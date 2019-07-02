U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eros, Greenbrier, Western Digital, Ceragon, Aethlon

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 8:53 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.13% at 26,664. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.08% at 2,965.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.11% at 7,781.25.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Eros International Plc , up 30.0%
** Horizon Global Corp , up 9.2%
** ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd , up 7.6%
The top two NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Greenbrier Companies Inc , down 9.2%
** Acuity Brands Inc , down 8.5%
The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Aethlon Medical Inc , up 38.3%
** Fuelcell Energy Inc , up 21.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** ARC Group Worldwide Inc , down 20%
** Francesca's Holdings Corp , down 14%
** Ceragon Networks Ltd , down 9.8%
** Anheuser Busch Inbev NV : up 1.1% premarket
Rises after Asian business seeks $9.8 bln in world's largest IPO this year
** Boeing Co : down 0.4% premarket
MAX grounding to stretch longer - Vertical Research
** HCA Healthcare Inc : down 0.5% premarket
SVB Leerink expects HCA Healthcare to stand tall amid political 'noise'
** Roku Inc : down 2.6% premarket
Dips after RBC downgrades on valuation
** Amarin Corp PLC : up 8.4% premarket
Shares jump on raising 2019 sales estimates
** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc : down 2.6% premarket
Jefferies cuts to "hold" with Street-low PT
** Greenbrier Companies Inc : down 9.2% premarket
Railcar maker falls on profit miss, weak forecast
** Coty Inc : down 3.9% premarket
Citi "turning more cautious" on cosmetics maker's turnaround plan
** Western Digital Corp : down 2.8% premarket
** Micron Technology Inc : down 0.4% premarket
'Too Far, Too Fast and Too Many Questions
** Automatic Data Processing Inc : down 4.2% premarket
Drops on 8 mln share block trade
** UP Fintech Holding Ltd : up 9.2% premarket
Jumps after deal strengthens Chinese broker's US ops
** Amicus Therapeutics Inc : up 1.2% premarket
Gains on gene therapy manufacturing pact
** Ceragon Networks Ltd : down 9.8% premarket
Falls as delay in orders from India affects Q2 revenue
Referenced Symbols:
ADP
,