U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Exxon Mobil, Barrick Gold, Teva Pharma

U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, as investors reeling from rising trade tensions fled riskier assets for perceived safer havens, leading the bond market to price in a slide into recession.
** Cambrex Corp , up 47.1 %
** Montage Resources Corp , up 26.1 %
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Entercom Communications Corp , down 43 %
** New Relic Inc , down 33.1 %
** Quotient Technology Inc , down 30.2 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Weight Watchers International Inc , up 39.6 %
** Match Group Inc , up 28.6 %
** Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 28.2 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** AxoGen Inc , down 27.2 %
** comScore Inc , down 23 %
** Beacon Roofing Supply Inc , down 21.1 %
** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 1.6%
** Chevron Corp : down 1.1%
** Schlumberger NV : down 3.9%
** Halliburton Co : down 2.9%
** Baker Hughes : down 2.2%
** TechnipFMC Plc : down 3.9%
** Devon Energy : down 3.0%
** Helmerich and Payne : down 2.1%
Oil stocks fall as prices extend recent heavy losses
** Harmony Gold : up 4.1%
** Barrick Gold : up 3.8%
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : up 6.1%
** Gold Fields : up 2.7%
** Alamos Gold : up 0.3%
** Kinros Gold Corp : up 5.3%
Gold miners shine as investors seek safe havens
** Wendy's : up 6.6%
Shares up as co sticks to 2019 target after slim Q2 profit beat
** Owens & Minor : up 23.0%
Set for best day in almost two decades after results beat
** Athenex Inc : down 19.4%
Falls after disappointing Q2 results
** AMAG Pharmaceuticals : down 20.0%
Slumps on weak quarter
** Paratek Pharma : up 28.2%
Shares rise as antibiotic drug sales surge
** Surgery Partners : down 8.8%
Falls on disappointing Q2 results
** New York Times : down 13.7%
Tumbles on weak digital advertising forecast, revenue miss
** EnLink Midstream : down 10.5%
Falls on weak Q2, FY outlook
** Gray Television : down 10.4%
Cloudy skies for Gray Television after profit miss
** Assurant Inc : up 4.7%
Rises on Q2 profit beat
** AxoGen : down 27.2%
Swoons on lowered revenue guidance
** Fleetcor Technologies : up 6.0%
Analysts focus on M&A after beat-and-raise quarter
** Entercom : down 43.0%
Hits 9-year low on deals to buy podcast cos, Q2 rev miss
** Wynn Resorts : down 1.9%
Slowing China clouds growth outlook
** Blucora Inc < BCOR.O>: up 2.8%
Jumps on better-than-expected Q2 results
** Teva Pharma : down 2.7%
Down after CFO departure, debt refinancing plan
** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 1.4%
Falls on PT cut
** Snap Inc : down 2.2%
Snap drops on upsized capital raise to fund AR, potential acquisitions
** Hertz Global Holdings Inc : down 5.3%
U.S. car rental volumes drive profit beat
** Guardant Health : up 21.0%
Set for record high on strong quarter, raised FY forecast
** EyePoint Pharma : up 18.3%
Up after Q2 results
** Inogen : down 20.8%
Shares slump on Q2 revenue, profit miss, 2019 forecast cut
** Smart Sand : up 9.9%
Climbs on better-than-expected Q2 results -
** Weight Watchers : up 39.6%
New Weight Watchers' shares power up after Q2 beat, outlook raise
** Walt Disney Co : down 5.1%
Street View: Disney Q3 not the 'Endgame', only a small hurdle
** QEP Resources : up 0.7%
Falls after Elliott scraps bid, Q2 adjusted loss
** Match Group : up 28.6%
Jumps after outmatching expectations; parent IAC also soars
** CVS Health : up 5.3%
Rises on upbeat Q2 results
** Beyond Meat : up 0.5%
Beyond Meat now open for Subway, shares rise
** ShotSpotter : down 5.8%
ShotSpotter sputters on second straight revenue forecast cut
** Rhythm Pharmaceuticals : up 19.8%
Soars after key drug succeeds late-stage studies
** Oasis Petroleum : down 28.1%
Slips on 2019 capex outlook raise
** Lumber Liquidators : down 12.3%
Slips after Q2 results disappoint, lower FY forecast
** Emerson Electric Co : down 3.1%
Street View: Trade war tensions to weigh on Emerson
** Cambrex : up 47.1%
Set for its best day ever after ~$2.02 bln buyout deal
** NiSource Inc : down 1.8%
CS downgrades NiSource on gas operation risk, cuts PT
** Invitae Corp : up 6.8%
Set to touch record high on Q2 revenue beat
** SolarEdge : up 25.2%
Eyes record high after Q2 beat, strong forecast
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.96%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.63%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.14%
|
Energy
|
|
down 1.91%
|
Financial
|
|
down 2.36%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.93%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 1.17%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.42%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.10%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.26%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.24%
