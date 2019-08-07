U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Exxon Mobil, CVS Health, Teva Pharma

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 10:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.45% at 25,652.51. The S&P 500 was down 1.05% at 2,851.53 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.70% at 7,778.735.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** FLEETCOR Technologies Inc <FLT.N>, up 6.3 %
** CVS Health Corp <CVS.N>, up 5 %
** Assurant Inc, up 4 %
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Apache Corp, down 6.3 %
** E*Trade Financial Corp <ETFC.O>, down 6 %
** Cimarex Energy Co <XEC.N>, down 5.9 %
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** Cambrex Corp <CBM.N>, up 47 %
** Evolent Health Inc <EVH.N>, up 19.2 %
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Entercom Communications Corp <ETM.N>, down 37 %
** New Relic Inc <NEWR.N>, down 31 %
** Gates Industrial Corp <GTES.N>, down 29.8 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Weight Watchers International Inc <WW.O>, up 39.6 %
** Match Group Inc <MTCH.O>, up 22.8 %
** Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc, up 22.7 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Athenex Inc, down 29.7 %
** comScore Inc, down 27.5 %
** AxoGen Inc, down 25.1 %
** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 1.4%
** Chevron Corp : down 1.2%
** Schlumberger NV : down 4.1%
** Halliburton Co : down 3.8%
** TechnipFMC Plc : down 4.0%
** Devon Energy : down 5.0%
** Helmerich and Payne : down 2.7%
Oil stocks fall as prices extend recent heavy losses
** Teva Pharma : down 4.4%
Down after CFO departure, debt refinancing plan
** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 1.7%
Falls on PT cut
** Walt Disney Co : down 5.5%
Street View: Disney Q3 not the 'Endgame', only a small hurdle
** Snap Inc : down 2.4%
Snap drops on upsized capital raise to fund AR, potential acquisitions
** Guardant Health : up 21.5%
Set for record high on strong quarter, raised FY forecast
** EyePoint Pharma : up 14.3%
Up after Q2 results
** Inogen : down 19.4%
Shares slump on Q2 revenue, profit miss, 2019 forecast cut
** Smart Sand : up 13.9%
Climbs on better-than-expected Q2 results -
** Weight Watchers : up 39.6%
New Weight Watchers' shares power up after Q2 beat, outlook raise
** QEP Resources : down 3.7%
Falls after Elliott scraps bid, Q2 adjusted loss
** Match Group : up 22.8%
Jumps after outmatching expectations; parent IAC also soars
** CVS Health : up 5.0%
Rises on upbeat Q2 results
** Beyond Meat : up 0.8%
Beyond Meat now open for Subway, shares rise
** ShotSpotter : down 9.3%
ShotSpotter sputters on second straight revenue forecast cut
** Rhythm Pharmaceuticals : up 18.4%
Soars after key drug succeeds late-stage studies
** Oasis Petroleum : down 28.5%
Slips on 2019 capex outlook raise
** Lumber Liquidators : down 14.1%
Slips after Q2 results disappoint, lower FY forecast
** Emerson Electric Co : down 2.9%
Street View: Trade war tensions to weigh on Emerson
** Cambrex : up 47.0%
Set for its best day ever after ~$2.02 bln buyout deal
** NiSource Inc : down 1.1%
CS downgrades NiSource on gas operation risk, cuts PT
** Invitae Corp : up 12.1%
Set to touch record high on Q2 revenue beat
** SolarEdge : up 21.5%
Eyes record high after Q2 beat, strong forecast
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 1.01%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.89%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.31%
|
Energy
|
|
down 2.28%
|
Financial
|
|
down 2.72%
|
Health
|
|
down 1.00%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 1.39%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.50%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.06%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.03%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.14%
Referenced Symbols:
AIZ
,