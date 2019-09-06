U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Beyond Meat, Lululemon, GrubHub

Reuters
At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.30% at 26,782. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.32% at 2,981.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.22% at 7,873.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Facebook Inc : down 0.7% premarket
Facebook: Down after state attorneys launch antitrust probe
** Beyond Meat Inc : down 3.4% premarket
Beyond Meat: Gets first 'underperform' on plant-based meat market concerns
** Lululemon Athletica Inc : up 5.2% premarket
Lululemon: Gains on beat-and-raise quarter
** Domo Inc : down 36.0% premarket
Domo: Set for worst day after co cuts earnings forecast
** Zumiez Inc : up 11.4% premarket
Zumiez: Set to open at near 1-year high on beat-and-raise quarter
** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 1.5% premarket
Alexion Pharma: Drops as Soliris faces European patent setback
** DocuSign Inc : up 22.8% premarket
DocuSign Inc: Jumps on Q2 revenue beat, forecast raise
** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : down 6.0% premarket
Crowdstrike Holdings: Drops despite Q2 beat, FY forecast raise
** GrubHub Inc : up 4.3% premarket
GrubHub gains on McDonald's partnership
** Immunic Inc : up 17.4% premarket
Immunic: Surges on upbeat data from ulcerative colitis treatment study
** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 0.7% premarket
Zoom Video Communications: Falls despite Q2 beat, forecast raise
** Genesco Inc : up 15.4% premarket
Genesco Inc: Jumps on FY forecast raise after surprise Q2 profit
** OncoCyte Corp : down 7.5% premarket
OncoCyte drops as top investor sells remaining stake in block trade
** Liberty Property Trust : down 5.5% premarket
Liberty Property Trust falls after pricing stock offering
** Neon Therapeutics Inc : up 15.8% premarket
Neon Therapeutics soars after journal publication
** Telenav Inc : up 13.5% premarket
Telenav: Higher after contract with GM remains post GM-Google deal
** MRC Global Inc : down 11.6% premarket
MRC Global set to hit over 3-year low on weaker-than-expected outlook
