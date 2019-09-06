U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Beyond Meat, Lululemon, GrubHub, Kellogg

Reuters
At 12:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.26% at 26,798.08. The S&P 500 was up 0.08% at 2,978.35 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.07% at 8,111.19.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc , up 3.6%
** Perrigo Co PLC , up 3.4%
** Coty Inc , up 3.3%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Cimarex Energy Co , down 3.1%
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc , down 2.5%
** Diamondback Energy Inc , down 2.2%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Pier 1 Imports Inc , up 27.3%
** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc , up 20.2%
** Lannett Company Inc , up 18.9%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd , down 10.6%
** MRC Global Inc , down 8%
** Walker & Dunlop Inc , down 7.6%
The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Autolus Therapeutics PLC , up 24.5%
** Microbot Medical Inc , up 23.8%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Domo Inc , down 35.3%
** Modern Media Acquisition Corp , down 26.7%
** Paringa Resources Ltd , down 18.7%
** Facebook Inc : down 1.9%
Facebook: Dips after state attorneys launch antitrust probe
** Beyond Meat Inc : down 3.7%
Beyond Meat: Gets first 'underperform' on plant-based meat market concerns
** Lululemon Athletica Inc : up 6%
Lululemon: Gains on beat-and-raise quarter
Street View: Sweat life momentum helps Lululemon touch record high
** GrubHub Inc : up 1.1%
GrubHub: Rises after partnership with McDonald's
** Kellogg Co : up 2.4%
Kellogg Co: Rises after Goldman Sachs ups to "buy", highest PT on Street
** Domo Inc : down 35.3%
Domo: Set for worst day after co cuts earnings forecast
** Zumiez Inc : up 9.1%
Zumiez: Set to open at near 1-year high on beat-and-raise quarter
** DocuSign Inc : up 19.4%
DocuSign Inc: Jumps on Q2 revenue beat, forecast raise
** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : down 11.4%
Crowdstrike Holdings: Drops despite Q2 beat, FY forecast raise
** Immunic Inc : up 7.4%
Immunic: Surges on upbeat data from ulcerative colitis treatment study
** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 3.7%
Zoom Video Communications: Falls despite Q2 beat, forecast raise
** Genesco Inc : up 5.9%
Genesco Inc: Jumps on FY forecast raise after surprise Q2 profit
** OncoCyte Corp : down 2.9%
OncoCyte drops as top investor sells remaining stake in block trade
** Liberty Property Trust : down 4.1%
Liberty Property Trust falls after pricing stock offering
** Neon Therapeutics Inc : up 18.2%
Neon Therapeutics soars after journal publication
** Telenav Inc : up 5.5%
Telenav: Higher after contract with GM remains post GM-Google deal
** MRC Global Inc : down 8%
MRC Global set to hit over 3-year low on weaker-than-expected outlook
** DURECT Corp : up 7.2%
Durect rises as Cantor starts with 'overweight' on 'compelling' pipeline
** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd : up 1.6%
** Urovant Sciences Ltd : up 8.5%
Roivant family rises as Japanese pharma firm buys stake in firm
** Charles & Colvard Ltd : up 11.8%
Charles & Colvard shines on quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss
** Turning Point Therapeutics Inc : down 7.5%
Turning Point Therapeutics falling for 5th straight day after pricing stock offering
** JAKKS Pacific Inc : up 6.7%
Jakks Pacific: Gains after co confirms buyout offer
** Kadmon Holdings Inc : up 5.4%
Kadmon Holdings: Up as Cantor Fitzgerald starts coverage with 'overweight'
** Endo International PLC : up 24.2%
Endo rises after filing application to sell cellulite treatment
** Advanced Drainage Systems Inc : up 6.4%
Advanced Drainage surges on upsized stock offering to fund acquisition
** Quanex Building Products Corp : up 6.4%
Quanex Building Products: Rises on Q3 profit beat
** Cimarex Energy Co : down 3.1%
** Devon Energy Corp : down 0.5%
Goldman says gas supply, demand remain challenged, cuts PTs on oil and gas cos
** Garrett Motion Inc : down 2.6%
Garrett Motion: Falls after co says CFO to leave
** Craft Brew Alliance Inc : down 4.1%
Craft Brew Alliance: Slips on double price target cuts
** Walker & Dunlop Inc : down 7.6%
Walker & Dunlop slips after KBW downgrades to "market perform"
** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : down 11.4%
Street View: Crowdstrike "worth it" despite high valuation
** MEDNAX Inc : down 4.9%
Mednax Inc: BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades stock citing 'weak fundamentals'
** Avid Bioservices Inc : down 18.4%
Avid Bioservices Inc: Falls on bigger first-quarter loss
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.38%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.25%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.34%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.18%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.22%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.24%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.22%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.17%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.56%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.02%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.16%
