medical Inc , up 39.8%

** Endo International PLC , up 31.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Domo Inc , down 35.9%

** Avid Bioservices Inc , down 19.8%

** Paringa Resources Ltd , down 18.7%







** Facebook Inc : down 1.7%

Facebook: Dips after state attorneys launch antitrust probe



** Beyond Meat Inc : down 4.3%

Beyond Meat: Gets first 'underperform' on plant-based meat market concerns



** Mallinckrodt PLC : up 19.2%

Mallinckrodt: Surges after co settles opioid lawsuits with two Ohio counties



** Kellogg Co : up 2.3%

Kellogg Co: Rises after Goldman Sachs ups to "buy", highest PT on Street



** Lululemon Athletica Inc : up 6.7%

Lululemon: Gains on beat-and-raise quarter

Street View: Sweat life momentum helps Lululemon touch record high



** GrubHub Inc : up 1%

GrubHub: Rises after partnership with McDonald's



** Domo Inc : down 35.9%

Domo: Set for worst day after co cuts earnings forecast



** Zumiez Inc : up 8.7%

Zumiez: Set to open at near 1-year high on beat-and-raise quarter



** DocuSign Inc : up 20%

DocuSign Inc: Jumps on Q2 revenue beat, forecast raise



** Slack Technologies Inc : down 8.3%

Slack Technologies: Falls as Stephens cuts PT by $6



** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : down 12.7%

Crowdstrike Holdings: Drops despite Q2 beat, FY forecast raise



** Immunic Inc : up 8.1%

Immunic: Surges on upbeat data from ulcerative colitis treatment study



** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 4.3%

Zoom Video Communications: Falls despite Q2 beat, forecast raise



** Genesco Inc : up 4.3%

Genesco Inc: Jumps on FY forecast raise after surprise Q2 profit



** OncoCyte Corp : down 1.1%

OncoCyte drops as top investor sells remaining stake in block trade



** Liberty Property Trust : down 3.7%

Liberty Property Trust falls after pricing stock offering



** Neon Therapeutics Inc : up 13.1%

Neon Therapeutics soars after journal publication



** Telenav Inc : up 1.2%

Telenav: Higher after contract with GM remains post GM-Google deal



** MRC Global Inc : down 7.0%

MRC Global set to hit over 3-year low on weaker-than-expected outlook



** DURECT Corp : up 7.2%

Durect rises as Cantor starts with 'overweight' on 'compelling' pipeline



** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd : up 1.3%

** Urovant Sciences Ltd : up 7.9%

Roivant family rises as Japanese pharma firm buys stake in firm



** Charles & Colvard Ltd : up 9%

Charles & Colvard shines on quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss



** Turning Point Therapeutics Inc : down 8.3%

Turning Point Therapeutics falling for 5th straight day after pricing stock offering



** JAKKS Pacific Inc : up 12%

Jakks Pacific: Gains after co confirms buyout offer



** Kadmon Holdings Inc : up 4.0%

Kadmon Holdings: Up as Cantor Fitzgerald starts coverage with 'overweight'



** Endo International PLC : up 31.4%

Endo rises after filing application to sell cellulite treatment



** Advanced Drainage Systems Inc : up 6.4%

Advanced Drainage surges on upsized stock offering to fund acquisition



** Quanex Building Products Corp : up 5.7%

Quanex Building Products: Rises on Q3 profit beat



** Cimarex Energy Co : down 2.4%

** Devon Energy Corp : down 0.6%

Goldman says gas supply, demand remain challenged, cuts PTs on oil and gas cos



** Garrett Motion Inc : down 3%

Garrett Motion: Falls after co says CFO to leave



** Craft Brew Alliance Inc : down 2.7%

Craft Brew Alliance: Slips on double price target cuts



** Walker & Dunlop Inc : down 9.1%

Walker & Dunlop slips after KBW downgrades to "market perform"



** MEDNAX Inc : down 3.7%

Mednax Inc: BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades stock citing 'weak fundamentals'



** Avid Bioservices Inc : down 19.8%

Avid Bioservices Inc: Falls on bigger first-quarter loss



** Arcadia Biosciences Inc : down 9.4%

Arcadia Biosciences slips on stock offering



** Cheesecake Factory Inc : up 1.4%

Cheesecake Factory: Wells Fargo says make room for CAKE, upgrades



** REV Group Inc : down 7%

REV Group slips after Wells Fargo says headwinds to persist through Q4



** Korn Ferry : down 4.6%

Korn Ferry: Down after profit forecast disappoints



** PG&E Corp : down 3.6%

PG&E Corp: Falls on report of bill that could pay for wildfire claims



** Science Applications International Corp : down 7.9%

Science Applications International: Falls on Q2 revenue miss



** Guidewire Software Inc : up 16.7%

Guidewire Software: Hits record high on Q4 revenue, profit beat







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.11% Consumer Discretionary up 0.40% Consumer Staples up 0.49% Energy up 0.31% Financial up 0.23% Health up 0.54% Industrial up 0.31% Information Technology up 0.18% Materials up 0.56% Real Estate up 0.28% Utilities down 0.41%