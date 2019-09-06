U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Beyond Meat, Lululemon, GrubHub

Reuters





At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.30% at 26,782. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.32% at 2,981.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.22% at 7,873.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Genesco Inc , up 15.4%

** Standex International Corp , up 10.6%

** Myovant Sciences Ltd , up 8.2%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** MRC Global Inc , down 11.6%

** Medallia Inc , down 9%

** PagerDuty Inc , down 8.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** NF Energy Saving Corp , up 37.2%

** DocuSign Inc , up 22.8%

** Immunic Inc , up 17.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Domo Inc , down 36%

** TuanChe Ltd , down 18.2%

** Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 16.7%







** Facebook Inc : down 0.7% premarket

Facebook: Down after state attorneys launch antitrust probe



** Beyond Meat Inc : down 3.4% premarket

Beyond Meat: Gets first 'underperform' on plant-based meat market concerns



** Lululemon Athletica Inc : up 5.2% premarket

Lululemon: Gains on beat-and-raise quarter



** Domo Inc : down 36.0% premarket

Domo: Set for worst day after co cuts earnings forecast



** Zumiez Inc : up 11.4% premarket

Zumiez: Set to open at near 1-year high on beat-and-raise quarter



** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 1.5% premarket

Alexion Pharma: Drops as Soliris faces European patent setback



** DocuSign Inc : up 22.8% premarket

DocuSign Inc: Jumps on Q2 revenue beat, forecast raise



** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : down 6.0% premarket

Crowdstrike Holdings: Drops despite Q2 beat, FY forecast raise



** GrubHub Inc : up 4.3% premarket

GrubHub gains on McDonald's partnership



** Immunic Inc : up 17.4% premarket

Immunic: Surges on upbeat data from ulcerative colitis treatment study



** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 0.7% premarket

Zoom Video Communications: Falls despite Q2 beat, forecast raise



** Genesco Inc : up 15.4% premarket

Genesco Inc: Jumps on FY forecast raise after surprise Q2 profit



** OncoCyte Corp : down 7.5% premarket

OncoCyte drops as top investor sells remaining stake in block trade



** Liberty Property Trust : down 5.5% premarket

Liberty Property Trust falls after pricing stock offering



** Neon Therapeutics Inc : up 15.8% premarket

Neon Therapeutics soars after journal publication



** Telenav Inc : up 13.5% premarket

Telenav: Higher after contract with GM remains post GM-Google deal



** MRC Global Inc : down 11.6% premarket

MRC Global set to hit over 3-year low on weaker-than-expected outlook

