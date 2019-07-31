U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Electronic Arts, Humana, Apple, Amgen, Baker Hughes

Reuters





At 12:25 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.05% at 27,211.99. The S&P 500 was up 0.07% at 3,015.38 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.17% at 8,288.057.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Hess Corp <HES.N>, up 7.5 %

** Akamai Tech Inc, up 6.6 %

** Moody's Corp <MCO.N>, up 6.3 %



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc, down 8.2 %

** Molson Coors Brewing Co <TAP.N>, down 8.2 %

** Under Armour Inc, down 4.2 %



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Quad/Graphic Inc, up 32.5 %

** Unisys Corp, up 21 %

** Systemax Inc, up 19.7 %



The top NYSE percentage loser:

** Golden Star Resources Ltd <GSS.N>, down 19 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Enphase Energy Inc <ENPH.O>, up 31.2 %

** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp, up 29.4 %

** Exicure Inc <XCUR.O>, up 22.7 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** 2U Inc <TWOU.O>, down 64 %

** Mgp Ingredients Inc <MGPI.O>, down 28.5 %

** Stabilis Energy Inc, down 26 %









** FireEye Inc : down 6.8%

Poised for worst day in over 2 years on surprise Q2 loss, gloomy forecast



** Enphase Energy Inc : up 31.2%

Soars to fresh record on strong forecast, analyst upgrade



** Electronic Arts Inc : up 5.0%

Up on Q1 revenue beat

Street View: Apex Legends likely to drive more upside to EA's FY20 outlook



** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 8.2%

** Maxim Integrated Products Inc : down 4.1%

** Xilinx Inc : down 3.2%

** NXP Semiconductor : down 2.2%

** Nvidia Corp : down 1.8%

** Intel Corp : down 0.6%

** Micron Technology : down 3.1%

Tanks after disappointing revenue forecast

Street View: AMD's Q2 good enough, but not bullet proof

AMD's downbeat forecast weighs on chip sector



** Apple Inc : up 4.0%

Gains on Q3 beat, strong sales forecast

Street View: China sales take the heat off Apple's global iPhone decline



** Amgen Inc : up 4.4%

Rises on Q2 sales, profit beat [nL4N24V5JD

Street view: Amgen's cancer drug update puts it back on track



** Israel Chemicals Ltd : up 3.2%

Set to open at over 11-wk high on profit beat



** General Electric Co : down 0.8%

** Baker Hughes A GE Co : up 5.1%

GE forecast raise clouded by quarterly loss, CFO exit

Baker Hughes: Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat



** Orchid Island Capital Inc : down 7.9%

Mortgage REIT Orchid Island down on equity raise



** Spotify Technology SA : down 2.4%

Dips as paid subscriber numbers disappoint



** Amarin Corp Plc : up 2.8%

Rises as Q2 rev meets forecast, commercial expansion continues



** Edison International : up 5.6%

Prices upsized $2 bln stock deal to pay into wildfire fund



** Molson Coors Brewing Co : down 8.2%

Drops as Q2 misses on weak demand & unfavorable weather



** Automatic Data Processing Inc : up 2.4%

Rises on Q4 profit beat



** Garmin Ltd : up 2.8%

Rises on Q2 beat



** Meet Group Inc : down 0.8%

Falls on weak revenue forecast for current quarter



** Humana Inc : up 4.7%

Rises on strong Q2 profit, revenue

Street View: Humana Q2 strongest this season among health insurers



** T2 Biosystems Inc : down 55.5%

Set to open at record low after slashing 2019 sales forecast



** ScottsMiracle-Gro Co : up 9.0%

Green on results, FY forecast raise



** Sigma Labs Inc : down 38.1%

Slides on plans for stock offering



** IMAX Corp : up 2.7%

Superhero movies drive Q2 beat



** Translate Bio Inc : down 9.2%

Shares sink as analyst says drug unlikely to displace rival Vertex



** Extreme Networks Inc : up 10.6%

Extreme Networks rises on Q4 beat



** 2U Inc : down 64.0%

Widens FY loss forecast for third time, shares plunge



** Maxim Integrated Products Inc : down 4.1%

Q4 revenue miss, weak forecast drag down shares



** Sigma Labs Inc : down 38.1%

3D printer firm Sigma Labs slides on deep-discounted stock offering



** Alphatec Holdings Inc : down 6.9%

Slips after pricing $50 mln stock deal



** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc : up 2.9%

Spirit Aero: No MAX, no problem



** Castlight Health Inc : down 45.5%

Slumps after disappointing Q2 results, management changes



** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : up 3.0%

** Ferrari NV >: up 1.4%

Fiat Chrysler set for best session in 2 mths on defying industry hobble



** Bunge Ltd : up 3.6%

Rises after Q2 profit beat



** Hess Corp : up 7.5%

Rises after 2019 capex cut, smaller loss



** Groupon Inc : down 5.7%

Falls on lower-than-expected Q2 revenue and profit



** Dine Brands Global Inc : down 3.7%

Sinks as weak Q2 results prompt forecast cut



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : up 8.8%

U.S.-shares gain on review of options, including sale



** United Therapeutics Corp : up 2.9%

United Therapeutics rises as blood pressure drug holds its own against generic rival



** NuVasive Inc : up 9.5%

Rises as solid Q2 raises investor confidence in new management



** Charles River Laboratories International Inc : down 2.9%

Falls on Q2 rev miss



** Penumbra Inc : down 9.4%

Slides after short-seller issues 'strong-sell' opinion



** Sally Beauty Holdings Inc : up 11.9%

Sally Beauty up as Q3 profit beats



** Encana Corp : up 4.3%

Encana rises after Q2 profit beat



** Aptiv Plc : up 6.2%

Back in driver's seat after profit beat



** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 2.6%

Rises as sales of pharmaceutical ingredients drive Q2 beat



** Golden Star Resources : down 19.0%

Falls on FY production outlook cut



** Lattice Semiconductor Corp : up 20.6%

Hits over 17-year high on upbeat Q2 results



** Quad/Graphics Inc : up 32.5%

Eyes best day ever on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss



** Bloomin' Brands Inc : down 2.7%

All U.S. chains disappoint, shares fall



** Moody's Corp : up 6.3%

Hits record high after raising FY profit guide



** Exicure Inc : up 22.7%

Biotech Exicure rises after equity raise, Nasdaq uplisting



** Mirati Therapeutics Inc : up 10.6%

Mirati rises as Amgen's cancer update raises hopes for rival drug



** DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 11.3%

DelMar Pharma shares surge as more patients enroll in cancer trial



** Theravance Biopharma : up 6.6%

Rises as tie-up with Mylan drives smaller Q2 loss



** Align Technology : up 4.0%

Rises on $200 mln accelerated stock buyback agreement



** Unisys Corp : up 21.0%

Set for its best day in 3 years on upbeat Q2 results



** Dana Inc : down 10.1%

** Visteon Corp : down 1.8%

** Delphi Technologies : down 1.3%

Falls on second-quarter miss



** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 16.3%

Extends losing streak after weak Q2







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.16% Consumer Discretionary down 0.34% Consumer Staples down 0.89% Energy up 0.51% Financial up 0.18% Health up 0.26% Industrial up 0.05% Information Technology up 0.24% Materials down 0.29% Real Estate up 0.57% Utilities up 0.19%