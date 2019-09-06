U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Beyond Meat, GrubHub, Kellogg

Reuters





U.S. stocks treaded water on Friday as underwhelming jobs data rounded off a week of mixed economic signals about the domestic economy, while a new stimulus plan from China helped ease some concerns around global growth.

Facebook: Dips after state attorneys launch antitrust probe



** Beyond Meat Inc : down 2.8%

Beyond Meat: Gets first 'underperform' on plant-based meat market concerns



** Kellogg Co : up 2.0%

Kellogg Co: Rises after Goldman Sachs ups to "buy", highest PT on Street



** Lululemon Athletica Inc : up 7.5%

Lululemon: Gains on beat-and-raise quarter

Street View: Sweat life momentum helps Lululemon touch record high



** GrubHub Inc : up 2.2%

GrubHub: Rises after partnership with McDonald's



** Domo Inc : down 33.8%

Domo: Set for worst day after co cuts earnings forecast



** Zumiez Inc : up 8.3%

Zumiez: Set to open at near 1-year high on beat-and-raise quarter



** DocuSign Inc : up 18.8%

DocuSign Inc: Jumps on Q2 revenue beat, forecast raise



** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : down 7.5%

Crowdstrike Holdings: Drops despite Q2 beat, FY forecast raise



** Immunic Inc : up 9.6%

Immunic: Surges on upbeat data from ulcerative colitis treatment study



** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 2.9%

Zoom Video Communications: Falls despite Q2 beat, forecast raise



** Genesco Inc : up 10.5%

Genesco Inc: Jumps on FY forecast raise after surprise Q2 profit



** OncoCyte Corp : down 2.3%

OncoCyte drops as top investor sells remaining stake in block trade



** Liberty Property Trust : down 4.0%

Liberty Property Trust falls after pricing stock offering



** Neon Therapeutics Inc : up 23.4%

Neon Therapeutics soars after journal publication



** Telenav Inc : up 3.8%

Telenav: Higher after contract with GM remains post GM-Google deal



** MRC Global Inc : down 9.0%

MRC Global set to hit over 3-year low on weaker-than-expected outlook



** DURECT Corp : up 10.2%

Durect rises as Cantor starts with 'overweight' on 'compelling' pipeline



** Charles & Colvard Ltd : up 14.6%

Charles & Colvard shines on quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss



** Turning Point Therapeutics Inc : down 5.7%

Turning Point Therapeutics falling for 5th straight day after pricing stock offering



** JAKKS Pacific Inc : up 13.3%

Jakks Pacific: Gains after co confirms buyout offer



** Kadmon Holdings Inc : up 4.4%

Kadmon Holdings: Up as Cantor Fitzgerald starts coverage with 'overweight'



** Endo International PLC : up 16.3%

Endo rises after filing application to sell cellulite treatment



** Nature's Sunshine Products Inc : up 1.7%

Nature's Sunshine Products to enter CBD market, shares rise



** Advanced Drainage Systems Inc : up 6.8%

Advanced Drainage surges on upsized stock offering to fund acquisition



** Quanex Building Products Corp : up 8.4%

Quanex Building Products: Rises on Q3 profit beat







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.34% Consumer Discretionary up 0.35% Consumer Staples up 0.28% Energy up 0.03% Financial up 0.25% Health up 0.44% Industrial up 0.38% Information Technology up 0.07% Materials up 0.46% Real Estate up 0.31% Utilities down 0.03%