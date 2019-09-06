U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Beyond Meat, GrubHub, Kellogg

Reuters
U.S. stocks treaded water on Friday as underwhelming jobs data rounded off a week of mixed economic signals about the domestic economy, while a new stimulus plan from China helped ease some concerns around global growth.
Facebook: Dips after state attorneys launch antitrust probe
** Beyond Meat Inc : down 2.8%
Beyond Meat: Gets first 'underperform' on plant-based meat market concerns
** Kellogg Co : up 2.0%
Kellogg Co: Rises after Goldman Sachs ups to "buy", highest PT on Street
** Lululemon Athletica Inc : up 7.5%
Lululemon: Gains on beat-and-raise quarter
Street View: Sweat life momentum helps Lululemon touch record high
** GrubHub Inc : up 2.2%
GrubHub: Rises after partnership with McDonald's
** Domo Inc : down 33.8%
Domo: Set for worst day after co cuts earnings forecast
** Zumiez Inc : up 8.3%
Zumiez: Set to open at near 1-year high on beat-and-raise quarter
** DocuSign Inc : up 18.8%
DocuSign Inc: Jumps on Q2 revenue beat, forecast raise
** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : down 7.5%
Crowdstrike Holdings: Drops despite Q2 beat, FY forecast raise
** Immunic Inc : up 9.6%
Immunic: Surges on upbeat data from ulcerative colitis treatment study
** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 2.9%
Zoom Video Communications: Falls despite Q2 beat, forecast raise
** Genesco Inc : up 10.5%
Genesco Inc: Jumps on FY forecast raise after surprise Q2 profit
** OncoCyte Corp : down 2.3%
OncoCyte drops as top investor sells remaining stake in block trade
** Liberty Property Trust : down 4.0%
Liberty Property Trust falls after pricing stock offering
** Neon Therapeutics Inc : up 23.4%
Neon Therapeutics soars after journal publication
** Telenav Inc : up 3.8%
Telenav: Higher after contract with GM remains post GM-Google deal
** MRC Global Inc : down 9.0%
MRC Global set to hit over 3-year low on weaker-than-expected outlook
** DURECT Corp : up 10.2%
Durect rises as Cantor starts with 'overweight' on 'compelling' pipeline
** Charles & Colvard Ltd : up 14.6%
Charles & Colvard shines on quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss
** Turning Point Therapeutics Inc : down 5.7%
Turning Point Therapeutics falling for 5th straight day after pricing stock offering
** JAKKS Pacific Inc : up 13.3%
Jakks Pacific: Gains after co confirms buyout offer
** Kadmon Holdings Inc : up 4.4%
Kadmon Holdings: Up as Cantor Fitzgerald starts coverage with 'overweight'
** Endo International PLC : up 16.3%
Endo rises after filing application to sell cellulite treatment
** Nature's Sunshine Products Inc : up 1.7%
Nature's Sunshine Products to enter CBD market, shares rise
** Advanced Drainage Systems Inc : up 6.8%
Advanced Drainage surges on upsized stock offering to fund acquisition
** Quanex Building Products Corp : up 8.4%
Quanex Building Products: Rises on Q3 profit beat
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.34%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.35%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.28%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.03%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.25%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.44%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.38%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.07%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.46%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.31%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.03%
