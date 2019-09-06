U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Beyond Meat, Lululemon, GrubHub, Kellogg

Reuters





At 12:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.26% at 26,798.08. The S&P 500 was up 0.08% at 2,978.35 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.07% at 8,111.19.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc , up 3.6%

** Perrigo Co PLC , up 3.4%

** Coty Inc , up 3.3%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Cimarex Energy Co , down 3.1%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc , down 2.5%

** Diamondback Energy Inc , down 2.2%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Pier 1 Imports Inc , up 27.3%

** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc , up 20.2%

** Lannett Company Inc , up 18.9%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd , down 10.6%

** MRC Global Inc , down 8%

** Walker & Dunlop Inc , down 7.6%



The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Autolus Therapeutics PLC , up 24.5%

** Microbot Medical Inc , up 23.8%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Domo Inc , down 35.3%

** Modern Media Acquisition Corp , down 26.7%

** Paringa Resources Ltd , down 18.7%







** Facebook Inc : down 1.9%

Facebook: Dips after state attorneys launch antitrust probe



** Beyond Meat Inc : down 3.7%

Beyond Meat: Gets first 'underperform' on plant-based meat market concerns



** Lululemon Athletica Inc : up 6%

Lululemon: Gains on beat-and-raise quarter

Street View: Sweat life momentum helps Lululemon touch record high



** GrubHub Inc : up 1.1%

GrubHub: Rises after partnership with McDonald's



** Kellogg Co : up 2.4%

Kellogg Co: Rises after Goldman Sachs ups to "buy", highest PT on Street



** Domo Inc : down 35.3%

Domo: Set for worst day after co cuts earnings forecast



** Zumiez Inc : up 9.1%

Zumiez: Set to open at near 1-year high on beat-and-raise quarter



** DocuSign Inc : up 19.4%

DocuSign Inc: Jumps on Q2 revenue beat, forecast raise



** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : down 11.4%

Crowdstrike Holdings: Drops despite Q2 beat, FY forecast raise



** Immunic Inc : up 7.4%

Immunic: Surges on upbeat data from ulcerative colitis treatment study



** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 3.7%

Zoom Video Communications: Falls despite Q2 beat, forecast raise



** Genesco Inc : up 5.9%

Genesco Inc: Jumps on FY forecast raise after surprise Q2 profit



** OncoCyte Corp : down 2.9%

OncoCyte drops as top investor sells remaining stake in block trade



** Liberty Property Trust : down 4.1%

Liberty Property Trust falls after pricing stock offering



** Neon Therapeutics Inc : up 18.2%

Neon Therapeutics soars after journal publication



** Telenav Inc : up 5.5%

Telenav: Higher after contract with GM remains post GM-Google deal



** MRC Global Inc : down 8%

MRC Global set to hit over 3-year low on weaker-than-expected outlook



** DURECT Corp : up 7.2%

Durect rises as Cantor starts with 'overweight' on 'compelling' pipeline



** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd : up 1.6%

** Urovant Sciences Ltd : up 8.5%

Roivant family rises as Japanese pharma firm buys stake in firm



** Charles & Colvard Ltd : up 11.8%

Charles & Colvard shines on quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss



** Turning Point Therapeutics Inc : down 7.5%

Turning Point Therapeutics falling for 5th straight day after pricing stock offering



** JAKKS Pacific Inc : up 6.7%

Jakks Pacific: Gains after co confirms buyout offer



** Kadmon Holdings Inc : up 5.4%

Kadmon Holdings: Up as Cantor Fitzgerald starts coverage with 'overweight'



** Endo International PLC : up 24.2%

Endo rises after filing application to sell cellulite treatment



** Advanced Drainage Systems Inc : up 6.4%

Advanced Drainage surges on upsized stock offering to fund acquisition



** Quanex Building Products Corp : up 6.4%

Quanex Building Products: Rises on Q3 profit beat



** Cimarex Energy Co : down 3.1%

** Devon Energy Corp : down 0.5%

Goldman says gas supply, demand remain challenged, cuts PTs on oil and gas cos



** Garrett Motion Inc : down 2.6%

Garrett Motion: Falls after co says CFO to leave



** Craft Brew Alliance Inc : down 4.1%

Craft Brew Alliance: Slips on double price target cuts



** Walker & Dunlop Inc : down 7.6%

Walker & Dunlop slips after KBW downgrades to "market perform"



** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : down 11.4%

Street View: Crowdstrike "worth it" despite high valuation



** MEDNAX Inc : down 4.9%

Mednax Inc: BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades stock citing 'weak fundamentals'



** Avid Bioservices Inc : down 18.4%

Avid Bioservices Inc: Falls on bigger first-quarter loss







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.38% Consumer Discretionary up 0.25% Consumer Staples up 0.34% Energy up 0.18% Financial up 0.22% Health up 0.24% Industrial up 0.22% Information Technology down 0.17% Materials up 0.56% Real Estate down 0.02% Utilities down 0.16%