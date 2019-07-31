U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Electronic Arts, Humana, Apple, Amgen, Baker Hughes

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 12:25 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.05% at 27,211.99. The S&P 500 was up 0.07% at 3,015.38 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.17% at 8,288.057.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Hess Corp <HES.N>, up 7.5 %
** Akamai Tech Inc, up 6.6 %
** Moody's Corp <MCO.N>, up 6.3 %
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc, down 8.2 %
** Molson Coors Brewing Co <TAP.N>, down 8.2 %
** Under Armour Inc, down 4.2 %
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Quad/Graphic Inc, up 32.5 %
** Unisys Corp, up 21 %
** Systemax Inc, up 19.7 %
The top NYSE percentage loser:
** Golden Star Resources Ltd <GSS.N>, down 19 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Enphase Energy Inc <ENPH.O>, up 31.2 %
** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp, up 29.4 %
** Exicure Inc <XCUR.O>, up 22.7 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** 2U Inc <TWOU.O>, down 64 %
** Mgp Ingredients Inc <MGPI.O>, down 28.5 %
** Stabilis Energy Inc, down 26 %
** FireEye Inc : down 6.8%
Poised for worst day in over 2 years on surprise Q2 loss, gloomy forecast
** Enphase Energy Inc : up 31.2%
Soars to fresh record on strong forecast, analyst upgrade
** Electronic Arts Inc : up 5.0%
Up on Q1 revenue beat
Street View: Apex Legends likely to drive more upside to EA's FY20 outlook
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 8.2%
** Maxim Integrated Products Inc : down 4.1%
** Xilinx Inc : down 3.2%
** NXP Semiconductor : down 2.2%
** Nvidia Corp : down 1.8%
** Intel Corp : down 0.6%
** Micron Technology : down 3.1%
Tanks after disappointing revenue forecast
Street View: AMD's Q2 good enough, but not bullet proof
AMD's downbeat forecast weighs on chip sector
** Apple Inc : up 4.0%
Gains on Q3 beat, strong sales forecast
Street View: China sales take the heat off Apple's global iPhone decline
** Amgen Inc : up 4.4%
Rises on Q2 sales, profit beat [nL4N24V5JD
Street view: Amgen's cancer drug update puts it back on track
** Israel Chemicals Ltd : up 3.2%
Set to open at over 11-wk high on profit beat
** General Electric Co : down 0.8%
** Baker Hughes A GE Co : up 5.1%
GE forecast raise clouded by quarterly loss, CFO exit
Baker Hughes: Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat
** Orchid Island Capital Inc : down 7.9%
Mortgage REIT Orchid Island down on equity raise
** Spotify Technology SA : down 2.4%
Dips as paid subscriber numbers disappoint
** Amarin Corp Plc : up 2.8%
Rises as Q2 rev meets forecast, commercial expansion continues
** Edison International : up 5.6%
Prices upsized $2 bln stock deal to pay into wildfire fund
** Molson Coors Brewing Co : down 8.2%
Drops as Q2 misses on weak demand & unfavorable weather
** Automatic Data Processing Inc : up 2.4%
Rises on Q4 profit beat
** Garmin Ltd : up 2.8%
Rises on Q2 beat
** Meet Group Inc : down 0.8%
Falls on weak revenue forecast for current quarter
** Humana Inc : up 4.7%
Rises on strong Q2 profit, revenue
Street View: Humana Q2 strongest this season among health insurers
** T2 Biosystems Inc : down 55.5%
Set to open at record low after slashing 2019 sales forecast
** ScottsMiracle-Gro Co : up 9.0%
Green on results, FY forecast raise
** Sigma Labs Inc : down 38.1%
Slides on plans for stock offering
** IMAX Corp : up 2.7%
Superhero movies drive Q2 beat
** Translate Bio Inc : down 9.2%
Shares sink as analyst says drug unlikely to displace rival Vertex
** Extreme Networks Inc : up 10.6%
Extreme Networks rises on Q4 beat
** 2U Inc : down 64.0%
Widens FY loss forecast for third time, shares plunge
** Maxim Integrated Products Inc : down 4.1%
Q4 revenue miss, weak forecast drag down shares
** Sigma Labs Inc : down 38.1%
3D printer firm Sigma Labs slides on deep-discounted stock offering
** Alphatec Holdings Inc : down 6.9%
Slips after pricing $50 mln stock deal
** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc : up 2.9%
Spirit Aero: No MAX, no problem
** Castlight Health Inc : down 45.5%
Slumps after disappointing Q2 results, management changes
** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : up 3.0%
** Ferrari NV >: up 1.4%
Fiat Chrysler set for best session in 2 mths on defying industry hobble
** Bunge Ltd : up 3.6%
Rises after Q2 profit beat
** Hess Corp : up 7.5%
Rises after 2019 capex cut, smaller loss
** Groupon Inc : down 5.7%
Falls on lower-than-expected Q2 revenue and profit
** Dine Brands Global Inc : down 3.7%
Sinks as weak Q2 results prompt forecast cut
** CannTrust Holdings Inc : up 8.8%
U.S.-shares gain on review of options, including sale
** United Therapeutics Corp : up 2.9%
United Therapeutics rises as blood pressure drug holds its own against generic rival
** NuVasive Inc : up 9.5%
Rises as solid Q2 raises investor confidence in new management
** Charles River Laboratories International Inc : down 2.9%
Falls on Q2 rev miss
** Penumbra Inc : down 9.4%
Slides after short-seller issues 'strong-sell' opinion
** Sally Beauty Holdings Inc : up 11.9%
Sally Beauty up as Q3 profit beats
** Encana Corp : up 4.3%
Encana rises after Q2 profit beat
** Aptiv Plc : up 6.2%
Back in driver's seat after profit beat
** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 2.6%
Rises as sales of pharmaceutical ingredients drive Q2 beat
** Golden Star Resources : down 19.0%
Falls on FY production outlook cut
** Lattice Semiconductor Corp : up 20.6%
Hits over 17-year high on upbeat Q2 results
** Quad/Graphics Inc : up 32.5%
Eyes best day ever on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss
** Bloomin' Brands Inc : down 2.7%
All U.S. chains disappoint, shares fall
** Moody's Corp : up 6.3%
Hits record high after raising FY profit guide
** Exicure Inc : up 22.7%
Biotech Exicure rises after equity raise, Nasdaq uplisting
** Mirati Therapeutics Inc : up 10.6%
Mirati rises as Amgen's cancer update raises hopes for rival drug
** DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 11.3%
DelMar Pharma shares surge as more patients enroll in cancer trial
** Theravance Biopharma : up 6.6%
Rises as tie-up with Mylan drives smaller Q2 loss
** Align Technology : up 4.0%
Rises on $200 mln accelerated stock buyback agreement
** Unisys Corp : up 21.0%
Set for its best day in 3 years on upbeat Q2 results
** Dana Inc : down 10.1%
** Visteon Corp : down 1.8%
** Delphi Technologies : down 1.3%
Falls on second-quarter miss
** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 16.3%
Extends losing streak after weak Q2
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.16%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.34%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.89%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.51%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.18%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.26%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.05%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.24%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.29%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.57%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.19%
Referenced Symbols:
AAPL
,