U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eros, Greenbrier, Western Digital, Ceragon, Aethlon

By Reuters

Reuters


At 8:53 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.13% at 26,664. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.08% at 2,965.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.11% at 7,781.25.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Eros International Plc , up 30.0%

** Horizon Global Corp , up 9.2%

** ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd , up 7.6%



The top two NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Greenbrier Companies Inc , down 9.2%

** Acuity Brands Inc , down 8.5%



The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Aethlon Medical Inc , up 38.3%

** Fuelcell Energy Inc , up 21.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** ARC Group Worldwide Inc , down 20%

** Francesca's Holdings Corp , down 14%

** Ceragon Networks Ltd , down 9.8%



** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : up 1.1% premarket

Rises after Asian business seeks $9.8 bln in world's largest IPO this year



** Boeing Co : down 0.4% premarket

MAX grounding to stretch longer - Vertical Research



** HCA Healthcare Inc : down 0.5% premarket

SVB Leerink expects HCA Healthcare to stand tall amid political 'noise'



** Roku Inc : down 2.6% premarket

Dips after RBC downgrades on valuation



** Amarin Corp PLC : up 8.4% premarket

Shares jump on raising 2019 sales estimates



** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc : down 2.6% premarket

Jefferies cuts to "hold" with Street-low PT



** Greenbrier Companies Inc : down 9.2% premarket

Railcar maker falls on profit miss, weak forecast



** Coty Inc : down 3.9% premarket

Citi "turning more cautious" on cosmetics maker's turnaround plan



** Western Digital Corp : down 2.8% premarket

** Micron Technology Inc : down 0.4% premarket

'Too Far, Too Fast and Too Many Questions



** Automatic Data Processing Inc : down 4.2% premarket

Drops on 8 mln share block trade



** UP Fintech Holding Ltd : up 9.2% premarket

Jumps after deal strengthens Chinese broker's US ops



** Amicus Therapeutics Inc : up 1.2% premarket

Gains on gene therapy manufacturing pact



** Ceragon Networks Ltd : down 9.8% premarket

Falls as delay in orders from India affects Q2 revenue







