Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Electronic Arts, Humana, Apple, Amgen, Baker Hughes

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 12:25 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.05% at 27,211.99. The S&P 500 was up 0.07% at 3,015.38 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.17% at 8,288.057.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Hess Corp <HES.N>, up 7.5 %

** Akamai Tech Inc, up 6.6 %

** Moody's Corp <MCO.N>, up 6.3 %



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc, down 8.2 %

** Molson Coors Brewing Co <TAP.N>, down 8.2 %

** Under Armour Inc, down 4.2 %



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Quad/Graphic Inc, up 32.5 %

** Unisys Corp, up 21 %

** Systemax Inc, up 19.7 %



The top NYSE percentage loser:

** Golden Star Resources Ltd <GSS.N>, down 19 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Enphase Energy Inc <ENPH.O>, up 31.2 %

** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp, up 29.4 %

** Exicure Inc <XCUR.O>, up 22.7 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** 2U Inc <TWOU.O>, down 64 %

** Mgp Ingredients Inc <MGPI.O>, down 28.5 %

** Stabilis Energy Inc, down 26 %









** FireEye Inc : down 6.8%

Poised for worst day in over 2 years on surprise Q2 loss, gloomy forecast



** Enphase Energy Inc : up 31.2%

Soars to fresh record on strong forecast, analyst upgrade



** Electronic Arts Inc : up 5.0%

Up on Q1 revenue beat

Street View: Apex Legends likely to drive more upside to EA's FY20 outlook



** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 8.2%

** Maxim Integrated Products Inc : down 4.1%

** Xilinx Inc : down 3.2%

** NXP Semiconductor : down 2.2%

** Nvidia Corp : down 1.8%

** Intel Corp : down 0.6%

** Micron Technology : down 3.1%

Tanks after disappointing revenue forecast

Street View: AMD's Q2 good enough, but not bullet proof

AMD's downbeat forecast weighs on chip sector



** Apple Inc : up 4.0%

Gains on Q3 beat, strong sales forecast

Street View: China sales take the heat off Apple's global iPhone decline



** Amgen Inc : up 4.4%

Rises on Q2 sales, profit beat [nL4N24V5JD

Street view: Amgen's cancer drug update puts it back on track



** Israel Chemicals Ltd : up 3.2%

Set to open at over 11-wk high on profit beat



** General Electric Co : down 0.8%

** Baker Hughes A GE Co : up 5.1%

GE forecast raise clouded by quarterly loss, CFO exit

Baker Hughes: Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat



** Orchid Island Capital Inc : down 7.9%

Mortgage REIT Orchid Island down on equity raise



** Spotify Technology SA : down 2.4%

Dips as paid subscriber numbers disappoint



** Amarin Corp Plc : up 2.8%

Rises as Q2 rev meets forecast, commercial expansion continues



** Edison International : up 5.6%

Prices upsized $2 bln stock deal to pay into wildfire fund



** Molson Coors Brewing Co : down 8.2%

Drops as Q2 misses on weak demand & unfavorable weather



** Automatic Data Processing Inc : up 2.4%

Rises on Q4 profit beat



** Garmin Ltd : up 2.8%

Rises on Q2 beat



** Meet Group Inc : down 0.8%

Falls on weak revenue forecast for current quarter



** Humana Inc : up 4.7%

Rises on strong Q2 profit, revenue

Street View: Humana Q2 strongest this season among health insurers



** T2 Biosystems Inc : down 55.5%

Set to open at record low after slashing 2019 sales forecast



** ScottsMiracle-Gro Co : up 9.0%

Green on results, FY forecast raise



** Sigma Labs Inc : down 38.1%

Slides on plans for stock offering



** IMAX Corp : up 2.7%

Superhero movies drive Q2 beat



** Translate Bio Inc : down 9.2%

Shares sink as analyst says drug unlikely to displace rival Vertex



** Extreme Networks Inc : up 10.6%

Extreme Networks rises on Q4 beat



** 2U Inc : down 64.0%

Widens FY loss forecast for third time, shares plunge



** Maxim Integrated Products Inc : down 4.1%

Q4 revenue miss, weak forecast drag down shares



** Sigma Labs Inc : down 38.1%

3D printer firm Sigma Labs slides on deep-discounted stock offering



** Alphatec Holdings Inc : down 6.9%

Slips after pricing $50 mln stock deal



** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc : up 2.9%

Spirit Aero: No MAX, no problem



** Castlight Health Inc : down 45.5%

Slumps after disappointing Q2 results, management changes



** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : up 3.0%

** Ferrari NV >: up 1.4%

Fiat Chrysler set for best session in 2 mths on defying industry hobble



** Bunge Ltd : up 3.6%

Rises after Q2 profit beat



** Hess Corp : up 7.5%

Rises after 2019 capex cut, smaller loss



** Groupon Inc : down 5.7%

Falls on lower-than-expected Q2 revenue and profit



** Dine Brands Global Inc : down 3.7%

Sinks as weak Q2 results prompt forecast cut



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : up 8.8%

U.S.-shares gain on review of options, including sale



** United Therapeutics Corp : up 2.9%

United Therapeutics rises as blood pressure drug holds its own against generic rival



** NuVasive Inc : up 9.5%

Rises as solid Q2 raises investor confidence in new management



** Charles River Laboratories International Inc : down 2.9%

Falls on Q2 rev miss



** Penumbra Inc : down 9.4%

Slides after short-seller issues 'strong-sell' opinion



** Sally Beauty Holdings Inc : up 11.9%

Sally Beauty up as Q3 profit beats



** Encana Corp : up 4.3%

Encana rises after Q2 profit beat



** Aptiv Plc : up 6.2%

Back in driver's seat after profit beat



** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 2.6%

Rises as sales of pharmaceutical ingredients drive Q2 beat



** Golden Star Resources : down 19.0%

Falls on FY production outlook cut



** Lattice Semiconductor Corp : up 20.6%

Hits over 17-year high on upbeat Q2 results



** Quad/Graphics Inc : up 32.5%

Eyes best day ever on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss



** Bloomin' Brands Inc : down 2.7%

All U.S. chains disappoint, shares fall



** Moody's Corp : up 6.3%

Hits record high after raising FY profit guide



** Exicure Inc : up 22.7%

Biotech Exicure rises after equity raise, Nasdaq uplisting



** Mirati Therapeutics Inc : up 10.6%

Mirati rises as Amgen's cancer update raises hopes for rival drug



** DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 11.3%

DelMar Pharma shares surge as more patients enroll in cancer trial



** Theravance Biopharma : up 6.6%

Rises as tie-up with Mylan drives smaller Q2 loss



** Align Technology : up 4.0%

Rises on $200 mln accelerated stock buyback agreement



** Unisys Corp : up 21.0%

Set for its best day in 3 years on upbeat Q2 results



** Dana Inc : down 10.1%

** Visteon Corp : down 1.8%

** Delphi Technologies : down 1.3%

Falls on second-quarter miss



** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 16.3%

Extends losing streak after weak Q2





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.16%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.34%

Consumer Staples

down 0.89%

Energy

up 0.51%

Financial

up 0.18%

Health

up 0.26%

Industrial

up 0.05%

Information Technology

up 0.24%

Materials

down 0.29%

Real Estate

up 0.57%

Utilities

up 0.19%





This article appears in: World Markets , Technology , US Markets , Oil , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar