U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Exxon Mobil, CVS Health, Teva Pharma

Reuters


At 10:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.45% at 25,652.51. The S&P 500 was down 1.05% at 2,851.53 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.70% at 7,778.735.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** FLEETCOR Technologies Inc <FLT.N>, up 6.3 %

** CVS Health Corp <CVS.N>, up 5 %

** Assurant Inc, up 4 %



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Apache Corp, down 6.3 %

** E*Trade Financial Corp <ETFC.O>, down 6 %

** Cimarex Energy Co <XEC.N>, down 5.9 %



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** Cambrex Corp <CBM.N>, up 47 %

** Evolent Health Inc <EVH.N>, up 19.2 %



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Entercom Communications Corp <ETM.N>, down 37 %

** New Relic Inc <NEWR.N>, down 31 %

** Gates Industrial Corp <GTES.N>, down 29.8 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Weight Watchers International Inc <WW.O>, up 39.6 %

** Match Group Inc <MTCH.O>, up 22.8 %

** Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc, up 22.7 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Athenex Inc, down 29.7 %

** comScore Inc, down 27.5 %

** AxoGen Inc, down 25.1 %





** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 1.4%

** Chevron Corp : down 1.2%

** Schlumberger NV : down 4.1%

** Halliburton Co : down 3.8%

** TechnipFMC Plc : down 4.0%

** Devon Energy : down 5.0%

** Helmerich and Payne : down 2.7%

Oil stocks fall as prices extend recent heavy losses





** Teva Pharma : down 4.4%

Down after CFO departure, debt refinancing plan



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 1.7%

Falls on PT cut



** Walt Disney Co : down 5.5%

Street View: Disney Q3 not the 'Endgame', only a small hurdle



** Snap Inc : down 2.4%

Snap drops on upsized capital raise to fund AR, potential acquisitions



** Guardant Health : up 21.5%

Set for record high on strong quarter, raised FY forecast



** EyePoint Pharma : up 14.3%

Up after Q2 results



** Inogen : down 19.4%

Shares slump on Q2 revenue, profit miss, 2019 forecast cut



** Smart Sand : up 13.9%

Climbs on better-than-expected Q2 results -



** Weight Watchers : up 39.6%

New Weight Watchers' shares power up after Q2 beat, outlook raise



** QEP Resources : down 3.7%

Falls after Elliott scraps bid, Q2 adjusted loss



** Match Group : up 22.8%

Jumps after outmatching expectations; parent IAC also soars



** CVS Health : up 5.0%

Rises on upbeat Q2 results



** Beyond Meat : up 0.8%

Beyond Meat now open for Subway, shares rise



** ShotSpotter : down 9.3%

ShotSpotter sputters on second straight revenue forecast cut



** Rhythm Pharmaceuticals : up 18.4%

Soars after key drug succeeds late-stage studies



** Oasis Petroleum : down 28.5%

Slips on 2019 capex outlook raise



** Lumber Liquidators : down 14.1%

Slips after Q2 results disappoint, lower FY forecast



** Emerson Electric Co : down 2.9%

Street View: Trade war tensions to weigh on Emerson



** Cambrex : up 47.0%

Set for its best day ever after ~$2.02 bln buyout deal



** NiSource Inc : down 1.1%

CS downgrades NiSource on gas operation risk, cuts PT



** Invitae Corp : up 12.1%

Set to touch record high on Q2 revenue beat



** SolarEdge : up 21.5%

Eyes record high after Q2 beat, strong forecast



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 1.01%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.89%

Consumer Staples

down 0.31%

Energy

down 2.28%

Financial

down 2.72%

Health

down 1.00%

Industrial

down 1.39%

Information Technology

down 0.50%

Materials

up 0.06%

Real Estate

up 0.03%

Utilities

up 0.14%





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Oil , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AIZ ,


